(KMAland) -- It’s day four of the the high school basketball tournament trail, and the first day of the 26th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year. I think this calls for a celebration. How about Seven Points?
Point 1: A look back at Saturday’s KMAland Tournament Trail games
As detailed in the Saturday blog, there were six KMAland-releveant girls basketball games in Class 2A and 3A. Here’s a look at how it went (in case you missed it aka ICYMI):
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63 Greene County 13: The Warriors were the biggest favorite of the night, and it turned out to be a pretty good call. They won by 50 on a 66.21 spread.
-Des Moines Christian 66 Red Oak 21: The Lions rolled to a 45-point win, but it still wasn’t enough to cover up the 50.32 spread.
-Harlan 60 Clarinda 27: Very close, but the Cyclones did not quite cover the 36.66 spread here in a red-hot shooting night.
-AHSTW 67 Missouri Valley 22: Our first cover of Saturday night comes from AHSTW, which flew on past the 32.57 spread. It’s hardly a surprise, given the way the Vikes have been playing down the stretch.
-Kuemper Catholic 73 Southwest Valley 30: This was also a cover with the Knights putting together one of their finest performances in weeks on their way to covering the 12.76 spread.
-Atlantic 41 Shenandoah 33: The best game of the night, and it was worth a cover for the Trojans, which were 1.19 favorites.
Favorites were 6-0 on Saturday, moving them to 30-3 over the course of the tournament. Against the spread, favorites finished 3-3. That makes them 11-22 ATS for the tournament.
Point 2: Ranking and previewing the Monday night games
Just as it says, here’s a look at every KMAland-relevant game scheduled for tonight in Class 1A and 2A boys basketball. There are 25 of them!
25. Class 1A District 15 — Griswold (4-16) at AHSTW (20-1): The former Western Iowa Conference rivals match up in the biggest spread of the night. The two last played in 2018, and the Vikings have won six straight in the series while holding a 14-8 edge in the Bound historical series. The last win for Griswold was on January 13th, 2015. BCMoore Line — AHSTW by 65.97.
24. Class 1A District 12 — Twin Cedars (7-14) at Moravia (18-3): The Bluegrass Conference rivals match up for the second time this season. The Mohawks won the first meeting on December 14th, 69-25. It was their sixth straight win in a series that has been 10-9 for Moravia since the 2006-07 season. BCMoore Line — Moravia by 46.27.
23. Class 1A District 16 — Glidden-Ralston (3-19) at West Harrison (18-3): Two Rolling Valley Conference teams here after the Wildcats beat an RVC team (Paton-Churdan) in the previous round. The Hawkeyes won 68-31 in December and 61-32 in January to move their win streak in the series to eight. West Harrison leads the Bound historical series, 10-5. BCMoore Line — West Harrison by 45.76.
22. Class 1A District 12 — Wayne (5-16) at North Mahaska (16-5): Ladies and gentlemen, we have our first first matchup between the two programs in the Bound era. The Falcons won their last regular season game, but it was just their second win in the last 10. North Mahaska has had a nice season, led by junior Nash Smith (20.3 PPG, 53.8% FG). BCMoore Line — North Mahaska by 41.26.
21. Class 1A District 13 — East Union (5-16) at Madrid (15-6): Another where the two programs have not played in the Bound era. The Eagles are on their best stretch of the season with four of their wins coming in the last 10. Madrid has been on a nice run of late, but this year’s team is led by a freshman — Toryn Severson (19.3 PPG). BCMoore Line — Madrid by 40.84.
20. Class 2A District 5 — Eagle Grove (2-19) at Kuemper Catholic (11-10): This is the first meeting between the two programs since Kuemper edged past the Eagles for a 61-59 district championship victory on February 24th, 2010. They’ll be much bigger favorites in this one. BCMoore Line — Kuemper Catholic by 40.60.
19. Class 1A District 11 — Southeast Warren (7-14) at Baxter (17-4): Another first-time meeting. The Warhawks are a team that is seven games under .500, but their point differential for the year is just -5.6 on average. That seems like some tough luck. Speaking of tough, it is a tough matchup with Baxter, which has three averaging 10.2 points or more per game. They do enter the postseason coming off their first loss in 10 games. BCMoore Line — Baxter by 34.62.
18. Class 1A District 12 — Seymour (8-9) at Mount Ayr (17-3): These two played just over a month ago with Mount Ayr rolling to an 84-37 win. They also played last January, and it was a dominant Raiders win. Mount Ayr is back on their horse after a pause in January, winning their last four against Red Oak, MSTM, I-35 and Bedford. Pretty good little run there. BCMoore Line — Mount Ayr 33.97.
17. Class 1A District 11 — BCLUW (2-19) at Martensdale-St. Marys (18-3): This is the first meeting between the two programs in the Bound era. The Blue Devils are just 2-2 in their last four, but those losses were to POI rivals (and very successful teams) Mount Ayr and Central Decatur. The Comets nabbed their first win in the last 10 on Friday when they picked off Melcher-Dallas. BCMoore Line — Martensdale-St. Marys by 33.59.
16. Class 2A District 16 — Clarinda (13-9) vs. Shenandoah (3-18) at Red Oak: Let me see….have these two ever played? Why yes, this is the 32nd meeting since the 2007-08 season. Clarinda has won 22 of those previous matchups, and they’ve won the last 11, including 57-18 and 48-36 victories this year. The last Shenandoah win was on December 8th, 2017. Hear it on AM 960 tonight. BCMoore Line — Clarinda by 29.86.
15. Class 2A District 16 — Missouri Valley (3-19) at Red Oak (14-7): The other game in Red Oak tonight, and it’s the first time these two programs have played in the Bound era. That’s very surprising, given all the opportunities they may have had in constantly being in the same district. Red Oak has won seven of their last 10 while Missouri Valley snapped a big losing skid in their final regular season game against Whiting. BCMoore Line — Red Oak by 26.94.
14. Class 1A District 14 — Diagonal (11-9) at East Mills (16-5): These two have been playing annually in late November or early December since the 2016-17 season. The Wolverines have won five of those, including the November 29th meeting this year, 60-33. Both teams have been playing some good basketball of late, too, with Diagonal nabbing a solid win over SW Valley to open tournament play last week. Hear this on the KMAX-Stream right here at this very website. BCMoore Line — East Mills by 24.31.
13. Class 1A District 14 — Fremont-Mills (8-14) at St. Albert (9-11): St. Albert and Fremont-Mills met in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 season, but they haven’t played since. The Falcons rolled to wins in both of those matchups. They are favored to do so again. BCMoore Line — St. Albert by 23.05.
12. Class 1A District 13 — Murray (12-8) vs. Ogden (11-10) at Saydel: This is the first matchup between the two programs in the Bound era. And it will happen in beautiful Saydel, USA. Ogden won their final two regular season games to get over .500 while Murray dropped a couple of tough games to finish the season. BCMoore Line — Ogden by 21.35.
11. Class 1A District 16 — Ar-We-Va (7-14) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (15-6): The two Rolling Valley Conference teams have played 18 times in the Bound era. Ar-We-Va has won 14 of the 18 meetings, but two of those losses came this season with CRB winning 68-44 in December and 53-48 17 days ago. In fact, the four wins have all come in the last five matchups. This year’s Crusaders, by the way, carry an eight-game win streak into the postseason. BCMoore Line — Coon Rapids-Bayard by 18.70.
10. Class 2A District 13 — Central Decatur (19-2) vs. Davis County (10-11) at Albia: There is a significant history between these two programs with 15 meetings in the Bound era. Davis County has won nine of those, but Central Decatur has a six-game win streak in the series. That includes a 39-28 win in early January. BCMoore Line — Central Decatur by 13.93.
9. Class 1A District 15 — Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (13-8) vs. Nodaway Valley (8-13) at CAM: This is an every-five-years meeting. Exira/EHK won in December 2017 while Nodaway Valley was a winner in a substate final all the way back in 2012. Both teams enter with 5-5 marks in the last 10. BCMoore Line — Exira/EHK by 9.77.
8. Class 1A District 15 — IKM-Manning (6-15) at CAM (14-7): And this is an every-six-years meeting. IKM-Manning was a postseason winner over the Cougars back on February 18th, 2016. The Cougars are the favorites here, but this could be an interesting game with both teams wanting to win the physical battle. BCMoore Line — CAM by 8.49.
7. Class 1A District 16 — Logan-Magnolia (7-14) at Boyer Valley (16-5): Two former members of the Boyer Valley Conference getting together here. They have played 14 times in the Bound era with the Bulldogs leading the series, 9-5, and winning the last three. That includes a 50-44 win back on January 10th. This one might be a pretty good one, considering Lo-Ma seems to have turned a corner with three straight wins. BCMoore Line — Boyer Valley by 8.12.
6. Class 1A District 14 — Lenox (10-11) at Stanton (14-7): Another annual matchup that gets a second look this year just one week after the Vikings won 55-41. They’ve also won 8 of the 13 in the Bound era, and they are on a five-game win streak against the Tigers, which last won on February 9th, 2015. I’ve got this one tonight on our KMAX-Stream. BCMoore Line — Stanton by 7.99.
5. Class 1A District 16 — Woodbine (12-9) at Tri-Center (12-9): This battle of 12-9s is also a rematch from the regular season. Tri-Center won a tight one, 55-54, for their sixth consecutive win over Woodbine, dating back to the 2006-07 season. BCMoore Line — Tri-Center by 7.39.
4. Class 1A District 14 — Sidney (14-7) vs. Bedford (11-10) at East Mills: I have a hard time believing this, but there has only been one Sidney/Bedford meeting in the Bound era. And guess what? It was just 18 days ago. Sidney won a defensive slugfest, 47-44, and they are a slight favorite to do so again tonight on the KMAX-Stream. BCMoore Line — Sidney by 4.50.
3. Class 1A District 12 — Mormon Trail (15-5) at Lamoni (14-8): Mormon Trail makes the trip due to the Demons winning both regular season meetings by a combined five points. They also won last year’s regular season meeting by two. In the 27 matchups between the two in the Bound era, the Demons have won 20 of them. The series is really tight dating back to the 2016-17 season, though, with Lamoni winning 7 of the 12. Despite the two Lamoni wins this year, the computers like Mormon Trail in a tight one on the road. BCMoore Line — Mormon Trail by 4.05.
2. Class 1A District 13 — Ankeny Christian Academy (14-7) vs. Earlham (8-13) at Madrid: This has been a semi-regular matchup in the postseason recently. Since 2013, they’ve played three previous times with ACA winning in 2013, Earlham advancing in 2017 and the Eagles grabbing a win in 2019. This should be a pretty good one for the fans in Madrid. BCMoore Line — Ankeny Christian by 3.36.
1. Class 1A District 15 — Riverside (12-9) vs. Audubon (8-13) at AHSTW: The best matchup of the night, according to the computers, is Round III between Riverside and Audubon. Interestingly enough, it is coupled with another game as a doubleheader that is considered the worst matchup of the night. It also serves as a rubber match. The Wheelers won by 15 on December 14th while Riverside responded with a 62-58 win on January 24th. The Bulldogs are 7-3 in their last 10 while Audubon has consecutive wins. If the best version of each shows up tonight, this is going to be a doozy. BCMoore Line — Riverside by 1.86.
Point 3: 134 KMAland state wrestling qualifiers
Between our Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska schools, there are 134 KMAland state wrestling qualifiers. Here they are in all their glory, sorted by weight class.
106: Molly Allen, Underwood; Davis Bramman, Riverside; Dalton Ervin, Moravia; Gavin Kiger, Logan-Magnolia; Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr; Carter Schorsch, Lewis Central; Ethan Skoglund, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM; Colton Sprague, Syracuse; Mattox Sybert, North Andrew; Jameson VanderVelde, Abraham Lincoln; Drew Weddle, Nebraska City
113: Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley; Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa; Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley; Vincent Mayberry, Glenwood; Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; Jonathan Ryan, Abraham Lincoln
120: Blake Allen, Underwood; Chase England, Bedford-Lenox; Jace Goebel, Syracuse; Aiden Golston, Moravia; Caleb Lucas, Rock Port; Cael Nielsen, Plattsmouth; Riley Parkis, Kuemper Catholic; Carlos Prados, Nebraska City
126: Matthew Beem, Glenwood; Keaghon Chini, Conestoga; Austyn Cote, Ashland-Greenwood; Dawson Fansher, North Andrew; Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM; Jadyn Friedrichs, Sioux City East; Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Jace Rose, Riverside; Dylan Stein, Bedford-Lenox
132: Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood; Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley; Gabe Hartman, Nebraska City; Easton O’Brien, Atlantic-CAM; Noah Parmelee, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Gable Porter, Underwood; Taven Moore, Riverside; Riley Radke, Missouri Valley
138: Stevie Barnes, Underwood; Barret Brandt, Syracuse; Jaxon Christensen, Nodaway Valley; Austin Evans, Creston; Hayden Fischer, AHSTW; Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Wyatt Olberding, Falls City; Andres Pro, Nebraska City; Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia; Sir Brandon Watts, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Logan Wooten, Plattsmouth
145: Triston Barncastle, Creston; Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood; Kale Downey, Clarinda; Robert Gilkerson, Falls City; Hagen Heistand, Underwood; Jake Irlbeck, Kuemper Catholic; Bryce Neuin, Plattsmouth; Cy Petersen, Syracuse; Carter Plowman, Conestoga; Bayler Poston, Nebraska City; Hunter Steffans, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills; Logan Williams, Sioux City North
152: Dedrick Dowding, Palmyra; Zander Ernst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; David Helton, St. Albert; Nolan Moore, Riverside; Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic; Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; Brian South, Atlantic-CAM; Treyton Teton, Ashland-Greenwood
160: Dawson Bond, Red Oak; Karson Downey, Clarinda; Zayvion Ellington, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Garrison Gettler, AHSTW; Brad Hall, Auburn; Caleb Iliff, Treynor; Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia; Hayden Schalk, Nebraska City; Matthew Zitek, Plattsmouth
170: Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth; Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Bradlee Grantz, Southwest Valley; Bo Graves, East Atchison; Logan Hobbs, Nebraska City; Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central; Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr; Denver Pauley, AHSTW; Drew Spire, Maryville; Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM; Owen Wander, Syracuse
182: Carlos Andrade, Abraham Lincoln; Zane Bendorf, Harlan; Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley; Jake Cox, Bedford-Lenox; Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley; Brecken Freeberg, Tri-Center; Garrett McHugh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Colten Stevens, Rock Port; Jace Wilmes, Clarinda
195: Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth; Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley; CJ Carter, Glenwood; Brenden Casey, Atlantic-CAM; Carter Davis, Underwood; Thomsen Fields, Falls City; Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig; Nate Jorgenson, AHSTW; Jackson Nordhues, Syracuse; Aaron Schlueter, East Atchison; Gage Totilas, Conestoga; Dillon Woods, Lewis Central
220: Tyler Binning, Clarke/Murray; Evan Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra; Tegan Carson, Central Decatur; Ayden Hoag, LeMars; Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood; Henry Lund, AHSTW; Cooper Nielsen, Audubon; Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City; Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic
285: Austin Colvin, Stanberry; Logan Green, Clarinda; Daniel Gregory, Treynor; Christian Harrifeld, Johnson County Central; Easton Eledge, Underwood; Quinten Fuller, Creston; Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia; Jaden Nolte, Falls City; Kort Watkins, Maryville
Phew. That’s a lot of typing.
Point 4: The top bowling series of the week
Big shoutout to Shenandoah’s Treye Herr on his 300 at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. Here’s the rest of the group that had a 400 series in girls bowling and 450 in boys bowling in the area.
GIRLS
There were 11 reported 400+ series during the week, and three of them were from Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden. She is on one lately, posting the top two and three of the top four scores of the week!
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (467 vs. Harlan & St. Albert)
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (450 at Hawkeye Ten Tournament)
Sam Sonier, Sioux City North (447 at MRC Tournament)
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central (435 vs. Shenandoah)
Sophia Klopenstine, Lewis Central (424 vs. Shenandoah)
Addee Murray, Lewis Central (418 vs. Harlan & St. Albert)
Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (415 at Hawkeye Ten Tournament)
Ania Kaster, Harlan (413 vs. Lewis Central & St. Albert)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (411 at Hawkeye Ten Tournament)
Emily Peters, LeMars (404 at MRC Tournament)
Faith Renshaw, Lewis Central (404 at Hawkeye Ten Tournament)
BOYS
Herr leads the way, but there are nine others at 452 or higher that were reported this week.
Treye Herr, Shenandoah (533 at Hawkeye Ten Tournament)
Samuel Shanno, Thomas Jefferson (492 at MRC Tournament)
Dalton Athen, Shenandoah (484 vs. Creston)
Jackson Wigington, St. Albert (482 at Hawkeye Ten Tournament)
Braydon Ernst, Harlan (476 vs. Lewis Central & St. Albert)
Jon Piper, Red Oak (464 at Hawkeye Ten Tournament)
Lucas Segebart, Denison-Schleswig (462 at Hawkeye Ten Tournament)
Isaac Thompson, LeMars (461 at MRC Tournament)
Carter Sulzbach, Sioux City North (453 at MRC Tournament)
Blake Polzin, Denison-Schleswig (452 at Hawkeye Ten Tournament)
Point 5: Other Thoughts on Other Things
Welcome to a shortened OTOOT….
-Too bad for whoever is going to perform at next year’s halftime show of the Super Bowl. You do NOT want to follow last night. That was the greatest halftime show in history.
-And yeah, I understand that some people like Prince or Rolling Stones or whatever the heck you like, but this is who I like. And I have to say last night’s halftime show appealed to a bigger generation of people than any ever before. That’s probably from about 13-14 years old on up to 50+. You think Prince hit that big of a generation? Rolling Stones? Katy Perry? JT? I don’t.
-The Super Bowl was a little sloppy and a lot frustrating. Why did Sean McVay keep going to the first down run? Why did the Bengals not have Joe Mixon on the field on 2nd, 3rd and 4th and 1? There were some definite head scratching coaching decisions, but I suppose that’s just kind of what the Rams and Bengals have been all year.
-In the end, the game came down to the final possession and one big play. You can’t ask for much more than that.
-Congrats to the truest Rams fan I know — my dad. He’s been a Rams fan since Vince Ferragamo led them to the Super Bowl many moons ago.
-That’s all I’ve got today. Enjoy the week!
Point 6: Our coverage this week
There’s a lot of it!
Monday, February 14th
The KMAland high school basketball tournament trail is brought to you by AgriVision Equipment Group.
AM: Boys Class 2A District First Round at Red Oak — Clarinda vs. Shenandoah & Red Oak vs. Missouri Valley, 6:30 PM (Trevor Maeder)
FM: Iowa State Cyclone Coaches Show, 6:30 PM
X-Stream: Boys Class 1A District Second Round at East Mills — Sidney vs. Bedford & Diagonal vs. East Mills, 6:30 PM (Ethan Hewett & Brian Bertini)
X-Stream: Boys Class 1A District Second Round — Lenox at Stanton, 7:00 PM (Derek Martin)
Tuesday, February 15th
The KMAland high school basketball tournament trail is brought to you by AgriVision Equipment Group.
AM: Girls Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal — Lenox at East Mills, 7:00 PM (Ryan Matheny & Brian Bertini)
FM: Big 12 Conference Men’s College Basketball — Iowa State at TCU, 7:00 pre-game, 8:00 tip
X-Stream: Girls Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal — St. Albert at CAM, 7:00 PM (Derek Martin)
X-Stream: Girls Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal — Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Wednesday, February 16th
The KMAland high school basketball tournament trail is brought to you by AgriVision Equipment Group.
Trevor Maeder has coverage from the IHSAA State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament.
AM: Girls Class 5A Regional First Round — Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (Ethan Hewett)
FM: Girls Class 4A Regional First Round — Carroll at Lewis Central (Derek Martin)
Thursday, February 17th
The KMAland high school basketball tournament trail is brought to you by AgriVision Equipment Group.
Trevor Maeder has coverage from the IHSAA Traditional State Wrestling Tournament.
AM: Boys Class 1A District Semifinals at East Mills, 6:30 PM (Ryan Matheny)
FM: Boys Class 2A District Semifinals at Treynor, 6:30 PM (Derek Martin)
Friday, February 18th
The KMAland high school basketball tournament trail is brought to you by AgriVision Equipment Group.
Trevor Maeder has coverage from the IHSAA Traditional State Wrestling Tournament.
AM: Girls Class 1A Regional Semifinal at Exira/EHK, 7:00 PM (Ryan Matheny)
FM: Girls Class 1A Regional Semifinal at Stanton, 7:00 PM (Derek Martin)
X-Stream: Girls Class 2A Regional Semifinal at Underwood, 7:00 PM (Carson Schubert)
Saturday, February 19th
The KMAland high school basketball tournament trail is brought to you by AgriVision Equipment Group.
AM: IHSAA Traditional State Wrestling Tournament consolation matches, 10:00 AM (Ryan Matheny & Steve Baier)
AM: Girls Class 4A Regional Semifinal — Lewis Central/Carroll at Glenwood, 7:00 PM (Derek Martin)
FM: Big 12 Conference Men’s College Basketball — Oklahoma at Iowa State, 12:00 pre-game, 1:00 tip
FM: IHSAA Traditional State Wrestling Tournament championship matches, 6:00 PM (Trevor Maeder & Steve Baier)
X-Stream: Girls Class 2 District First Round at North Andrew — Nodaway Valley vs. Albany & East Atchison vs. King City, 11:00 AM (Carson Schubert)
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge. -Charles Darwin
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.