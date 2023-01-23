(KMAland) -- Day 23 and Blog 23 of 2023. Isn’t that interesting? Lots of 23s there, but today is all about 7. Seven Points.
Point 1: Another Cowboys playoff loss
Ho-hum. The Dallas Cowboys came up short of a trip to the NFC Championship for another year. I’m used to this. Don’t you worry about me. I’m going to be fine. I’m fine. Juuuuust fine.
Point 2: The Dak Prescott TAKES!
The takes are hot, and they are wild. Everyone is dug in with their thoughts on Dak Prescott. Is he your guy or is it time to see if Troy Aikman wants to come out of retirement? Let me tell you: Only if Emmitt, Michael, the greatest OL of all-time and more are free.
I’m probably not going to change anybody’s minds on Dak, but as a guy that has gone back and forth on him over the years, here’s what I’m seeing: He needs help.
Dallas decided to pay him a boat load of money, as the QB market suggested he should be, and then Jerry Jones and company immediately started to take away his best weapons. Amari Cooper was traded for a fifth rounder. A fifth rounder! La’El Collins was allowed to walk away for nothing. That ended up working out all right this year, but it eliminated their depth along the offensive line. There was a time Josh Ball was out there taking serious snaps. It wasn’t good.
He threw a bunch of interceptions this year, and I’m pretty certain you’ll see those go way down next season. It will have very little to do with Dak and a lot to do with the fact that more than half of his picks were fluky results. If he maintains his risk/reward strategy, he will probably still throw a few more than you like. The fact is, Amari Cooper was one of the best route-running receivers and creates plenty of space for his quarterback. Meanwhile, a year after giving Cooper up for virtually nothing, they ranked among the worst teams in the NFL in route separation.
When Dak was young, he was late on anticipation. He wouldn’t make difficult throws into coverage like he does now. He didn’t throw a lot of interceptions. He also didn’t make a lot of big plays. This year, Dak made a ton of big plays and scored a lot of points (they lead the NFL since 2020 in points per game when he’s playing), and he also threw some picks. They’ll come down next year, and people will create whatever narrative they want to in order to explain it.
Point 3: About yesterday
Having said all of that, Dak was not very good yesterday. He made a few nice throws, but he made two mind-numbing decisions that ultimately cost Dallas the game.
Then again, maybe he could have used Amari Cooper. Or maybe he could have used an offensive coordinator that helped him out a bit more. Someone like Kyle Shanahan that constantly uses motion, shifting and other brilliance to allow for Brock Purdy to throw to wide open receivers. Again, help your $40 million quarterback by investing in those around him.
Point 4: I didn’t want to watch the NFC Championship anyway
Well, I guess it’s not that I didn’t want to watch it. It’s that I couldn’t. The greatest sporting event of the year — the Western Iowa Elementary Duals — are Sunday!!
Point 5: UFC 283
Last April or so, I re-found my love for MMA. I really haven’t missed an event since, and that includes UFC 283. With that said, here are my thoughts on the event this past weekend…
Best Fight: Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision — Whether it was the brilliance of Hill or the toughness of Glover, this was a sight. Hill was so, so good in all facets, and we now live in a world where the light heavyweight champion is Jamahal Hill. Who saw that one coming?
Best Performance: Hill, Brandon Moreno and Jessica Andrade — Along with Hill’s beatdown of Glover, Brandon Moreno was outstanding in winning the tetralogy meeting with Deiveson Figueiredo to claim the flyweight championship. Andrade was Hill-like in her dominance of Lauren Murphy in a flyweight showdown.
Best Brotherly Performance: There’s only one choice here, but the Bonfim brothers deserve their own award for the night. In the early preliminary card, Ismael Bonfim threw a scary flying knee to knockout Terrance McKinney. Spurred on by his brother, Gabriel Bonfim slapped on a guillotine choke to beat Mounir Lazzez. Somewhere Mama Bonfim was having the time of her life.
Future champ: Jailton Almeida. The light heavyweight and heavyweight tweener was giving up 30-some pounds against Shamil Abdurakhimov, but he still threw him around like a rag doll before finishing with a TKO (punches). It’s not if, it’s when Almeida takes a UFC strap.
Goodbye to You: Thanks to Michelle Branch, who was the muse for this particular category. No thanks to Ihor Potieria for not reading the room after his TKO of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in his final match. Potieria did a horrendous dance as the Brazilian crowd rained down boos on him. Rua will be remembered by much more than this, but it was tough to see him go out the way he did. Special mention to Glover Teixeira, who also announced his retirement after Hill pieced him up.
Others that impressed: Nicolas Dalby shook off the crowd to win a split decision over Warlley Alves. This is the second win of his career over a Brazilian in Brazil. Gilbert Burns probably won’t get Colby Covington (his call-out), but he did make quick work of Neil Magny with an arm-triangle choke. Johnny Walker crunched Paul Craig with some nasty punches after Craig grabbed and held his leg. The way he generated power despite hopping on one foot was insanely impressive. Bruno Ferreira KO’ed Gregory Rodrigues in one of the best shots of the night.
Point 6: A quick update on conference races (Girls Version)
Let’s get another check on the area conference races in girls hoops.
Hawkeye Ten: St. Albert (7-1) and Harlan (6-1) have the edge while Glenwood (7-2), Lewis Central (6-2) and Atlantic (4-2).
Corner: Stanton (7-0) keeps on rolling along and will likely add a regular season championship to their tournament title from this past weekend. They are one win away from a share and another win away from an outright title.
WIC: Underwood (10-0) remains unbeaten, and it’s Logan-Magnolia (9-1) and Treynor (9-2) that have the only legitimate shot to equal them. The Eagles will host Lo-Ma for a big one on Tuesday.
POI: Nodaway Valley (9-0) continues to win, win, win no matter what. The Wolverines are up on Martensdale-St. Marys (9-1) and Mount Ayr (8-2).
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (10-1) and Woodbine (9-1) are the one-loss teams in the conference, and they could very well decide an outright title in Woodbine on February 3rd.
MRC: Sioux City East (8-1) and Heelan (8-1) are the top two teams in the conference, and they’ve split their two matchups. If either or both slip up, LeMars (6-2) is waiting to pounce.
Bluegrass: Ankeny Christian (one loss) has just one loss to a Bluegrass Conference team while Mormon Trail and Twin Cedars both have two.
Point 7: A quick update on conference races (Boys Version)
Now, for the boys….
Hawkeye Ten: Denison-Schleswig (7-1), Kuemper Catholic (7-1) and Harlan (6-1) are right there with just one loss in the league, according to the Hawkeye Ten Conference website. There are plenty of big games ahead, but with all three of them beating up on one another, there is certainly a chance that we see tri-champions.
Corner: East Mills (6-0) won the tournament championship in the Corner Conference this past Saturday night. They are well on their way to the regular season title.
WIC: AHSTW (11-1) tops the league again this year with Treynor (9-2) and Underwood (8-2) right in the mix.
POI: Bedford (8-1), Mount Ayr (8-2), Nodaway Valley (7-2) and Central Decatur (6-2) continue to be the top teams in the conference with three or four still to play.
RVC: West Harrison (9-0) is still unbeaten in the league, and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8-1) had their only loss to the Hawkeyes this season.
MRC: Sioux City East (9-0) is still rolling along with an undefeated mark. Abraham Lincoln (7-2) would need some help to get themselves back into it.
Bluegrass: Moravia is your undefeated Bluegrass Conference regular season champion for a second straight year.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.