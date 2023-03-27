(KMAland) -- A good top of the 32nd week of the 2022-23 sports calendar to all you fine, wonderful, amazing, brilliant folks out there. Who’s feeling happy? I know I am! Let’s get to Seven Points.
Point 1: The Final Four is set and history has been made
This is the first time since 1970 that three teams will make their Final Four debuts at the same Final Four. The combined seed total (9 + 5 + 4 + 5) of 23 is the second-highest of all-time. And it’s the FIRST time in history there will not be a single No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the Final Four. Ain’t that something?
Point 2: There is great news
With Florida Atlantic, San Diego State, Miami and Connecticut, there is some great news to report: There will be four real fanbases rooting for their teams at the Final Four. What I mean is, if they are rooting for their school here in March, they have also been rooting for them during football season and baseball season and all the seasons! Woooo!!!
Florida Atlantic doesn’t have random Miami fans rooting for them during football. If you are a San Diego State basketball fan, you probably know about Brady Hoke, Rocky Long, Marshall Faulk and Donnel Pumphrey. You probably spend a lot of time loving basketball if you are a UConn kind of person, but you also probably know about the good days of Randy Edsall, and you’re also probably excited to find out how much more Jim Mora Jr. can continue to rebuild the football program. Miami? Well, there are certainly some jump-around fans of Miami here in the Midwest, but if you’ve actually been to a football game on South Beach, I bet you’ve also been to a basketball game to see the Hurricanes.
Four real fanbases converge on the Final Four in Houston next week. Thankfully.
Point 3: Jim Larrañaga — Welcome to the Hall of Fame
On the 17th anniversary of leading George Mason to the Final Four in 2016, Jim Larrañaga pushed his Miami team to a Final Four of their own. With two Final Fours at programs that have never before (or never again in George Mason’s case) seen success like this and then combine it with 725 career wins and a .601 career winning percentage between American International, Bowling Green, George Mason and Miami. You have yourself a Hall of Famer. Put him in.
Point 4: Was it a foul?
Yes, of course it was a foul. I can’t speak to how the game was being called to that point because I was washing my hair rather than watching that game. However, I can tell you that a slight hand on the hip (push or not) while the shooter is in the air is ALWAYS a foul.
Actually, watching the play live it looked way worse than it did when you slow it down and watch it over and and over and over. Just watch the play live and watch how it impacted Darrion Trammell in the air. He ended up just barely short on the shot. If he doesn’t have someone illegally contacting his hip, we have a thrilling finish.
Instead, we got the rightful free throws, a timeout (which followed a pair of timeout prior to the final San Diego State play), Baylor Scheierman stepping over the baseline, the clock operator not starting the clock on time, a review and then….sweet bliss.
(But seriously, we have to do something in college basketball about all of these late timeouts, reviews and stoppages that take the air out of otherwise great games.)
Point 5: Was it a foul (Part 2)?
The other was it a foul is from the Texas/Miami game and from Brock Cunningham, who was called for a foul while blocking out Norchad Omier. Was it a foul? Yes!
They got this one right, too, my friends. Cunningham is allowed to block out Omier, but when Omier leaps in the air, you are not allowed to slide under the leaping man. That’s a dangerous play, and it’s a foul. If Cunningham leaps with Omier rather than continuing to slide under him then the foul would have likely been called on Omier, and maybe Texas advances to the Final Four. Or maybe they could have just kept that second-half 13-point lead and not blew it!
Point 6: Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark — are you crazy? Don’t answer that. Because you must be something of the sort if you’re doing these kind of things.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are on to a Final Four of their own, and Clark decided that was also a good time to drop a 41-point triple-double. She had 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, scoring or assisting on 70 of Iowa’s 97 points and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the regional.
The triple-double was her sixth of the season and 11th of her career, and it was the second-most points of any triple-double in Division I history. It’s all pretty, pretty, pretty good. It’s all insane to believe she is doing this coming out of an Iowa high school and at one of the major schools in the state of Iowa. This kind of player just doesn’t come through Iowa. You know what, though? This kind of player usually doesn’t come through anywhere.
Extra Point: In Case You Missed It
