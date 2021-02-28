(Des Moines) -- KMAland combined for six state championships on Sunday at the AAU Kids State Championship and the AAU Girls State Championship.
The girls were particularly prevalent in winning championships with Molly Allen (The Best Wrestler), Teagan Carritt (The Best Wrestler), Ady Lundquist (Southwest Valley Scramblers), Abby McIntyre (Glenwood Wrestling Club) and Macy Rasmussen (IKM-Manning) winning titles in their respective divisions.
In addition, Tracen Frain was one of nine medalists from Powerhouse Wrestling Club on the day, capturing the state title at 66 pounds in the 3rd and 4th grade division. Powerhouse’s Joseph Leick placed second at 70 lbs in 3rd-4th grade.
Other state runners-up from Sunday came from Jocelyn Buffum of Logan-Magnolia and Tenley Hemmingsen of Powerhouse in the girls tournament.
Six others from KMAland placed third among the two tournaments: Ace Cochrane of Glenwood Wrestling Club, Colter Frain of Powerhouse Wrestling Club, Cobra/SWIFT’s Mahri Manz, Sawyer Perdue of Red Oak, Creston’s Savannah Sistad and Lily Weinrich of Clarinda Elite.
Note: Find our recaps from AAU Kids on Friday here and Saturday here.
Check out the list of KMAland medalists from the AAU Kids (3rd-4th) and the AAU Girls State Championships below.
1. Molly Allen, The Best Wrestler (Girls 9th-12th Grade 100 lbs)
1. Teagan Carritt, The Best Wrestler (Girls 3rd-5th Grade 100 lbs)
1. Tracen Frain, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (3rd-4th Grade 66 lbs)
1. Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley/Scramblers (Girls 9th-12th Grade 106 lbs)
1. Abby McIntyre, Glenwood Wrestling Club (Girls 9th-12th Grade 148 lbs)
1. Macy Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (Girls 3rd-5th Grade 73 lbs)
2. Jocelyn Buffum, Logan-Magnolia (Girls 6th-8th Grade 190+ lbs)
2. Tenley Hemmingsen, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Girls 3rd-5th Grade 73 lbs)
2. Joseph Leick, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (3rd-4th Grade 70 lbs)
3. Ace Cochrane, Glenwood Wrestling Club (3rd-4th Grade 70 lbs)
3. Colter Frain, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (3rd-4th Grade 62 lbs)
3. Mahri Manz, Cobra/SWIFT (Girls 6th-8th Grade 140 lbs)
3. Sawyer Perdue, Red Oak (3rd-4th Grade 130 lbs)
3. Savannah Sistad, Creston (Girls 9th-12th Grade 205 lbs)
3. Lily Weinreich, Clarinda Elite (Girls 3rd-5th Grade 115 lbs)
5. Maya Humlicek, Cobra/SWIFT (Girls 6th-8th Grade 91 lbs)
5. Ellie Johnson, SWIFT (Girls 3rd-5th Grade, 65 lbs)
5. Kaleb Nelson, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (3rd-4th Grade 86 lbs)
5. Josephine Wearmouth, Martensdale-St. Marys (Girls 9th-12th Grade 124 lbs)
6. Jordan Buffum, Logan-Magnolia (Girls 6th-8th Grade 100 lbs)
6. Alba Friedrich, Mount Ayr (Girls 3rd-5th Grade 82 lbs)
6. Aleah McDonald, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (Girls 3rd-5th Grade 115 lbs)
6. Nicole Olson, Missouri Valley (Girls 9th-12th Grade 160 lbs)
7. River Allen, The Best Wrestler (3rd-4th Grade 66 lbs)
7. Owen Fletcher, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (3rd-4th Grade 74 lbs)
7. Charlie Liles, Shenandoah (3rd-4th Grade 130 lbs)
8. Jaxtin Archibald, Cox Wrestling Club (3rd-4th Grade 50 lbs)
8. Zander Berning, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (3rd-4th Grade 86 lbs)
8. Maddox Blanchard, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (3rd-4th Grade 98 lbs)
8. Myah Harris, Clarinda Elite (Girls 6th-8th Grade 100 lbs)
8. Arik Honnold, Clarinda Elite (3rd-4th Grade 78 lbs)