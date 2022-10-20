(KMAland) -- Six KMAland girls will run Friday as individuals at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships.
Plattsmouth’s Natalie Briggs and Mila Wehrbein and Nebraska City’s Josslyn Crispin will compete in Class B, Mira Fosmer of Louisville and Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens are in Class C and Johnson County Central’s Madison VanLaningham will run in Class D. Here’s a look at each of their stories:
Class B: Plattsmouth pair returns to state
Plattsmouth’s Briggs and Wehrbein are no strangers to the Kearney course, and that’s especially true for the senior, Briggs.
For the fourth consecutive year, Briggs will get a chance to compete among the best in Class B.
“My freshman year, when I first made it, it was surreal,” Briggs said. “Going to state was a different experience. Now, my fourth year, it’s very cool that I’ve been to state four times, and it’s very exciting. I’ve got to do it with a lot of different girls. I’m very happy and excited.”
Wehrbein, a sophomore, is also making a return trip to state after qualifying with the Blue Devils team as a freshman.
“Natalie sets a really good example,” Wehrbein said. “I haven’t been at 100 percent (this year), but I think I’m kind of finally getting to that point. I think Friday is going to be a good meet with, hopefully, good results.”
Briggs has been in the top 60 in all of her previous three trips to state, including a career-best 29th-place finish in her junior year. This year, she hopes to better that with a top 15 finish.
“I’ve been working towards this the last four years,” Briggs said. “It’s going to be a difficult race, for sure, but I’m ready for the challenge because I’m right there with the top 15 girls. I think it will be a really exciting race. I’m focused and ready.”
Wehrbein placed 62nd to round out her freshman year last fall. She hopes she will be able to claim an even higher place this time around.
“I think, for now, just going out with Natalie is the best race strategy,” she said. “At least keeping that gap as small as I can will help me throughout the race.”
Class B: Nebraska City freshman hitting her stride at the right time
Nebraska City’s Crispin will also compete in the Class B race, and she hopes it is a Briggs-like first of four times in Kearney.
The freshman placed 13th in Class B District 2 to advance to the state meet.
“I feel the whole team started getting more competitive at the end of the season,” Crispin said. “I feel that I improved on my times (all year).”
Crispin says her district run was hardly an easy one, dealing with plenty of cold and wind, but just as her season played out, she continually pushed her way through before finishing strong. The Nebraska City standout hopes her debut at the state meet will see similar results.
“I started reaching my personal goals in time and started seeing improvements each meet,” Crispin said. “I hope to stay focused and get my best time yet (at state). And just have fun.”
Class C: Louisville’s Fosmer makes another trip to state
Fosmer – a senior – finishes out her cross country career in Kearney on Friday in the Class C race. The Louisville standout ran a personal best 20:09.93 to place third in Class C District 1.
“I was feeling pretty good,” Fosmer said of her district race. “It was really windy, and I didn’t think I was going to make a PR. I got to the finish line, and I collapsed. I was so tired, but it felt good to know I made a PR.”
Fosmer made her first trip to state at the end of her junior season, placing 34th. This year, she’s feeling even more comfortable in preparation for this year’s meet.
“I’m just trying to focus on doing the best that I can,” she said. “It makes me more comfortable, and I think I was a little bit more nervous last year than I am this year. It helps because I know the course, and it makes me feel better.”
The expectations for Fosmer are simply to continue lowering her time and better her place from a year ago.
“I’m hoping to place, maybe in the top 25,” she said, “and I want to try and run under 20 minutes.”
Class C: Conestoga’s Ahrens carries on the first name
For the previous four years, a “Danie” from Conestoga has been one of the top runners at the state cross country meet. With the graduate of former state champion, Danie Parriott, Dani Ahrens figured it was time for her to carry on the tradition.
“She’s definitely an inspiration for me,” Ahrens said. “Seeing someone I’m close to being so successful, I felt that I could do that, too. She was just always inspiring for me.”
Ahrens placed 11th at the district meet, finishing with a strong time of 21:20.09. This was a step up from a year ago when Ahrens did not qualify for the state meet, and it came from a newfound passion for the sport.
“Over the summer, something kind of clicked,” Ahrens said. “We were losing (Parriott), so I felt like someone had to step up and fill those shoes. I did more running than I did previously. I was training, running and treating my body better.”
Ahrens says if she wasn’t placing at every single meet, she was likely setting a new personal-best time. As she prepares for her first state experience, the hope is to continue lowering her times.
“I don’t know what I’m aiming for, really,” she said. “I just want to go out there for the last race of the season and give everything that I have.”
Class D: Another debut from Johnson County Central’s VanLaningham
Yet another freshman making their debut at the state meet this week is Johnson County Central’s Madison VanLaningham, who finished ninth with a strong finish at her Class D meet, posting a time of 22:11.58.
“It’s kind of exciting,” VanLaningham said, “but it’s also a little nerve-wracking too.”
VanLaningham knew something was different about her running ability early in the year, and she continued to surprise herself throughout the season.
“There was a girl that used to always beat me last year,” she said. “My goal was to beat her, but then I beat her in every meet.”
VanLaningham sprinted past the 10th and 11th-place finisher in the final part of the race. She says there were times during the race she was so cold that she couldn’t feel her legs. With weather expected to be much better on Friday in Kearney, she will hope for another strong finish.
“I want to get top 50, maybe top 30,” she said. “I feel like this season will give me more motivation, and I’ll be trying to make it to state again next year to do even better.”