(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland Nebraska boys cross country runners enter Friday's State Meet with the hopes of making memories. These are their stories.
Nebraska City's Houghton hoping to end rollercoaster season on high note
Mason Houghton's junior season has been a tale of highs and lows -- from beating some of the top runners in KMAland, to a tough stretch at the end of the season.
"It's been rough," he said. "I sprained my quad three weeks ago and then got sick. It was rough because I didn't run as much as I would have liked. My fitness dropped off, but I made the best of what was given to me."
When Houghton was at full strength, he was among the best in KMAland. He proved that on September 6th when he beat Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay -- last year's Missouri Class 1 state champion.
Houghton returned to the Class B State Meet after an 11th-place finish in his district.
"That was my first week back in a couple of weeks," he said. "I definitely didn't have what I normally have, but I had to battle through it and do the best I could."
Houghton finished 42nd last year.
"I know it's going to be fast out of the gate," he said. "I have to stay up there and push as hard as I can. I'll try to stay up with the top guys and bring a medal."
Auburn's Perry back at state
Auburn senior Triston Perry had such a fun time at state cross country last year that he qualified again. Perry qualified for the Class C race by taking sixth in his district with a time of 17:32.33.
"I'm extremely happy," Perry said. "It's a fun experience at state."
Perry's state experience in his junior season motivated him throughout his senior year.
"I've done a lot better this year," he said. "My first started rough, but I dropped a full minute off my time at every meet after that. This was the first time I broke 18 (minutes) consistently. It's been an accomplished year for me."
Perry finished 43rd at state last year in a time of 18:30.10. He feels his gradual improvements throughout the year -- and his 17th place finish at Kearney on September 26th -- has him in position to crack the top 20.
"It gives me a lot of confidence," he said. "It helped me prepare and know where I can be."
Auburn's Aue redeems himself with trip to state
Perry's teammate, Cuyler Aue, fell just shy of reaching the state meet last year.
That's not the case this year.
"It was a big motivator," Aue said. "I told myself last year that my goal next year was to push myself to make it to state. I did, and I'm excited."
Aue finished 12th in his district race to make state.
"I pushed myself down hills," he said. "I used strategy to keep up with the top 15."
Aue credits Perry for helping him through his sophomore season.
"He's helped me push and compete harder," Aue said. "He helped me PR in every single race this year."
When Aue hits the course in Kearney, he hopes to improve on his 18:58.08 time earlier this year while also pushing Perry.
"I'm going to push him so we can both hopefully place," he said.
Weeping Water's Patton hoping for strong start, stellar finish
Weeping Water senior Austin Patton has started fast in every race this season. A similar approach could lead to a memorable race in the final of his high school career.
Patton returns to the Class D State race after taking 12th in his district.
"I'm excited to have the opportunity again," Patton said. "Last year, the atmosphere of the state meet got me going. I'm excited to see what I can do on Friday."
Patton's emphasis on a fast start will never be more important than on Friday in a loaded and big field.
"I think I start my races smarter than other runners," he said. "I conserve my energy, so I have more to give once I pass the two-mile mark."
Patton hopes to medal. He'll need a fast start to do that.
"I'm going to have to go out hard," he said. "If I don't, I won't catch up with the guys up front. But you still have to have enough at the end. I'm not leaving any room for doubt. I'll go out hard, start strong and stay strong."
His goals revolve more around time rather than positioning.
"I want at least at 17:40, if not better," he said. "I haven't broken 18 (minutes) yet, but Friday is the day."
JCC's Huskey ready to end career with elusive trip to state
After three years of trying and coming up short, Johnson County Central's Hayden Huskey concludes his cross country career at the Class D State Meet.
"I've worked my butt off for six years in this sport," Huskey said. "It's a big accomplishment to finally make it."
Huskey's shortcomings set the stage for this year's trip to Kearney.
"It pushed me to go harder and harder," he said. "Last year, I missed it by four places. That was a big kick in the junk, but this year, I went out, did my best and made it.
Huskey qualified for state with a 14th-place finish at districts.
"I trusted my body and kept a great mindset," Huskey said. "That helped push me through it."
Huskey has made massive strides in his senior year. He hopes those pay off Friday.
"I've decreased my team and increased my speed," he said. "I'm going to go hard and not worry about it. I'm going to attack the hills and kick some butt. I'm hoping to increase my time. It should be a nice day to do it."
Palmyra's Berry and Moyer make return to state
Palmyra's Chandler Berry and Drew Moyer are used to the Class D State Meet. And both make their return on Friday.
Berry's trek back to Kearney is his second consecutive and a fitting end to his career.
"It was important to me that I got back," he said. "I'm happy to repeat what I did last year. I'm going to soak it all in and enjoy my last time there."
Berry overcame injuries last year to finish 73rd at state.
"I ran hurt at state, so I didn't have a good time," he said. "I'm coming in healthy and looking to do bigger and better things this year."
He solidified his return to state after finishing 13th at districts.
"It was windy," he said. "My strategy was a big help. I didn't let the wind affect me too much, and I powered through."
Berry comes into Friday with one of the top 20 times in the state. That shut put him in position to medal.
"Placing at state is a goal for me," he said. "There are some hills I have to focus on driving up towards the end. You can't waste your energy at the start. I have to focus on not getting out too hot but keeping my pace and doing my best."
Berry and Moyer have both posted successful careers while pushing each other.
"Since freshman year, he's pushed me, and I've pushed him," Moyer said. "Freshman year, he started off better than me. That motivated me. Towards the end of my freshman season, I was around his time. When he had injuries, I was a big motivator and supporter for him."
For Moyer, it's the fourth trip of his career.
"It feels liberating after three previous years at state," Moyer said. "It's an amazing experience to get back to state."
While making state is always a goal, a fourth trip for Moyer felt more like an expectation.
"There was certainly pressure," he said. "But overall, I realized that there was less pressure because I felt more comfortable in my abilities to perform."
Like Berry, Moyer hopes to conclude his career with a medal.
"Ideally, my season ends with a placement," he said. "I'm going to run my best. If that isn't enough, I'll still be satisfied because I'll have given my best."
Class D opens action at noon on Friday while Class C is at 12:30 and Class B run at 2:30.
Check out all of the interviews below.