(KMAland) -- The 30th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar is here, and it’s time to open the week with Seven Points.
Point 1: Recapping the basketball from Friday
Four state championships were decided on Friday in Des Moines. Here’s how it went…
-Dallas Center-Grimes 56 Central DeWitt 53: Terrific game that came down to the final possession. We were all rooting for Shawn Gilbert by the end, right? The Mustangs, though, get their first, second and third state tournament wins in school history in the same week to claim the title. They were a 17.32 favorite for some reason. We knew they wouldn’t cover that, and they did not.
-Rock Valley 74 Central Lyon 51: Round III did not live up to the hype. Each team had a two-point win during the regular season, and Rock Valley just rolled along here, denying Creston legend Ben Gerleman of a state championship on this day. Central Lyon was the 4.33 favorite, so we call that an UPSET here.
-Ames 68 Johnston 37: Complete domination. That was the Little Cyclones’ week. They rolled by 20, by 19 and by 31 to claim the state championship. Tamin Lipsey grabs his well-deserved and earned championship. Ames was the favorite here, but it was by just 3.33.
-North Linn 52 Grand View Christian 48: One thing that Grand View Christian probably doesn’t get enough credit for is that they are very well-coached. They hung around with a team that I just felt was going to be way too much for them. North Linn, too, is coached very well. It was just a really fun game to watch. And it was an UPSET!
The favorites end up going 2-2 straight up and 1-3 against the spread. Here’s the final record for the tournament trail:
Overall Straight Up: 216-47
Overall ATS: 113-150
Point 2: 3 more state champs from the area
The KMAland schools in Missouri and Nebraska claimed a trio of state championships between Friday and Saturday. Their stories…
•Falls City Sacred Heart Girls: The Irish grab another state championship that goes along nicely with their volleyball title from the fall. In the D2 state final, Rachel Magdanz (14 points) and Olivia Eickhoff (11 points) picked up the slack of the attention Humphrey St. Francis paid KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year Erison Vonderschmidt. And that’s exactly what you expect from a champion, right? The Irish win, 43-33, to claim their seventh state basketball title, joining the 1998, 1999, 2000, 2015, 2017 and 2018 teams.
•Platte Valley Girls: Another year, another championship for Platte Valley, which won the Missouri Class 1 state championship with a 63-50 win over Delta. Platte Valley led 13-4 after one and 23-13 at the half, but it was 37-all entering a fourth period that went 26-13 in favor of the champs. Jaclyn Pappert was terrific with 21 points while Brylie Angle had 18 and Maggie Collins put in 13 with nine boards and four assists. That’s back-to-back state championships for Platte Valley, which might not be done with a great sophomore class returning.
•Ashland-Greenwood Boys: For the first time since 2018, the Class C1 state boys champion is NOT Auburn. Instead, thanks to Evan Shepard’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, Ashland-Greenwood takes the championship. One game after Cale Jacobsen dropped a C1 state tournament-record 43 points in a semifinal, the Bluejays scored 36 points as a TEAM to win the title. That’s Auburn basketball, and Ashland-Greenwood showed that they can play Auburn basketball and still win the title. Jacobsen had 12 points, five boards, three assists and two blocks in the win, which marked the first state championship in school history. (Note: Let’s give Ashland and their 1922 state championship and Greenwood and their titles in 1921, 1926 and 1928 the credit it deserves, too.)
Point 3: Ranking the 16 tournament trail games I covered (16-10)
The tournament trail is a long and winding road with plenty of twists and turns along the way. Here’s my ranking of the 16 games that I covered from February 10th through March 7th.
16. GIRLS: Lewis Central 49 Carroll 27 (February 16th)
Sometimes teams just dominate games, and that’s what Lewis Central did in this one. Kylee Brown scored 17 points off the bench, and the Titans put this one on cruise control thanks to an 18-6 second period.
15. GIRLS: Sidney 45 Mount Ayr 30 (February 10th)
The opening night of the tournament trail. I thought this would be a knockdown battle throughout, but Sidney put that to rest pretty early with a quick run in the first. They led by 12 at half and only extended that throughout the second half to win going away.
14. BOYS: Carroll 69 Glenwood 57 (February 21st)
This was actually not too bad of a game, but I think it speaks to the greatness of the games that I covered during the tournament trail. Carroll jumped out early, Glenwood came back, Carroll added another run and then Glenwood kept coming back. Eventually, the Rams ran out of gas, and Nick Macke (21 points) was too much for them.
13. GIRLS: MMCRU 50 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 39 (March 2nd)
This state quarterfinal never quite got going for the Spartans. MMCRU ran off a 15-0 run during the early stages of the game, and Exira/EHK could never quite put together a run of their own to get completely back into it. As the rest of the week showed, MMCRU was pretty dang good, knocking off Newell-Fonda and finishing second with a close state championship loss to Bishop Garrigan.
12. GIRLS: Underwood 35 Treynor 21 (February 23rd)
With extra points given for the fact that this was such a huge game. Underwood buried Treynor with their outstanding perimeter defense throughout the game, and the Cardinals could never quite get in an offensive rhythm. Once Underwood found a little offensive success in the second half, there was just no way for Treynor to get back in it.
11. BOYS: Stanton 55 Lenox 46 (February 14th)
This was a one-point Stanton lead at halftime, and they had to fight off a Lenox team that wouldn’t go away. In the end, the Vikings did enough in the second half to nab a nine-point win. Carter Johnson and Nolan Grebin had 18 points each, but Johnson’s triple-double chase was a big one here. He also had 10 boards and nine assists.
10. BOYS: Red Oak 60 Underwood 49 (February 17th)
This game was never a double-digit spread until…well, until it was. The Tigers trailed by two after one, were up six at half and then had a two-point lead going into the fourth. And going into that fourth, they knew they weren’t going to have Ryan Johnson (fouled out) the rest of the way. Kaden Johnson, though, was a BEAST with 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Max DeVries got going just in time to lift the Tigers to a big postseason win.
Point 4: Ranking the 16 tournament trail games I covered (9-6)
And here are games 9 through 6 from the tournament trail games that I covered.
9. GIRLS: CAM 54 St. Albert 45 (February 15th)
Another one where the final score doesn’t quite live up to how good the game was throughout. The teams traded big runs back and forth throughout the first three periods, and the Saintes actually led by five entering the final eight minutes. Eva Steffensen, though, was too much, finishing the game with 22 points in helping the Cougars advance in front of their home fans.
8. GIRLS: Stanton 56 CAM 47 (February 18th)
The next round for CAM, and it was very similar to the CAM/St. Albert game. There were a lot of wild runs back and forth, and it was the home team that pulled away in the end. Stanton had a big 26-point fourth period to push their way into a regional final against Exira/EHK. Steffensen had another 22-point performance, but Jenna Stephens had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Abby Burke put in 15 points of her own.
7. BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 73 Harlan 68 (February 24th)
Denison-Schleswig was on one for this game. This was just some really impressive basketball. From the shooting to the sharing of the ball and on to the defense, the Monarchs looked so, so, so good. They looked like a state tournament team, frankly. There wasn’t a lot of drama in this game, but Denison-Schleswig’s performance puts this one up here.
6. GIRLS: Denver 58 Underwood 51 (March 2nd)
I still marvel at the winning performance Underwood put on the state tournament floor. Denver was believed to be a pretty large favorite with all of the length and versatility they had in their lineup, but the Eagles were ready for all of it. The game got away from them in terms of having a chance to win it, but there was nothing to be ashamed of. It was a fun game to call and a fun team to cover.
Point 5: Ranking the 16 tournament trail games I covered (5-1)
Now for the best five games I covered during the tournament trail!
5. BOYS: North Platte St. Patrick’s 54 Lourdes Central Catholic 49 (March 7th)
I was able to make my way through the snow to Lincoln to watch Lourdes Central Catholic get down by as many as 19 before coming all the way back to within two. Their defense was outstanding all season, and it was the reason for their near-comeback. That was spear-headed by a huge senior class that got the Knights back to state for the first time since 2019.
4. BOYS: St. Albert 48 East Mills 44 (February 22nd)
This game had wild swings in pace. There was a time where it looked like a defensive slog, and then it looked like an offensive breakout. And then there was the time where a shot clock would have been prudent with St. Albert pulling it out and forcing East Mills to defend for long stretches of time. It eventually paid off for the Falcons, which got some big defensive plays from Carter White, who also had 20 points on the offensive end.
3. GIRLS: Glenwood 64 Bondurant-Farrar 59 (March 1st)
Glenwood went from being in big trouble early, to cruising and then back to potentially being in trouble. They were down by 9, up by 17 and then had that trimmed all the way down to 2. In the midst of it all, I was having a fun time calling a state tournament quarterfinal that was plenty entertaining. Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden had 18 points each while Abby Hughes put in 17 for the Rams in another state tournament win.
2. GIRLS: Glenwood 60 Lewis Central 57 (February 19th)
The sound you hear is another whistle. There were 45 fouls and 52 free throws in this regional semifinal that nearly ended with a major upset for Lewis Central. The Titans, though, couldn’t quite hold on to a nine-point lead, and Jenna Hopp clinched the KMAland Basketball Player of the Year with 32 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in a brilliant performance.
1. BOYS: Treynor 54 Clarinda 53 (February 17th)
No doubt that this was No. 1. The battle of the Cardinals saw Drew Brown hit a 3-pointer with 19.8 seconds left to give Clarinda (on a 10-0 run) the lead. Thomas Schwartz, though, had the answer with a bucket of his own. Clarinda put themselves in a solid position to make a game-winning play of their own, but Ethan Dickerson — on his birthday — swatted away a potential layup at the buzzer to clinch the win. That led to Schwartz dropping the one-liner of the tournament: “I thought they won, but Dickey came soaring in like Superman.”
Point 6: Our coverage this week
Hey, it’s the week after the end of the basketball season, so there’s not a whole lot going on. Still, we will find a way to drop plenty of content. That includes all of our KMAland boys basketball awards and spring sports previews. Stay tuned to this very website for all of that fun and games.
Extra Point: A quote for the week
The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up the rain. -Dolly Parton
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.