(KMAland) -- It’s Day 2 and Blog 2 for 2023, and it’s time for 7.
Long-time fans and friends of the Martin Blog will know this, but there was a time where Monday’s were made for points. Seven Points.
In today’s Seven Points, a look at each of the seven KMAland Iowa basketball conferences and where things stand as we head into the second half. Away we go.
Point 1: Hawkeye Ten Conference
Note: In the Hawkeye Ten Conference, I am relying completely on the standings from the Hawkeye Ten Conference website. Please hit me with any corrections needed.
GIRLS: Glenwood (5-0), Harlan (5-0) and St. Albert (5-0) are all undefeated through 2022, and that should make for a whole lot of fun in the second half. It’s worth noting that St. Albert has a non-conference win over Harlan, but the two will meet again on Friday in the actual conference game. Meanwhile, Harlan beat Glenwood on December 13th in their non-conference game and will play again on January 10th. As for the Glenwood/St. Albert matchup, that one is slated for February 2nd in Glenwood.
The Pick: St. Albert. The Saintes have proven that they are that dang good, and they might even be a little underrated by the IGHSAU at this point.
BOYS: It still seems very, very early on the boy’s side, but Denison-Schleswig (4-0) and Kuemper Catholic (2-0) have emerged as the favorites with Harlan (4-1), Lewis Central (3-1), Creston (2-0*) and Glenwood (3*-2) hanging around. Kuemper does have a non-conference win over Denison-Schleswig from early December, and they will play again in a conference matchup in Carroll on Tuesday. The others:
•Harlan’s lone conference loss came to Denison-Schleswig, they have a conference win over Glenwood and have not had their conference game against Kuemper, LC or Creston just yet.
•Lewis Central has an overtime conference loss to Glenwood, but they have yet to play any of the other contenders in a conference meeting.
•Creston is listed as 2-1 on the Hawkeye Ten Conference website, but they only have two conference games on the calendar (that I can find). Their only loss to a conference opponent came to Glenwood, but the calendar says that was a non-conference game. Side note: Finding out what is and isn’t a conference or non-conference game and who has what record is a complete disaster in this league.
•Glenwood is either 3-2 or 4-2 based on what I wrote above. They have a win over Lewis Central and losses to Harlan and Denison-Schleswig in conference play to this point.
There’s a long way to go in this one, but the Denison-Schleswig/Kuemper rematch may decide this thing. Or it may not.
The Pick: Kuemper Catholic. I think the Knights have proven they have the overall depth, talent and versatility to withstand a full Hawkeye Ten schedule.
Let’s move on to some easier conferences to figure out.
Point 2: Corner Conference
GIRLS: Stanton is 5-0 at the moment, leading Fremont-Mills (4-1) by one game due to their win over the Knights. East Mills (2-2) and Sidney (2-2) are both behind the Viqueens by a couple games. Stanton was the big favorite heading into the year, and nothing that happened in the first half has changed that.
The Pick: Stanton. Still.
BOYS: East Mills (4-0) came into the season as the favorite, and they have been handling their business, although they did get a nice push from Stanton (4-1). Fremont-Mills (3-2) has also posted a winning record, but the Wolverines continue to be the odds-on favorite.
The Pick: East Mills. Still.
Point 3: Western Iowa Conference
GIRLS: How good are the Treynor Cardinals? Well, they’re 10-0 overall and they’re 6-0 in the WIC. Still, Underwood (5-0) is hanging out right around the top with them, and they are the latest team from the league to go to the state tournament. They will play on Friday in Underwood and on February 7th in Treynor. And then hopefully not again until Des Moines. Both have wins over Logan-Magnolia (4-2).
The Pick: Treynor. The Cardinals have added some freshmen to their talented team from last year. They’re a little more tested at this stage, and I like how they’ve responded.
BOYS: The defending champs — AHSTW — is the only remaining unbeaten in the league with a perfect 6-0 mark. Treynor (5-1) has a loss to IKM-Manning in overtime, and the two teams that have seemed to decide the league for the last several years will play in Treynor on Tuesday and in Avoca on February 2nd. Underwood (4-1) has a loss to AHSTW and one more meeting with the Vikings (1/13). They also have two meetings with Treynor on the same dates listed above. Tri-Center (4-2) and IKM-Manning (3-2) also deserve some mention.
The Pick: AHSTW. The Vikings lost Raydden Grobe, but they seem to have filled in just fine without him at this stage. It’s hard to beat that talent and experience.
Point 4: Pride of Iowa Conference
GIRLS: For me, at this stage in the season, there are four teams that could win the Pride of Iowa Conference on the girl’s end. Nodaway Valley (5-0) has the leg up at this point with wins over Martensdale-St. Marys (3-1) and Mount Ayr (4-1). There is another undefeated team lingering, though, and it’s Central Decatur (3-0). Here are some upcoming matchups between the four:
January 6th: Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur
January 12th: Central Decatur at Mount Ayr
January 20th: Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys; Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur
January 31st: Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
February 3rd: Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys
The Pick: Nodaway Valley. The Wolverines made it easy on me with their wins over MSTM and Mount Ayr.
BOYS: I’m going to say there are five contenders at this stage of the game. Bedford (3-0), Central Decatur (3-0), Mount Ayr (4-1), Nodaway Valley (4-1) and Southeast Warren (2-2). Mount Ayr lost to Nodaway Valley while Nodaway Valley lost to Bedford for their only defeats. Southeast Warren dropped games to both Mount Ayr and Central Decatur. Here are the remaining matchups between the five teams I’ve targeted as contenders…
January 6th: Mount Ayr at Bedford
January 12th: Central Decatur at Mount Ayr
January 13th: Southeast Warren at Bedford
January 17th: Bedford at Central Decatur
January 20th: Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur
January 24th: Bedford at Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren at Central Decatur
January 27th: Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley
January 31st: Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
February 3rd: Bedford at Mount Ayr
The Pick: Mount Ayr. Despite the upset loss to Nodaway Valley just before break, I’m going to pick the Raiders to run the table the rest of the way. I might have gone with CD if that January 12th game was in Leon, but it’s not. Give me the Fightin’ Ruggles to win it.
Point 5: Rolling Valley Conference
GIRLS: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-0) and Woodbine (4-0) are both unbeaten at this stage with matchups coming at Exira/EHK on January 3rd and at Woodbine on February 3rd. Those are the two games that will decide this year’s Rolling Valley Conference. CAM (5-2) is also worth a mention given they gave the Spartans all they could ask for in an overtime loss to them in early December.
The Pick: Woodbine. The Tigers have a bit more depth than Exira/EHK, although history has been on the Spartans’ side.
BOYS: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-0), West Harrison (5-0) and Woodbine (4-0) were all undefeated heading into the New Year, and this is going to be a bunch of fun. Or…well, it may not. West Harrison is so talented and has been so dominant over the last year that they could very well just keep that rolling along. Here are the games between these three:
January 3rd: Woodbine at Exira/EHK
January 6th: Woodbine at West Harrison
January 10th: Exira/EHK at West Harrison
January 23rd: West Harrison at Exira/EHK
February 3rd: Exira/EHK at Woodbine
February 6th: West Harrison at Woodbine
The Pick: West Harrison. It’s gotta be the pick.
Point 6: Missouri River Conference
GIRLS: There’s a long way to go here, too, but Sioux City East (4-0), Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-1), Abraham Lincoln (4-1) and LeMars (4-1) are all off to fine starts. Only East/Heelan (East winner), Heelan/LeMars (Heelan winner) and AL/LeMars (LeMars winner) have played among those teams. So, there are plenty of matchups left…
January 10th: Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln
January 12th: LeMars at Sioux City East
January 13th: Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic
January 16th: Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East
January 20th: Abraham Lincoln at LeMars
January 24th: LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic
February 3rd: Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East
February 7th: Sioux City East at LeMars
February 10th: Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln
The Pick: Sioux City East. They’ve already got the road win over Heelan in hand, and now they get to come home. They are much deeper than originally thought with some outstanding youngsters already doing some big things. They are legit.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln (5-0) and Sioux City East (5-0) are both unbeaten, like old times. Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-1) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-2) need to be mentioned in here, too. AL won by 19 at SBL while East has a 12-point win at Heelan and a 4-point win at home against SBL. I think it comes down to the two East/AL meetings again, but I also think the difference between the top and next four or five teams is so tight that those types of games could come into play. As you saw above, the AL/East matchups are slated for January 10th and February 3rd.
The Pick: Abraham Lincoln. The champs are the champs until they’re no longer the champs. And winning by 19 at SBL is something that has kept my eyebrows raised from the moment it happened all the way through Christmas break and to right now as I type this. There were a lot of questions around the dinner table.
Point 7: Bluegrass Conference
GIRLS: Diagonal (3-0) is unbeaten in the conference, although they do have a non-conference loss to conference mate Mormon Trail (4-1). BUT! They have also played a conference game, and that was a Diagonal win. Both were tight games. Ankeny Christian (4-0) and Twin Cedars (4-1) are also off to fine starts with the Sabers’ only loss coming to Mormon Trail (by 3). The Bluegrass is another one that is a little funky with their scheduling of non-conference games against conference opponents, but I’m willing to put my neck out and say…
The Pick: Ankeny Christian. The volleyball state champs are led by many of those same faces, and they have been dominant in their meetings with Bluegrass opponents.
BOYS: Three teams appear to be in the running for the boys conference championship with Ankeny Christian (3-0), Moravia (4-0) and Mormon Trail (3-0) all posting undefeated in-conference records. For those curious, Moravia plays at Mormon Trail on January 13th and at Ankeny Christian on January 17th while Ankeny Christian trips to Mormon Trail on January 10th. That seven-day period will decide the regular season No. 1 team. My thoughts…
The Pick: Moravia. The Mohawks are loaded with talent, experience and depth. I’m using those three things a lot in my picks, and it’s simply because they’re all very important (duh). How’s that for some analysis?
That’s the latest in the KMAland Iowa conferences. As always, we’ll continue to keep tabs on the conference races on a night-to-night basis.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.