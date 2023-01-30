(KMAland) -- Day 30 & Blog 30 of 2023.
I had so much fun writing about a scripted event from Saturday, I thought it made sense to write about another from Sunday.
Point 1: The Chiefs won
Now, for the next six points.
Point 2: Western Iowa Elementary Duals are a hit — again
For the second year in a row, Shenandoah popped into the Western Iowa Elementary Duals, and for the second year in a row they showed out. My son, Turner, wrestled for the Mustangs again this year. This included a strong group of other kindergarten through sixth grade DOGS that wrestled well enough to finish second among 12 teams. Some highlights:
•An incredible 10, 11 or even 12-point swing in a big dual with Logan-Magnolia that saw Bryer (I’ll leave last names out) pick up a pin while trailing by 13. I think he was just playing a little possum.
•A pin from Charlie to close out that Logan-Magnolia dual with Shenandoah trailing by five.
•My son’s showdown with a strong 65 from Lo-Ma that he has battled with for several years. He led 10-6 after two and 11-10 with about 15 ticks to go, but he couldn’t quite finish it in a 15-11 loss. It was his only loss of the day, but it was one of the more exciting youth matches you’re going to see.
•Shenandoah was led by Garrett and Charlie, who both accounted for 27 points on the day. My son and Carter both generated 24, and Maks had a great day with 19.
•In all, the Mustangs had 27 total pins and finished 4-1 with wins over teams from Atlantic, Earlham, Lo-Ma and Glenwood. Their lone loss of the day came to Indianola. I didn’t know they were in Western Iowa, either, but they sure have a dynamite team.
Big ups to everybody on the team — Bentley, Grayson, Graham, Garrett, Turner, Make, Bryer, Solon, Carter, Wyatt, Jacobi, Tyson, Blake, Wyatt and Charlie — on some great contributions throughout the day. And another shout to Coaches Kevin, Levi, Ben and Tom for their outstanding work. The amount of time they have put into building the Shenandoah youth program to where it is now versus where it was a few short years ago is impressive.
Point 3: Back to the Bengals & Chiefs
Pretty good little football game. Do you think the constant hyperbolic commentary from Jim Nantz and Tony Romo aided in making this one feel a bit….dirty? I’m sure the officials weren’t actually on the take, but CBS (and probably the NFL) sure did want that Willis Reed story for Patrick Mahomes. Sad thing is that he could have told it on his own if they would just shut up for a second.
Anyway, the stripes were having a rough day, and it sure seemed to hurt Cincinnati a bit more than Kansas City. There was the weird stoppage/non-stoppage that led to eight chances for the Chiefs. I’m not as sure that it didn’t matter at all as some Chiefs fans I’ve seen on Twitter. That took away over one minute of valuable time. Never assume one seemingly small thing in a game is actually small. Everything matters and can change the course and direction of a game in an instant.
Anyway, there was also a very important missed block in the back on the crucial punt return by Skyy Moore, as well as a clear hold on the left edge on the play that led to the game-winning late hit on Mahomes. The constant Nantz/Romo poetry coupled with a number of questionable calls makes for a dirty feeling after that game. Speaking of….
Point 4: Lakers/Celtics ending
I thought only Boston teams benefitted from horrific calls at the professional level. The Celtics got away with one or two or three or 10 on Saturday night. Most egregiously was LeBron’s take to the rim at the end of the regulation. In a tie game, Jayson Tatum clearly smacks him on the wrist, as he’s about to put a layup in.
I haven’t watched every Celtics game this season (I can’t stand looking at their stupid green uniforms), but if Saturday was any indication, I now know why their record is so good. Several Lakers had comments on the missed call after the game (and Patrick Beverly took the time to show an official the still shot from a nearby photographer), and they will surely be fined. But what about those that missed the call? Where is their accountability?
This isn’t a high school level officiating crew missing a call after a hard day of work at their full-time job. These are professionally paid officials that make somewhere between $180,000 and $550,000 in a year (per Google). When will officials like those in the Lakers/Celtics game on Saturday and the Chiefs/Bengals game on Sunday see some sort of recourse? I think that’s the real problem at this point for most fans. If these folks aren’t going to face accountability then how can we expect it to get any better?
Point 5: Conference championship races (girls version)
Another Monday and another look at how these conference races are shaping up. Girls first…
Hawkeye Ten: Harlan (7-1) leads the conference with just one loss while Lewis Central (7-2), St. Albert (7-2), Glenwood (7-2) and Atlantic (6-2) are right in the mix for the championship in one of the tightest Hawkeye Ten races I can remember. Glenwood and St. Albert will play a likely eliminator on Thursday while Lewis Central takes aim at Harlan on Friday in Harlan. Harlan visits Atlantic on Tuesday. This one will come right down to the wire.
Corner: Stanton has clinched at least a share of the conference championship, and they can clinch it outright when they play Fremont-Mills on Tuesday. East Mills and Fremont-Mills both have two losses in the conference right now. If the Knights can spring an upset, they can help themselves and the Wolverines.
Western Iowa: Underwood (12-0) has a bit to go before they can officially clinch this thing, but they are in great shape. Treynor (11-2) and Logan-Magnolia (10-3) are still hanging around, but if the Eagles get at least two wins against Audubon, Tri-Center, Missouri Valley and Treynor they would have a share. A third would mean they are the outright champs.
Pride of Iowa: Nodaway Valley (11-0) has Mount Ayr and Lenox this week, and they can clinch at least a share with one win and the outright title with two. Martensdale-St. Marys (10-1) will be hoping for a little help and wins over Southeast Warren and Central Decatur. And Mount Ayr is still hanging around (9-2) with matchups against Nodaway Valley and Bedford remaining in the league. They need to win both and get a little help.
Rolling Valley: It’s likely that the Rolling Valley will come down to the Exira/EHK vs. Woodbine rematch later on this week in Woodbine. Both teams are 12-1 with Exira/EHK also going to Boyer Valley and hosting Paton-Churdan. Woodbine has Glidden-Ralston and West Harrison along with their home date with the Spartans.
Missouri River: Bishop Heelan Catholic (10-1) and Sioux City East (10-1) are still out there handling business. The two split their two games and will have three conference games each remaining. We could be looking at a split.
Point 6: Conference championship races (boys version)
Hawkeye Ten: Things are rounding into form here, too, with Denison-Schleswig (8-1) one win away from getting a share of the league championship. Harlan (7-1) is two wins away, and Kuemper Catholic (7-2) is hanging around. Kuemper finishes their conference schedule against Kuemper while Harlan has Lewis Central and Atlantic, and Denison-Schleswig also has Atlantic. We might be waiting a while, though, as the Monarchs and Trojans aren’t scheduled to play that conference game until February 14th.
Corner: East Mills hasn’t lost yet, and they have three remaining conference games with Griswold, Essex and Sidney. Stanton has a pair of losses in the league and just one to go. With one East Mills win, they will have a share of the league. With two, they are an outright winner.
Western Iowa: AHSTW (13-1) has two remaining league games with a home matchup against Treynor on Thursday that could clinch a share of the league title and a trip to Tri-Center next week that could clinch it outright. Underwood (11-2) and Treynor (10-3) are lurking just in case.
Pride of Iowa: Bedford (10-1), Central Decatur (9-2), Mount Ayr (9-2) and Nodaway Valley (8-3) are all in the mix here. That said, if Bedford beats Southwest Valley tomorrow night, they will have a share of the league championship. If they can finish the sweep of Mount Ayr on Friday, it would mean an outright title that I’m not sure many predicted. Central Decatur is looking for some help and a pair of wins over Wayne and Martensdale-St. Marys while Mount Ayr has a trip to Nodaway Valley and a home battle with Bedford awaiting them. They control their own destiny as it pertains to getting their own share. Nodaway Valley needs a bunch of help at this stage.
Rolling Valley: West Harrison (11-0) is well on their way with an undefeated mark and three remaining conference games. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (10-2) remains alive, but one more win for West Harrison garners them a share. Two more, and they are the champs.
Missouri River: Sioux City East (11-0) is also trending here. Abraham Lincoln (9-2) must get a bunch of help to have a shot at this. They can help themselves later this week when they go to Sioux City East, but they also need someone else, among Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars, to also get an upset win. Bishop Heelan Catholic (8-3) needs a whole lot of help.
Extra Point: Stay warm
Have a great week and try to stay warm, my friendly Seven Pointers.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.