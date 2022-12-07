(KMAland) -- The latest state rankings released by IAWrestle features six KMAlanders in the top spot of their respective classes.
View the full rankings here (subscription required) and the list of ranked KMAlanders, sorted by ranking, below.
CLASS 1A
Team Rankings
9. Logan-Magnolia
9. Underwood
Individual Rankings
1. Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley (113 lbs)
1. Gable Porter, Underwood (132 lbs)
1. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (160 lbs)
2. Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr (106 lbs)
2. Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (126 lbs)
2. Blake Allen, Underwood (138 lbs)
4. Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills (152 lbs)
4. Daniel Gregory, Treynor (285 lbs)
6. Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (132 lbs)
6. Jake Irlbeck, Kuemper Catholic (152 lbs)
6. David Helton, St. Albert (160 lbs)
7. Max Pollock, Wayne (113 lbs)
7. Dylan Stein, Lenox (132 lbs)
7. Jake Cox, Lenox (195 lbs)
8. Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (113 lbs)
8. Riley Radke, Missouri Valley (145 lbs)
9. Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa (120 lbs)
9. Chase England, Lenox (138 lbs)
10. Lucas Bose, Underwood (126 lbs)
10. Kai Carritt, Logan-Magnolia (132 lbs)
11. Kayden Baxter, AHSTW (160 lbs)
11. Henry Lund, AHSTW (220 lbs)
12. Davis Bramman, Riverside (106 lbs)
12. Ben Hansen, Missouri Valley (160 lbs)
CLASS 2A
Team Rankings
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
6. Glenwood
Individual Rankings
1. Matt Beem, Glenwood (132 lbs)
1. Dawson Bond, Red Oak (160 lbs)
1. Zane Bendorf, Harlan (195 lbs)
2. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (113 lbs)
2. Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (145 lbs)
2. Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (170 lbs)
2. CJ Carter, Glenwood (195 lbs)
3. Aiden Smith, Atlantic (113 lbs)
3. Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (132 lbs)
3. Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic (160 lbs)
4. Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (106 lbs)
5. Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (120 lbs)
5. Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
6. Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (182 lbs)
6. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (220 lbs)
7. Trent Patton, Glenwood (220 lbs)
9. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda (106 lbs)
9. Christian Ahrens, Creston (120 lbs)
9. Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (160 lbs)
9. Kaden Street, Creston (170 lbs)
9. Brenden Casey, Atlantic (195 lbs)
9. Quinten Fuller, Creston (220 lbs)
10. Easton O'Brien, Atlantic (145 lbs)
10. William Bolinger, Creston (160 lbs)
10. Karson Downey, Clarinda (195 lbs)
11. Taye Jordan, Atlantic (106 lbs)
CLASS 3A
Individual Rankings
3. Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central (182 lbs)
4. Ayden Hoag, LeMars (220 lbs)
7. Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig (220 lbs)
10. Jaymeson VanderVelde, Abraham Lincoln (106 lbs)