(KMAland) -- Seven Points says college hoops could use some work, a stat on that, ranking the Sweet 16 on a fun scale, NCAA wrestling championships, ranking the national finals, five names to know & a Dan Gable quote.
Point 1: College basketball could use some work
Don’t get me wrong. The NCAA Tournament is undefeated. There is no better tournament than the one that had us entranced over the last four days. But boy…it can be tough to watch sometimes.
You’ve got the ongoing charge epidemic, the slow-it-down and run-the-set offenses being controlled by head coaches, pretty horrific officiating, the move from pace-and-space to clutch-and-grab basketball, the ridiculous 20-minute halves, the replay reviews and on and on I could go. The thing is, they could make things more aesthetically pleasing with a few small tweaks, but I’m not sure they’re interested. Good thing they have the tournament.
Point 2: A stat
Patrick Stevens (great follow @D1scourse on Twitter) shared this stat yesterday.
NCAA Tournament games with the winning team scoring less than 60 points, since 2011…
2011: 5
2012: 6
2013: 6
2014: 4
2015: 6
2016: 2
2017: 0
2018: 4
2019: 1
2021: 4
2022: 7
It’s not just the defense, folks.
Point 3: Ranking the Sweet 16 on a fun scale
Here’s the thing: I can complain about the aesthetics as much as I want. The fact of the matter is, I’ll be watching. You’ll be watching, too, I bet. Let’s rank the remaining 16 teams on the fun scale from 16 to 1.
16. Kansas: There’s nothing fun about Kansas basketball. The FBI has been investigating them since 1973, and we are still waiting on the result.
15. Iowa State: I mean no disrespect, but I think even Iowa State fans can admit the only fun thing about this team is when it’s over and they have more points than the other team. It’s ugly, but it’s pretty sweet, too, right?
14. Providence: Providence leads the nation in the luck factor. They even got lucky enough an official called a horrible foul on South Dakota State in the opening round. Leave it to the Friars to suddenly find a blowout win in the second round of the tournament. Still, not that fun.
13. Michigan: The Big Ten has mostly been a disaster in the tournament. There’s nothing fun about Michigan winning in the NCAA Tournament again. Maybe let Rutgers or something be the team that exceeds tournament expectations for once?
12. North Carolina: Oh, how sweet. The plucky 8 seed is in the Sweet 16 after upsetting the defending champs. Brady Manek is a lot of fun, but he sure looks like someone that should be starring for St. Peter’s. He’s not, though, so let’s give the Heels some fun credit.
11. Texas Tech: There’s something to be said for employing the No. 1 defense in the country, but the pace of their games is a real problem. At least when it comes to having fun watching them.
10. Miami: I don’t know anything about Miami. This seems like a good spot for them.
9. St. Peter’s: OK, it was fun watching them beat every school in Kentucky in the first weekend, but they’re going to go home and quickly realize they’re in over their heads. If I’m dead wrong then the Peacocks are too low. Another win or two would be absolutely a lot of fun, but I’m afraid they’re about to lose by 50.
8. Arkansas: Points for Eric Musselman’s shirtless celebrations.
7. Purdue: Purdue has had three constants over what seems like the last four decades: 1. A very tall person (7-foot-4 Zach Edey), 2. A bruising power forward (Trevion Williams) and 3. A usually white fella that has just one skill — shooting lights out from deep (Stefan Stefanovic). The names change, the fun stays the same.
6. UCLA: They’re back! Johnny Juzang, Tyler Campbell, Jaime Jaquez (maybe). Fun.
5. Arizona: Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd gave an interview at some point during last night’s win over TCU, and I thought to myself, “I have never seen this man in my life.” It also reminds me that my friend and I had no clue who Arizona’s coach was earlier this season. But, you know what? I don’t care. That 85-80 OT win over TCU was really fun last night. I would watch them play again.
4. Duke: We’re watching a legend coach for the final time, although I’m not quite sure how much coaching guys like Paolo Banchero actually needs.
3. Villanova: I don’t know. Maybe they’re not that fun, but this is a team that routinely beats some of my least favorite teams in college basketball. I owe them this much.
2. Houston: Honestly, I kept wanting to not put other teams too high, and I ended up putting this one too high. But I’m not going back now! I love the Cougars! Just don’t ask me to name any of their players.
1. Gonzaga: Zags, Zags, Zags!! They have an 8-foot, 150-pound unicorn, Drew F’n Timme and a great ongoing bit on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Please win that natty.
Point 4: The real madness in March
The best thing I watched all weekend was the NCAA Wrestling Championships. I followed it from beginning to end for the first time, and I’ve decided to go back in time and punch myself 37 times for the 37 times that I didn’t do that previously.
There’s just way more intensity involved in college wrestling, the refs don’t suck (too bad) and many of these wresters are the best America has to offer. This particular NCAAs was even more competitive because most of the brackets were filled with 23-25 year olds in their third, fourth, fifth or even sixth years of collegiate wrestling. If you earned All-America status, you definitely had to earn it. The weekend was so fun that I thought I would offer my….
Point 5:….ranking of the 10 championship matchups
Here’s how I would rank the 10 championship matches. You can disagree if you like. We all have our own personal tastes.
10. 141 Pounds: Nick Lee over Kizhan Clarke (10-3) — It was a beatdown. Clarke started strong with a fun takedown that led to a scramble, but Lee quickly recovered and rolled to the dominant win.
9. 149 Pounds: Yianni Diakomihalis over Ridge Lovett (11-5) — My expectations for this match were met, but it still stinks for anyone rooting for Cinderella. Fact is, Yianni had the “nuts” that he said he needed after his semifinal win, and he handled my favorite wrestler of all-time.
8. 125 Pounds: Nick Suriano over Pat Glory (5-3) — I wish I could rate this higher, but even Suriano admitted he didn’t really wrestle much in the third. He did what he had to do to win, but that doesn’t mean it was enjoyable for me.
7. 157 Pounds: Ryan Deakin over Quincy Monday (8-2) — Monday was right there at 2-2 entering the third, but he chose neutral. Bad move. Deakin got a takedown and four points on a near fall before riding it out for a match that didn’t live up to what we thought it might after two.
6. 184 Pounds: Aaron Brooks over Myles Amine (5-3) — Eh. I almost put Deakin’s win over this one. It was a decent enough battle, but it was not heavy on excitement. Plus, we were all getting tired of Penn State winning by this point, weren’t we?
5. 165 Pounds: Keegan O’Toole over Shane Griffith (6-5) — Another that was tied entering the third, and Griffith chooses to go neutral signaling he wants nothing to do with O’Toole on top. O’Toole got a takedown, Griffith got an escape and maybe Griffith should have chose down after all?
4. 197 Pounds: Max Dean over Jacob Warner (3-2) — It didn’t live up to my hype for it. I watched their match at the Iowa/Penn State dual, and it was really fun down to the point Dean bow-and-arrowed Warner into a pretzel. This was fine, but I wanted to see another bow and arrow.
3. 285 Pounds: Gable Steveson over Cohlton Schultz (5-2) — The match wasn’t all that heavy on excitement, but you could just feel the legendary and historical moment as the clock ticked down. Steveson played to the crowd beautifully, left his shoes on the mat and now it’s time to become the next Brock Lesnar.
2. 133 Pounds: Roman Bravo-Young over Daton Fix (3-2) — This was so great, especially the first two periods. Bravo-Young escaped early in the third to take the lead, and then it was just a battle to avoid a Fix takedown down the stretch.
1. 174 Pounds: Carter Starocci over Mekhi Lewis (6-5, TB-1) — Two previous national champs, and it lived up to the hype. Starocci seemed way more conditioned than Lewis, who seemed to be on empty from about mid-second on to the end. Yet, he nearly had me believing he could pull it off. What a match.
Point 6: 5 names from the opening couple weeks of spring
Here are five names from the opening couple weeks of spring athletics in KMAland that you may very well need to know:
1. Chase Ryan, Underwood: If you don’t know Chase’s name by now, you will very soon. Ryan has a couple individual wins that are worthy of your attention so far this season. He ran to a win in the 2A 60 meter dash in 7.09 at the IATC meet on March 11th, and then he won the 200 meter dash in 23.49 at Saturday’s Buena Vista meet.
2. Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville: You’ve heard of her, I’m sure. She won a couple state championships last season for the Spoofhounds. She’s off to a good start after winning the 60 (8.16), 200 (26.20) and long jump (4.96m) at the Northwest Missouri State indoor on Saturday.
3. Jacob Butler, Platte Valley: The combination of Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead in baseball is called Platte Valley, and Jacob Butler is coming off a monster weekend performance against Omaha Bryan. Butler had three hits, five RBI and three runs scored in a 26-0 win on Saturday.
4. Ireland Todd, Plattsmouth: Todd already has three goals on the young soccer season. She had two goals in what turned into a shootout loss to Conestoga on the opening night of the season and then added another against Schuyler in a win on Saturday.
5. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine: Bendgen has been putting up some pretty impressive times during a couple indoor meets early this season. Bendgen was second in the 1A 3200 at the IATC Indoor with a time of 9:58.40 and then won the 1600 in 4:41.19 at the BV indoor on Friday.
Keep an eye on these five this year. And keep an eye out for this to become a weekly feature in Seven Points.
Extra Point: One quote from Dan Gable
Gold medals aren’t really made of gold. They’re made of sweat, determination and a hard-to-find alloy called guts.
