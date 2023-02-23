(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland conference bowlers have been named First Team All-State by the Iowa Bowling Coaches Association.
St. Albert’s Adam Denny and Evan White, LeMars’ Trevor Fisher, Bailey Gill, Emily Peters and Natalie Vanderloo and Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden were all first-team picks. The IBCA also announced All-District Teams. Check out the area athletes and coaches honored below.
You can find the All-State awards linked here and the All-District awards linked here.
CLASS 1A
Adam Denny, St. Albert (First Team Boys)
Cole Pekny, St. Albert (Second Team Boys)
Bailey Secrest, St. Albert (Second Team Girls)
Evan White, St. Albert (First Team Boys)
Jackson Wigington, St. Albert (Second Team Boys)
CLASS 2A
Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson (Second Team Boys)
Trinity Brunsting, LeMars (Second Team Girls)
Trevor Fisher, LeMars (First Team Boys)
Bailey Gill, LeMars (First Team Girls)
Caleb Hodtwalker, Lewis Central (Second Team Boys)
Sebastian MacGregor, LeMars (Second Team Boys)
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (First Team Girls)
Emily Peters, LeMars (First Team Girls)
Natalie Vanderloo, LeMars (First Team Girls)
1A GIRLS: WEST DISTRICT (First Team)
Ally Johnson, Senior, Clarinda
Alexis Narmi, Junior, St. Albert
Bailey Secrest, Freshman, St. Albert
Madison Smith, Junior, Clarinda
Dakota Wise, Sophomore, Clarinda
Andi Woods, Junior, Clarinda
1A GIRLS: WEST DISTRICT (Second Team)
Peyton Athen, Sophomore, Shenandoah
Kemper Beckel, Senior, Clarinda
Georgie Bohnet, Junior, St. Albert
Rylee Pulliam, Freshman, Clarinda
1A Girls West District Coach of the Year: Ashley Woods, Clarinda
1A GIRLS: CENTRAL DISTRICT (First Team)
Abby Schuett, Senior, Tri-Center
1A BOYS: WEST DISTRICT (First Team)
Dalton Athen, Sophomore, Shenandoah
Adam Denny, Senior, St. Albert
Cole Pekny, Junior, St. Albert
Evan White, Junior, St. Albert
Jackson Wigington, Senior, St. Albert
1A BOYS: WEST DISTRICT (Second Team)
Dylan Gray, Senior, Shenandoah
Owen Johnson, Senior, Clarinda
Aiden Schleimer, Senior, Harlan
Beau Sweet, Junior, St. Albert
Jonah Zuehlke, Junior, St. Albert
1A Boys West District Coach of the Year: Michael Klusman, St. Albert
2A GIRLS: WEST DISTRICT (First Team)
Brooklyn Bockelmann, Senior, LeMars
Trinity Brunsting, Senior, LeMars
Bailey Gill, Sophomore, LeMars
Aleesha Oden, Senior, Lewis Central
Emily Peters, Senior, LeMars
Natalie Vanderloo, Sophomore, LeMars
2A GIRLS: WEST DISTRICT (Second Team)
Brianna Musgrave, Junior, Denison-Schleswig
Brittany Musgrave, Junior, Denison-Schleswig
Hope Westhoff, Junior, LeMars
2A Girls West District Coach of the Year: Gary Brady, LeMars
2A BOYS: WEST DISTRICT (First Team)
Trevor Fisher, Junior, LeMars
Caleb Hodtwalker, Sophomore, Lewis Central
2A BOYS: WEST DISTRICT (Second Team)
Kendall Bell, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson
Sebastian MacGregor, Sophomore, LeMars
Hunter Merksick, Senior, Lewis Central
3A BOYS: WEST DISTRICT (Second Team)
Carter Sulzbach, Junior, Sioux City North
