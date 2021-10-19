(KMAland) -- Six KMAland Nebraska athletes will run in the Class C girls state cross country meet on Friday.
KMA Sports talked with all six of them on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. The six-person contingent includes a former state champion, three freshmen, a first-time junior and a new resident of Nebraska.
The State Champion
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott has one of the most decorated careers in KMAland Nebraska. As a sophomore, she won the state championship before finishing fifth as a junior. The four-time state qualifier says her senior season has been all about steady progression.
“My first race didn’t start out too well,” she said. “As the season has gone on, I’ve done really well and my times have slowly gone done. They’re where I want to be now.”
Parriott placed second at the district meet, posting a runner-up time of 20:03.40 to assure herself of another run in Kearney. She held off third-place Hailey O’Daniel of Arlington by just over one second.
“Going in I was a little nervous,” Parriott said. “The finishing kick was really a lot to hold off that Arlington girl behind me.”
After finishing 23rd as a freshman, Parriott took the state championship in her sophomore season. She followed it up last year – on a very cold day – with a fifth-place run. With a fourth trip to Kearney in the bag, Parriott says she is going to take some time to savor the experience.
“I am just so thankful that I have got this experience,” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to get there my freshman year, but looking back now and seeing I’m a four-time state qualifier is crazy to think about.Just knowing that I’ve placed twice just gives me confidence to do it again.”
Three Freshmen
The future is bright for KMAland Nebraska cross country with three freshmen making their debuts at the state meet on Friday.
Auburn’s Lily Becker and Alivia Thomas and Syracuse’s Claire Noerrlinger will all have a chance to join Parriott as a four-time state qualifier.
“It means a lot,” Becker said. “At the beginning of the season, I didn’t even think state was a possibility. When I started being number one on varsity and my times were doing pretty well, my coach said I could be a state qualifier. So, I started thinking, ‘Maybe I could be.’”
Becker finished with a time of 21:04.80 at the Class C District 1 meet, qualifying with the 10th-fastest time in the Fort Calhoun district. This was hardly a surprise for anyone that has followed Becker’s ascent throughout the year.
“I think I ran pretty well,” Becker said. “The first loop I felt pretty well. I was running well, and once we got to the really big downhill in the middle it was really fast. It was a really fast downhill, and it was kind of scary. I was feeling confident.”
Her long-time friend and running mate – Thomas – will also join her in the Class C field.
“We’ve been friends for almost 10 years now,” Becker said. “Last year, we started to run together a lot. We ran with each other a lot during practices.”
Thomas finished 13th at the district meet with a time of 21:48.50. A qualification for state didn’t seem likely this past summer when she was in the hospital with pancreatitis.
“When I finally got out (of the hospital), I had to get prepared,” Thomas said. “I think going to state this year is pretty amazing.”
Thomas also says she’s excited to get a chance to run at state with her friend, Becker.
“It’s pretty good,” she said. “We’ve been friends forever, and I think that going to state with her is going to be a good experience. We both have been running together for a while now. It’s going to be fun.”
Finally, there’s Syracuse’s Noerrlinger, who earned the final qualifying spot in Fort Calhoun with a time of 22:00.05.
“It means a lot,” she said. “It shows myself and people around me that I am able to do these things. Just because of your grade, it doesn’t mean you can’t achieve success.”
According to results KMA Sports has received this season from Syracuse events, this was Noerrlinger’s first top 15 finish of the season. Despite that, she still felt she could make a run at a state qualification.
“I knew I was close,” Noerrlinger said. “I was about 30 seconds off of my time to make it to state. I knew it was a possibility, but it was more of a surprise (to make it to state). It came from a lot of hard work, and it’s the happiest I’d felt in a long time. I proved to myself I could do something I didn’t think I was going to be able to do.”
The first-time junior
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer is not unlike the trio of freshmen in that she will make her own debut at the state meet.
The junior standout had a breakout season, culminating last week with a sixth-place finish at the district meet. Fosmer’s time of 21:01.40 has her on to her first state meet.
“I definitely progressed as each meet went on,” Fosmer told KMA Sports. “As the ending meets came closer, I became more confident in my running.”
Fosmer says she saved her best performance for last this season, following up a 12th place finish at the Nebraska Capitol Conference meet with a time that was her personal best.
“I remember starting out the race pretty strong,” she said. “Once we got down to the hill, it was a lot harder. I just kind of pushed through.”
With her first state opportunity ahead of her, Fosmer says she won’t take it for granted.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “I’m really just excited to get that experience under my belt. I just really want to run hard and try my hardest.”
The new Nebraska resident
Finally, there is a new Nebraska resident in Falls City senior Lillian Thomas. After moving from Ohio, Thomas was just excited to meet new people while getting a chance to compete in a sport she loves.
“The most exciting thing about this season was running with a new team and placing high in all of our meets,” Thomas said. “The other teams have been really sweet, and it’s been an exciting season so far.”
Thomas was 11th at the district meet with a time of 21:06.60, finishing less than two seconds outside of the top nine.
“It was really exciting to run,” Thomas said. “It was a pretty hard course, but the adrenaline was running. I remember when I found out I was going to state it was a heart dropping moment. It was crazy. I never thought this day would come.”
With this being her first year in Falls City, Thomas says there wasn’t a lot of thought into finishing her senior year at state.
“It never really settled in my mind that I could be one of the (state) runners, honestly,” Thomas said. “It’s such a strong feeling of happiness and joy for everybody that made it and for myself.”
The Class C girls race is scheduled for a 12:30 afternoon start on Friday. Listen to full interviews with all six qualifiers in the file below.