Jakob Jordan, Falls City Sacred Heart.jpg

Jakob Jordan, Falls City Sacred Heart

(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock had a host of athletes honored with the release of Class D2 District 1 all-district football awards.

For the Irish, Jakob Jordan, Jake Froeschl, Evan Keithley and Derek Schawang landed on the first team offense while Tyler Catlin and Brogan Nachtigal picked up first team on the defensive side.

Johnson-Brock’s Caleb Fossenbarger, Zac Hawley, Hunter Gravatt and Lleyton Behrends were all first team picks. 

View the complete honorees, including second team and honorable mention below.

Download PDF 2021 All-District Football D2-1.pdf

