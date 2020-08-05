(KMAland) -- Despite the cancellation of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches All-Star Series, teams were still selected for the series that was scheduled to begin on August 6th in Cedar Rapids.
Harlan’s Connor Bruck, Kyle Berg of Kuemper, St. Albert’s Lance Wright, Nodaway Valley’s Tyler Vandewater, Bryce Hall of Southeast Warren and Martensdale-St. Marys’ Isaac Gavin were all picked to play for the Small Schools West squad.
Alec Patino of Sioux City East was the lone KMAland conference representative on the Large Schools West team. Sioux City East’s Kevin Dicus was also picked as an assistant coach.
View the full small school rosters linked here and the large schools linked here.