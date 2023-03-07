(KMAland) -- Six KMAlanders earned First Team All-State honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, released on Tuesday morning.
Nodaway Valley’s Lindsey Davis (Class 2A), Exira/EHK’s Quinn Grubbs (Class 1A), Payton Hardy of Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4A), Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp (Class 4A), Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Brooklyn Stanley and Treynor’s Clara Teigland (Class 2A) were all picked as First Team All-State honorees.
Nine others picked up a second team or third team nod. View the list of KMAlanders honored below. Check out the complete release from the IPSWA at the bottom of this story.
FIRST TEAM
Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley (Class 2A)
Quinn Grubbs, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (Class 1A)
Payton Hardy, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Class 4A)
Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood (Class 4A)
Brooklyn Stanley, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 4A)
Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor (Class 2A)
SECOND TEAM
Paytn Harter, Sophomore, Atlantic (Class 3A)
Jada Newberg, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (Class 4A)
Aubrey Schwieso, Sophomore, Harlan (Class 3A)
THIRD TEAM
Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox (Class 1A)
Izzy Eisbach, Freshman, Nodaway Valley (Class 2A)
Alex Flattery, Junior, Sioux City East (Class 5A)
Brynnly German, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A)
Doryn Paup, Senior, Creston (Class 4A)
Lucy Scott, Junior, Lewis Central (Class 4A)