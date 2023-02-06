(KMAland) -- Welcome in and welcome all to another wonderful Monday morning in this beautiful space called KMAland. Things are about to amp the bleep up as it pertains to games upon games upon games upon district wrestling upon district bowling upon…you get it. Here are Seven Points.
Point 1: First things first
Mr. Trevor Maeder was living the dream in Coralville, USA late last week. I don’t know about you folks, but if I spend more than two days somewhere away from home I start to get a little homesick. By day three, I’m ready to roll on out of there and find a place back in my recliner. There used to be a time where being away from home for a week was just fine. That’s not now, my friends.
I don’t know how Trevor feels (remind me to ask him), but if his work is any indication, it seems like it’s just fine. If complaining about the 8:30 start to the final duals of the day (understandable, by the way) is any indication, I think he was probably ready to come home. Anyway, here’s a little in case you missed it rundown:
Day 1 Girls Recap: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/brittens-upset-allens-dominance-highlight-10-kmaland-semifinalists-at-girls-state-wrestling/article_17f7b6c4-a374-11ed-b771-173ee8aeefd7.html
Day 2 Girls Recap: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/allen-claims-title-at-first-girls-state-wrestling-tournament/article_5340eb5c-a445-11ed-baae-633759f2f985.html
State Duals Recap: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/creston-takes-5th-lo-ma-6th-at-state-dual-tournament/article_e954e8dc-a526-11ed-aa4d-ef6f6ecf389d.html
Point 2: A proud dad moment
Humor me for a bit (or just skip on by) as I share a proud dad moment from yesterday. I’ve written plenty in these spaces about my newfound love for wrestling, as my sons have been wrestling all over Iowa over the last several years.
Yesterday, my oldest son (Turner) qualified for state wrestling for the second consecutive year. He ended up with a second-place finish in his bracket and will wrestle at AAU Kids State later this month. (Please note: You can find what is hopefully a full list of area kids that will wrestle in Des Moines linked here.)
https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-sending-plenty-to-aau-kids-state-wrestling/article_95ffbf5c-a5be-11ed-89c8-a77e24b69242.html
I’m proud of him for making it to state, but even more than that is the hard work that he has put in over the years. The weight management, the day-to-day training and the one-on-one competitiveness of the sport is no joke. To add to that, he also continues to play basketball, attending practices and tournaments when he can, and he spends one day a week practicing baseball at the moment. He has virtually no down time, and it seems like he wouldn’t have it any other way.
Lastly, I’m just proud of him going out there in a very competitive bracket and finding his way to the final. We didn’t pull off any strategical moves up or down. We didn’t have any inside info on who was going where anyway. He just wrestled at the weight that he’s been wrestling at all season long, and he worked his way through the bracket to nab a hard-earned state qualification.
Anyway, just wanted to share a little personal moment. Now back to the robot pounding on the keyboard.
Point 3: Another look at conference basketball (girls)
You may think this is played out, as I’ve done this about the past four weeks, but this also helps me throughout the week when the results start to roll in.
Hawkeye Ten: This thing is still up in the air with four teams still having a chance at grabbing a share of the conference championship. Harlan (7-1) continues to lead the way while Glenwood (8-2) has finished their conference slate. Atlantic (7-2) and Lewis Central (7-2) are also still in the mix. Harlan goes to Atlantic on Tuesday night, but it doesn’t look like the Harlan/LC game from this past Friday will have a makeup date. They could potentially retroactively decide the LC/Harlan matchup (won by LC) from earlier this year was actually a conference game, but I don’t know that for any certainty. Fill me in if you know.
Corner: Stanton clinched an outright championship last Tuesday with their win over Fremont-Mills.
WIC: Underwood has clinched an outright championship.
POI: Nodaway Valley has clinched an outright championship.
RVC: Woodbine clinched at least a share of the conference title with their win over Exira/EHK from Friday. They can clinch it outright with a win over West Harrison tonight.
MRC: Heelan clinched a share of the conference championship this past week with Sioux City East dropping a game to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. They can claim the outright conference championship later this week when they travel to Abraham Lincoln.
Point 4: Another look at conference basketball (boys)
Hawkeye Ten: Denison-Schleswig (8-1) and Harlan (8-1) are commanding this conference race at the moment while Kuemper Catholic (8-2) has finished their conference schedule and are hoping for help. Both Denison-Schleswig and Harlan have Atlantic for their final conference game. With wins, they would share the league championship.
Corner: East Mills has clinched the outright conference championship.
WIC: AHSTW has clinched a share of the conference championship. With a win over Tri-Center this week, the Vikings would be the outright champions. Underwood is lingering with two losses. With a little help, they could grab a share.
POI: Bedford, Central Decatur and Mount Ayr shared the conference championship this season. That came after Mount Ayr beat Bedford on Friday, and Central Decatur handled their own business with a win over Martensdale-St. Marys.
RVC: West Harrison has clinched an outright conference championship.
MRC: Sioux City East has clinched an outright conference championship.
Point 5: Looking at how conference wrestling went
While we have been heavily focused on following the conference races in basketball, I thought it might be worth a look/reminder on how wrestling went for each conference in the area.
Hawkeye Ten: Creston reigned supreme in the Hawkeye Ten this year with a win at the league tournament in late January. The Panthers had 243 points to finish ahead of Atlantic (220) and Glenwood (166) in the top three. In the dual standings, Creston is 8-0 with duals left against Denison-Schleswig and Shenandoah. If they were to shockingly drop one of those duals, Atlantic would benefit with a share.
Corner: Southwest Iowa was the champion of the Corner Conference duals back in December. They went 3-0 while East Mills was 2-1 to finish second.
WIC: The conference tournament went to Logan-Magnolia all the way back in December. The Panthers had 245 points to win the league over Riverside, Treynor, Underwood and AHSTW, which were separated by just seven points.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys had 187 points to win the Pride of Iowa Conference championship in December. Nodaway Valley was not far behind with 166.5, and Southwest Valley rounded out the top three with 151.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton rolled to the conference championship with 279.5 points. The Warriors continue to be the class of the conference. LeMars was second with 200.5, and Bishop Heelan Catholic had 191 in third.
Point 6: The tournament trail begins
Get ready for the tournament trail, my friends. Tomorrow, I’m planning to drop one final KMAland Power Rankings for the girls and boys, and then the fun will begin on Thursday. The best place to keep track of all the comings and goings of the trail is right here on these pages. The best way to find out where you can find us on a given night is at our broadcast calendar linked here.
Extra Point: Make this your week
Folks, there’s only one way to attack this week. With great fury. Make it your own. Have a good one!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.