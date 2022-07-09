(Milo) -- Southeast Warren softball is one win away from a second consecutive trip to the state tournament after a regional semifinal win over Griswold Friday night.
"We got out of the gates slow," Southeast Warren Coach Cody Reynolds said. "We knew it was going to be a good game, and the girls put everything together in one inning. They did a great job."
The 1A No. 6 Warhawks (22-4) closed the game on an emphatic note with an efficient fifth inning to return to a regional final. Southeast Warren sent 13 batters to the plate during the fifth inning. Of those 13, 11 got on, 10 muscled hits and 10 scored runs to break a 2-2 en route to the win.
"We were hitting the ball in the gap and hitting it hard," Coach Reynolds said. "That's what we're capable of doing if the girls come with the bats ready to roll. After the experience we had last year, they've been in this spot numerous times."
Senior Josie Hartman kicked off Southeast Warren's fifth-inning scoring brigade with a gritty at-bat that culminated with a go-ahead RBI double. The Iowa rowing commit fought off six consecutive two-strike foul balls before depositing one in fair play. Hartman's resilient efforts sent in Lexi Clendenen to break a 2-2 tie.
"I just took deep breaths and kept calm," Hartman said. "I want to get a ball I can hit hard. When I see one that's not in a spot I can hit, I'm fouling it off and waiting for my pitch. I've grown in my confidence so much. I have the mentality that I want to hit the ball."
Hartman's RBI opened the floodgates. Kaylee Tigner ran out a bunt to advance Hartman, and Breanna Nolte drove them both with her second hit of the night -- a triple. Nolte finished the night with two hits and four RBI after driving in one on a sacrifice fly that ended the game.
"I was picking out balls I knew I could hit," Nolte said. "I had a good mentality -- see ball, hit ball.
Jaycee Neer followed with an RBI double, and Kaylee Bauer and Natalie Geisler each connected on RBI singles to grow the lead to 8-2. Then junior Alivia Ruble launched her ninth home run of the season to add two more runs and hand the Warhawks a 10-2 lead. From there, Tigner doubled to score a run and Nolte's sacrifice fly to center field ended the contest.
Tigner finished the night with two hits, an RBI and three runs scored, and Clendenen scored three times with two hits.
Ruble's showing in the circle got off to a rocky start with five walks, but she ultimately claimed the win after allowing only five hits and striking out five in the win.
"She got more comfortable," Reynolds said. "Hats off to her. She's not going to throw a perfect game all the time, but she put us in a chance for our offense to take off."
Ruble's rocky start allowed Griswold to take an early 2-1 lead after Whitney Pennock drove in two runners with a single in the second inning.
However, Ruble managed to keep Griswold's offense at bay by stranding five base runners when the Tigers either had the lead or were tied. Griswold also had runners get picked off on the bases when they held leads in the third and fourth innings. Nolte was the aware arm on both putouts, stifling a pair of would-be runs from crossing for Griswold.
"I depended on my basemen," Nolte said. "I just had to get the throws where they needed to be."
"Those were huge," Coach Reynolds said. "Those changed the whole inning."
Pennock, Karly Millikan, Makenna Askeland, Marissa Askeland and Abby Gohlinghorst tallied hits for Griswold, and Marissa Askeland doubled. The Corner Conference champions conclude their year at 20-6. The Tigers lose two seniors: Lydia Greiman and Brenna Rossell.
As for Southeast Warren, the Warhawks now anxiously wait to see who they will face in a Class 1A regional final on Monday: Exira-EHK or Fremont-Mills. Exira-EHK and Fremont-Mills play on Saturday after rain postponed Friday's action.
"We're looking forward to the matchup come Monday," Reynolds said.
Check out the full interviews with Hartman, Nolte and Coach Reynolds below.