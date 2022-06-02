(Columbia) -- Six Missouri track and field athletes were recognized with postseason SEC accolades on Thursday.
Those honors included Mitch Weber, Georgi Nachev, Isabella Sokolova, Reece Rown, Mikayla Reed and Christopher Conrad.
Weber was a first-team selection in the discus, Nachev was a second-team honoree in the triple jump and Sokolova was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team for the heptathlon while Rowan was tabbed for the discus.
Reed and Conrad were chosen as Missouri’s recipients of the Community Service Team.
View the full release here.