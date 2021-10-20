(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland Nebraska boys will partake in Friday's state cross country meet. These are their stories.
Auburn's Perry redeems himself with a trip to state.
Last year, Auburn's Triston Perry watched the state meet in disappointment. This year, he is one of the fortunate few in the Class C State Meet.
"It means a lot," he said. "I missed out on districts last year. Coming back and getting to state even though I wasn't able to last year means a lot to me."
Perry says last year's shortcomings and a sluggish start to this season served as motivators.
"I wasn't doing too well at the beginning of the season," he said. "I knew if I didn't pull it together, I wasn't going to pull it off and miss a second chance at state."
Perry punched his ticket with a 12th-place finish at districts despite entering the meet not ranked in the top 15. Perry's finish might have also been prophetic.
"I played the people and stayed dedicated," he said. "The night before, my dad asked me where I thought I would place, and I said 12th. I settled into my pace and just ran."
He's already turned some heads this season, so Perry hopes he can do some more of that at state.
"I want to cut my time down and see if I can place," he said. "I'm trying to get up there. I'll just run my heart out and leave it all out on the course."
Weeping Water's Patton strong season leads to state qualification
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water runner Austin Patton has long dreamt of qualifying for state. Now that dream is a reality.
"When I was in junior high, the guys would always make it to state," he said. "I loved seeing them do it and wanted to be just like them."
Patton says his season was satisfying after missing out on districts last season.
"There were a couple of meets that didn't turn out the way I wanted, but I was happy to make it to state," he said. "My times have gotten better by about a minute, and I feel my speed and finish have gotten stronger. That's an advantage for me."
Patton was one of the final few to qualify from the Class C District 1 Meet at Fort Calhoun, taking 13th, one spot behind Perry.
"My coach and I did some calculations," he said. "I was sitting eighth or ninth, but I knew none of that mattered. Some kids surprised me."
Patton hopes his improvements can continue at state.
"I'm just looking to get a good time, finish sub-18 and have fun," he said.
Conestoga's Simmerman thankful for state opportunity
Conestoga's Kaden Simmerman continually improved throughout the season, and the result was a trip to state.
"I'm just excited for the opportunity to meet new people and run in a high-competition race," he said. "Since the start of the year, my goal has been to push myself and make it to state."
Simmerman says his state qualification is rewarding.
"I put a lot of time and hard work into practice," he said. "I never gave up and just tried to push towards my goal."
Simmerman finished 10th at Fort Calhoun behind Perry and Patton. Those two might have unintentionally helped Simmerman qualify.
"I just tried to find a runner I knew would be in the top ten and tried to stay with them for the entire race."
With the state meet looming, Simmerman is trying to approach it as he would any other meet.
"I don't get nervous when it comes to running," he said. "I get it in my head that I need to go. I'm hoping for the top 50. My uphills and downhills are where I really need to focus. Some meets are good, and some are bad."
Palmyra's Moyer makes it three straight trips
Drew Moyer is no stranger to the state cross country meet as he prepares for his third consecutive trip.
"It's a big confidence booster for me," he said. "It's motivated me to inspire the younger kids to reach for big goals."
Moyer cracked the top 10 at the Class D District 1 Meet with a ninth-place finish.
"I knew the competition," he said. "Knowing everyone else's pace helped me get into the top 10."
Moyer admits qualifying for state was an expectation for him this season, and he lived up to the hype in the regular season.
"My fifth meet was at Waverly," he said. "That was with some Class A and B schools, and I placed at that meet. Based on my placement there, I felt motivated to make it further than I had in years past."
Given his recent experience, Moyer doesn't expect to be overwhelmed by the state atmosphere. He finished 32nd in 2019 and 24th in 2020 and wants to contend for a spot on the medal stand.
"I know the course and terrain," he said. "With that in mind, I really hope I can place or at least finish as high as I've aspired to the whole season."
Berry overcomes injury to join teammate at state
Chandler Berry hoped to join Moyer at last year's state meet but suffered shin splints and couldn't qualify.
"It means a lot for me to have a bounce back and achieve my goal," he said. "That was a big motivator for me this upcoming season. It drove me to train as hard as I could this summer."
The motivation paid off.
"I ground it out every day and put in my 100% at practice," he said.
Moyer and Berry have pushed each other all season.
"He's a little faster than me this year, but I always try to push him from behind and let him know I'm there," Berry said. "I like pushing him a lot."
With the state meet looming, Berry is trying to stay rested, which he hopes will lead to a strong showing.
"I don't want to overwork myself leading up to it," he said. "Hopefully, I can place. I have to keep doing what I'm doing and put in 110%. I really want Drew to be pushing me as well."
Louisville duo pushes one another to Kearney
The final two state qualifiers from KMAland Nebraska are Louisville seniors Jaxson Barnes and Tyler Euans.
The duo pushed each other all year, and the byproduct was a trip to state for both of them after respective finishes of seventh and eighth at the Class C District 1 Meet.
"I just stuck with Jaxson," said Euans. "We pushed each other and knew we couldn't get passed near the end. We just had to keep going."
"We already ran that course," Barnes said. "Anyone that has run at Fort Calhoun knows they have a terrible hill. I think it was nice to know the route and exactly where we were the whole time."
Friday's trip to Kearney marks Barnes' third appearance at state while Euans is making his second.
"It's nothing new," Barnes said. "I know the route now, so it's easier to strategize and run my race. There's a lot more pushing, so you really have to get out and get going or else you will get stuck."
In terms of goals, Barnes and Euans are keeping their aspirations low-key.
Barnes finished 53rd and 58th in recent races at state while Euans took 79th on his only trip.
"The kids there are super fast," Barnes said. "It's going to be hard to place, so I guess I'll just run my best race and see what happens."
One thing is likely, though, the duo will push each other like they have all season.
"I'll try to stick with Jaxson," Euans said. "So we can push each other and pass as many people as possible throughout the race."
The Class C and Class D races take place on Friday at 1:00 and 1:30, respectively. Check out the interviews with the seven qualifiers below.