KMAland Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Sixty-one KMAland volleyball athletes were honored by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association as all-district players on Monday. In addition, five area coaches were picked as the district Coach of the Year.

View the complete list of area honorees below and the complete list linked here.

CLASS 1A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Brooklyn Adams, SR, Stanton

Taylor Bower, SR, CAM

Rachel Drake, SR, East Mills

Kenna Howard, SR, Fremont-Mills

Isabelle Inman, SR, Southwest Valley

Marleigh Johnson, SO, Stanton

Anna Kelley, JR, Griswold

Chloe Parkis, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Tara Peterson, SR, Stanton

Allie Petry, SR, St. Albert

Jadeyn Smith, SR, Ar-We-Va

Paige Smith, SR, Sidney

Jenna Stephens, SO, Stanton

TJ Stoaks, SR, Lenox

Gretchen Wallace, SR, Glidden-Ralston

Miah Urban, SO, East Mills

Emily Williams, SO, East Mills

Lauren Williams, JR, St. Albert

Coach of the Year: Angie Lantz, St. Albert

CLASS 1A SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT

Twila Barber, SR, Murray

Kaylee Bauer, SR, Southeast Warren

Madison Beck, SO, Ankeny Christian

Kinzee Eggers, SR, Murray

Riley Enfield, SR, Melcher-Dallas

Josie Hartman, JR, Southeast Warren

Danielle Hoyle, SR, Paton-Churdan

Carly Maedel, SR, Lamoni

Abby Martin, JR, Lamoni

Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars

Dylan Murphy, JR, Seymour

Brooklynn Page, SR, Soutehast Warren

Reese Potter, JR, Lamoni

Kynser Reed, SR, Melcher-Dallas

Alivia Ruble, SO, Southeast Warren

Kenzie Smith, SR, Melcher-Dallas

Skylar Watsabaugh, SR, Mormon Trail

Coach of the Year: Jodi Clendenen, Southeast Warren

CLASS 2A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Corinne Bond, SR, Nodaway Valley

Peyton Cook, SR, Underwood

Ava Hilts, SO, Missouri Valley

Maddie Lewis, JR, Treynor

Ella Myler, SO, Missouri Valley

Presley Pogge, SR, Tri-Center

Miranda Ring, SR, Tri-Center  

Zoe Rus, SR, Underwood

Stella Umphreys, SR, Treynor

Macy VanFossan, SR, Underwood

Coach of the Year: Paula Carman, Underwood

CLASS 3A WEST DISTRICT

Ashlyn Badding, SO, Kuemper Catholic

Alyssa Derby, SR, Atlantic

Chloe DeVries, SR, Red Oak

Lexi Johnson, JR, Red Oak

Abbey Jones, SR, Red Oak

Coach of the Year: Angie Montgomery, Red Oak

CLASS 4A WEST DISTRICT  

Brynlee Arnold, JR, Glenwood

Grace Boles, SR, Glenwood

Mia Gamet, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Ashley Hall, SR, Harlan

Madisyn Havermann, SR, Lewis Central

Maddie Hinkel, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Emma Salker, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Elle Scarborough, SR, Glenwood

Pypr Stoeffler, SR, LeMars

Coach of the Year: Renee Winkel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 5A WEST DISTRICT

Kayla Schleifman, SR, Abraham Lincoln

Lineya Wells, SR, Sioux City West

