(KMAland) -- Sixty-one KMAland volleyball athletes were honored by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association as all-district players on Monday. In addition, five area coaches were picked as the district Coach of the Year.
View the complete list of area honorees below and the complete list linked here.
CLASS 1A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Brooklyn Adams, SR, Stanton
Taylor Bower, SR, CAM
Rachel Drake, SR, East Mills
Kenna Howard, SR, Fremont-Mills
Isabelle Inman, SR, Southwest Valley
Marleigh Johnson, SO, Stanton
Anna Kelley, JR, Griswold
Chloe Parkis, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Tara Peterson, SR, Stanton
Allie Petry, SR, St. Albert
Jadeyn Smith, SR, Ar-We-Va
Paige Smith, SR, Sidney
Jenna Stephens, SO, Stanton
TJ Stoaks, SR, Lenox
Gretchen Wallace, SR, Glidden-Ralston
Miah Urban, SO, East Mills
Emily Williams, SO, East Mills
Lauren Williams, JR, St. Albert
Coach of the Year: Angie Lantz, St. Albert
CLASS 1A SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT
Twila Barber, SR, Murray
Kaylee Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren
Madison Beck, SO, Ankeny Christian
Kinzee Eggers, SR, Murray
Riley Enfield, SR, Melcher-Dallas
Josie Hartman, JR, Southeast Warren
Danielle Hoyle, SR, Paton-Churdan
Carly Maedel, SR, Lamoni
Abby Martin, JR, Lamoni
Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars
Dylan Murphy, JR, Seymour
Brooklynn Page, SR, Soutehast Warren
Reese Potter, JR, Lamoni
Kynser Reed, SR, Melcher-Dallas
Alivia Ruble, SO, Southeast Warren
Kenzie Smith, SR, Melcher-Dallas
Skylar Watsabaugh, SR, Mormon Trail
Coach of the Year: Jodi Clendenen, Southeast Warren
CLASS 2A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Corinne Bond, SR, Nodaway Valley
Peyton Cook, SR, Underwood
Ava Hilts, SO, Missouri Valley
Maddie Lewis, JR, Treynor
Ella Myler, SO, Missouri Valley
Presley Pogge, SR, Tri-Center
Miranda Ring, SR, Tri-Center
Zoe Rus, SR, Underwood
Stella Umphreys, SR, Treynor
Macy VanFossan, SR, Underwood
Coach of the Year: Paula Carman, Underwood
CLASS 3A WEST DISTRICT
Ashlyn Badding, SO, Kuemper Catholic
Alyssa Derby, SR, Atlantic
Chloe DeVries, SR, Red Oak
Lexi Johnson, JR, Red Oak
Abbey Jones, SR, Red Oak
Coach of the Year: Angie Montgomery, Red Oak
CLASS 4A WEST DISTRICT
Brynlee Arnold, JR, Glenwood
Grace Boles, SR, Glenwood
Mia Gamet, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Ashley Hall, SR, Harlan
Madisyn Havermann, SR, Lewis Central
Maddie Hinkel, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Emma Salker, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Elle Scarborough, SR, Glenwood
Pypr Stoeffler, SR, LeMars
Coach of the Year: Renee Winkel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 5A WEST DISTRICT
Kayla Schleifman, SR, Abraham Lincoln
Lineya Wells, SR, Sioux City West