(KMAland) -- Several regional college football athletes have been named nominees for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given annually to the nation’s best college football player that began their career as a walk-on.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans, Iowa State tight end Jared Rus, Kansas receiver Quentin Skinner, Kansas State linebacker Austin Moore, Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister and Nebraska center Trent Hixson are all on the list.
View the complete release from the Burlsworth Trophy linked here.