KMAland Bowling

(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland conference bowlers have been named First Team All-State by the Iowa Bowling Coaches Association.

St. Albert’s Adam Denny and Evan White, LeMars’ Trevor Fisher, Bailey Gill, Emily Peters and Natalie Vanderloo and Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden were all first-team picks. The IBCA also announced All-District Teams. Check out the area athletes and coaches honored below.

You can find the All-State awards linked here and the All-District awards linked here.

CLASS 1A 

Adam Denny, St. Albert (First Team Boys)

Cole Pekny, St. Albert (Second Team Boys)

Bailey Secrest, St. Albert (Second Team Girls)

Evan White, St. Albert (First Team Boys)

Jackson Wigington, St. Albert (Second Team Boys)

CLASS 2A 

Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson (Second Team Boys)

Trinity Brunsting, LeMars (Second Team Girls)

Trevor Fisher, LeMars (First Team Boys)

Bailey Gill, LeMars (First Team Girls)

Caleb Hodtwalker, Lewis Central (Second Team Boys)

Sebastian MacGregor, LeMars (Second Team Boys)

Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (First Team Girls)

Emily Peters, LeMars (First Team Girls)

Natalie Vanderloo, LeMars (First Team Girls)

1A GIRLS: WEST DISTRICT (First Team)

Ally Johnson, Senior, Clarinda

Alexis Narmi, Junior, St. Albert

Bailey Secrest, Freshman, St. Albert

Madison Smith, Junior, Clarinda

Dakota Wise, Sophomore, Clarinda 

Andi Woods, Junior, Clarinda

1A GIRLS: WEST DISTRICT (Second Team)

Peyton Athen, Sophomore, Shenandoah

Kemper Beckel, Senior, Clarinda

Georgie Bohnet, Junior, St. Albert

Rylee Pulliam, Freshman, Clarinda

1A Girls West District Coach of the Year: Ashley Woods, Clarinda

1A GIRLS: CENTRAL DISTRICT (First Team)

Abby Schuett, Senior, Tri-Center

1A BOYS: WEST DISTRICT (First Team)

Dalton Athen, Sophomore, Shenandoah

Adam Denny, Senior, St. Albert

Cole Pekny, Junior, St. Albert

Evan White, Junior, St. Albert

Jackson Wigington, Senior, St. Albert

1A BOYS: WEST DISTRICT (Second Team) 

Dylan Gray, Senior, Shenandoah

Owen Johnson, Senior, Clarinda

Aiden Schleimer, Senior, Harlan 

Beau Sweet, Junior, St. Albert

Jonah Zuehlke, Junior, St. Albert

1A Boys West District Coach of the Year: Michael Klusman, St. Albert

2A GIRLS: WEST DISTRICT (First Team)  

Brooklyn Bockelmann, Senior, LeMars

Trinity Brunsting, Senior, LeMars

Bailey Gill, Sophomore, LeMars

Aleesha Oden, Senior, Lewis Central

Emily Peters, Senior, LeMars 

Natalie Vanderloo, Sophomore, LeMars

2A GIRLS: WEST DISTRICT (Second Team)

Brianna Musgrave, Junior, Denison-Schleswig

Brittany Musgrave, Junior, Denison-Schleswig

Hope Westhoff, Junior, LeMars

2A Girls West District Coach of the Year: Gary Brady, LeMars

2A BOYS: WEST DISTRICT (First Team)

Trevor Fisher, Junior, LeMars

Caleb Hodtwalker, Sophomore, Lewis Central 

2A BOYS: WEST DISTRICT (Second Team)

Kendall Bell, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson

Sebastian MacGregor, Sophomore, LeMars

Hunter Merksick, Senior, Lewis Central 

3A BOYS: WEST DISTRICT (Second Team)

Carter Sulzbach, Junior, Sioux City North

OTHER 2022-23 WINTER SPORTS AWARDS 

Corner Conference Boys Basketball

Corner Conference Girls Basketball

Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball

Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.