(KMAland) -- Seven former KMAland athletes were honored by the MIAA with academic honors on Thursday.
South Nodaway alum and Northwest Missouri State senior Mallory McConkey was honored as MIAA Scholar-Athlete and is on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll. The Scholar-Athlete award is given to All-MIAA members with a 3.50 GPA or better.
Academic honor roll list is made up of student-athletes with two terms of grades and a GPA of 3.00 or above. Former area athletes joining McConkey on the list are Emma Atwood (Missouri Western/Central Decatur), Kameron Freemyer (Missouri Western/Mound City), Ryan Hawkins (Northwest Missouri State/Atlantic), Maegan Holt (Nebraska-Kearney/Lewis Central), Logan Hughes (Missouri Western/Shenandoah) and Christian Stanislav (Northwest Missouri State/Glenwood)
View the complete release from the MIAA linked here.