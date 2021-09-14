(Shenandoah) -- Two of KMAland's fiercest football rivals clash Friday night on the KMA Video Stream when Shenandoah hosts Red Oak in a Class 2A District 8 opener.
For Shenandoah (1-2), it's a chance to regroup after a 37-13 loss to Atlantic last week.
"I thought we came out ready to play in the first half," Coach Ty Ratliff said. "We had some unfortunate mistakes and just gave up a few big plays."
Four turnovers doomed the Mustangs' efforts.
"It came back to haunt us," Ratliff said. "We had opportunities. It just wasn't sustainable. We have to clean things up each week."
The Mustangs turned the ball over 12 times in the first three games.
"We don't want to continue to turn the ball over at the rate we have been," Ratliff said. "There's a lot of learning taking place, but we see progress, and that's what matters."
Sophomore quarterback Nolan Mount has 742 yards and six touchdowns this season. Mount ranks third in Class 2A passing yards while his six scores have gone to four different receivers: Brody Cullin, Ben Labrum, Beau Gardner and Morgan Cotten. Cotten also sparks the run game, leading the way with 128 yards and three scores.
"Nolan has been pretty fortunate to have those guys out there to help him along the way," Ratliff said. "We've thrown the ball more than we anticipated."
The defense has forced its share of turnovers through three games, accounting for two interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.
"We've got to capitalize on some of those moments," Ratliff said. "But I think we are headed in the right direction."
The Mustangs hope to bounce back on Friday when they face rival Red Oak.
According to the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project, the Red Oak and Shenandoah have battled 65 times since 1905. Shenandoah leads the series 39-19-6, but each team has won five matchups in the last decade. The Mustangs, however, have won two in a row, including a 41-7 victory last year.
Red Oak enters the contest at 1-2 and coming off a 6-0 loss to Nodaway Valley.
Offensively, the Tigers lean heavily on the ground game with 558 yards on 112 carries this season.
"They have a couple of key plays," Ratliff said. "They are pretty good at the jet sweep and reverse. They have a lot of speed, and they want to get the ball out in space. We are really preparing for that. Our goal is to make them put the ball in the air. If we can get them to start passing the ball, that will definitely benefit us. But we have to stop the run and put them in that situation."
Red Oak's defense presents a challenge to Shenandoah's potent passing attack. The Tigers have surrendered only six points in the last two games.
"We have to get our guys in the matchups we want," Ratliff said. "They play sound defense and fly to the ball. We have to stay on our blocks out in space. Some of their guys are constantly making plays. We have to stay fundamentally sound, be clean on our routes and give Nolan some time."
Carson Schubert and TJ Young have the call Friday night on the KMA Video Stream. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ratliff.