(Ankeny) -- Ankeny volleyball looked every bit the part of a state championship caliber team Tuesday night at the expense of Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln.
The 5A No. 2 Hawkettes (35-4) left little doubt about a return to the state tournament, cruising to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-20 sweep of the Lynx (23-17) in a 5A regional final on KMA 960.
"There's a reason why they're number two in the state," Abraham Lincoln head coach Katie Darrington said. "There's nothing for us to be ashamed of. I'm super proud of us."
Abraham Lincoln scored the first point of the night, but Ankeny had the next four in set one and never wavered, cruising through a dominant frame.
Set two was very similar, as the Hawkettes used a 9-0 run to pull away and take a 2-0 lead.
The Lynx put a valiant effort in the third set, but Ankeny finished with four of the final six points to secure their spot in the state tournament for the 21st time in program, fifth consecutive year and 13th in the last 15 seasons.
Ankeny's tall rotation of Aowyn Schrader, Tanith Roush, Parker Olson and Ava Willie created problems for AL throughout the match.
"Every single player was as tall as our tallest," Darrington said. "That's hard for us to slow down, but the kids gave everything they have."
The Lynx worked feverishly at in-match adjustments. Unfortunately, it couldn't prevent the sweep.
"We saw some great things from the kids," Darrington said. "I wish we could have shaken some of the nerves in the first set, but that's the nature of the beast."
Hutson Rau unofficially led the Lynx with six kills, and Azaria Green added five in her final game wearing an AL uniform. Green is one of four seniors on AL's 2022 squad, along with Jeena Carle, Josi Clark and Sara Corbetta.
The senior class won 42 matches in their last two seasons and reached two regional finals.
"These seniors had to work and earn every part of their playing time," Darrington said. "They trusted the process for four years. They gave everything they could. I've never been more proud of a group."
The loss ends the season for Abraham Lincoln -- a season of fun wins, tough matchups and close bonding.
"They got to be so close," Darrington said. "They played so well together. They shouldn't hang their heads. We can maybe say we lost to a state champion."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Darrington.