(KMAland) -- Six Northern Iowa softball players were named to the All-Conference First Team by the Missouri Valley Conference on Wednesday morning.
The Panthers landed Brooke Snider, Mya Dodge, Addison McElrath, Taylor Hogan, Madison Parks and Samantha Heyer on the first team.
Kylee Sanders and Kailyn Packard of UNI and Drake’s Emily Valtman and Emma Dighton were picked to the second team. All-Defensive Team honors went to Dighton and Parks.
Find the complete release from the Missouri Valley Conference linked here.