(Bedford) -- Bedford baseball used a big second inning and a quality night on the mound from Tristen Cummings to record a non-conference win over Sidney Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (7-3) surrendered the game's first run but scored the next 11 in an 11-1 win over Sidney (3-5) on the KMA Video Stream.
"I'm happy with our team," Bedford head coach Jason Bucher said. "When we made a mistake, we flushed it. Our problem last year was we let that snowball into a big inning. I feel like we did that."
Pitcher Tristen Cummings tossed 4 2/3 superb innings on Thursday night. Cummings surrendered a leadoff hit to start the contest, then only surrendered one more in the next 18 batters he faced.
Cummings struck out four and walked only two on 62 pitches.
"Good game," Cummings said. "It was good to keep my pitch count low. I had to refocus (after the first hit). It's easy to get down on yourself, but we've played solid defense. I trust my guys. Each game is different. I have to play it by feel."
"I can always count on (Cummings) to throw strikes and be around the plate," Bucher said. "He pitches to contact, and the defense backs him up."
Cummings got plenty of run support in the second inning when Bedford's offense totaled six runs on three hits, utilizing a pair of hit batters and a walk to blow the game open.
"We needed to work the count," Bucher said. "We were jumping on the first pitch. That inning, we took more pitches and found ones to hit."
Bedford added four more runs in the fourth and ended the game with a run in the fifth.
Brothers Brody King and Quentin King each had one hit and two RBI, while Graham Godsey had two hits and one RBI. Silas Walston doubled and drove in a run while Izaak Dukes added a hit for the Bulldogs.
Sidney's two hits came from Michael Hensley and Chase Wallace. Hensley and Kolt Payne pitched for the Cowboys in the loss. Hensley struck out two in 2 1/3 innings. The Cowboys hope to bounce back Friday when they face Fremont-Mills.
Bedford returns to action Friday afternoon when they face Pride of Iowa foe Central Decatur.
"I like our chances any night," Bucher said. "I like what we have right now."
View the full interviews with Cummings and Bucher below.