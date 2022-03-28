(KMAland) -- We’re moving into the 32nd week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year. Let’s open things with Seven Points.
Point 1: KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic
The third annual KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic returned yesterday after a two-year absence due to COVID. If you missed it, here’s a 10-point summation…
1. Father beat son in the girls game as Coach Chris Hanafan’s team of all-stars handed Coach Conner Hanafan’s team a 59-43 loss in a defensive slugfest.
2. Creston’s Brianna Fields, who wasn’t able to arrive to the high school until just before tip, was the girls MVP with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks.
3. Coach Chris Hanafan’s team also had Erison Vonderschmidt of Falls City Sacred Heart (12 points) and Mount Ayr’s Maddie Stewart (11 points) in double figures.
4. Madison Camden of Glenwood scored a game-high 16 points for Coach Conner’s team.
5. Camden followed that up moments later by becoming the first female winner of the KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic 3-point contest. She edged past Martensdale-St. Marys’ Hogan Franey in the championship.
6. Coach Spencer Plank’s team won the boys game over Coach Chad Harder’s, 100-98. The Elam Ending was in effect, and it caused the greatest stir of the day when Coach Harder’s team suddenly came back from double digits down to pull within two and had the ball with a chance to shoot for the win. (Always shoot for the win!)
7. Tony Osburn scored 41 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had seven assists for Coach Plank’s team to earn MVP honors. Those 41 points are 13 more than anybody had ever scored in our all-star game.
8. Red Oak’s Kaden Johnson had 18 points, and Connor Frame finished with 13 points and 10 boards for Coach Plank.
9. Raydden Grobe of AHSTW poured in 23 points to lead Coach Harder’s team. Shenandoah’s Zach Foster (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Southwest Valley’s Gabe Fuller (11 points, 11 rebounds) had double-doubles, and Drew Brown of Clarinda (16 points) and Stanton’s Carter Johnson (10 points) also reached double figures.
10. Thank you to everyone that made yesterday possible. We raised over $1500 for an area family, and we got a chance to see 38 KMAland seniors play basketball one final time in their high school jerseys.
Point 2: And then there four
The Elite Eight games left much to be desired with a winning team that scored 50, a nine-point game, a 26-point game and a 20-point game representing the four games that qualified one of the bluest blood Final Fours of all-time.
Villanova, Duke, Kansas and North Carolina won in that order, and now we get TBS’ dream Final Four scenario with Duke playing North Carolina and Kansas facing Villanova. The games weren’t any good, but that’s hardly going to bother TV executives and NCAA officials. The NCAA Tournament is undefeated, even when the games stink.
Point 3: Some numbers in Kansas/Villanova
Villanova does a lot of things really well, but they do a terrific job of taking care of the basketball (29th in turnover percentage) and shooting free throws (1st in free throw percentage). Kansas is barely within the top 200 in forcing turnovers, so it’s highly likely a large percentage of Villanova’s possessions will end with a shot. That’s good!
As for Kansas, they have done a very, very good job of defending the 3-point line. Their 3-point percentage defense (29.6) is 17th in the nation. However, 3-point percentage is not always a good indicator of actual 3-point defense. Sometimes it’s just happenstance or luck. However, what isn’t luck is the fact that they don’t allow a lot of 3-point attempts in the first place. Their 3PA/FGA is 74th in the country. Villanova’s offense is heavily dependent on the 3-pointer, ranking 20th in 3PA/FGA. So, what gives?
Villanova is likely to get a high number of possessions that end with a shot. They want most of those shots to be 3-pointers. Kansas does a good job of stopping teams from shooting 3-pointers, and when they do shoot them they miss them 71.4% of the time. At the end of the night, Villanova’s total 3-point attempts might be worth a look and could tell the story.
Point 4: Some numbers in Duke/North Carolina
I hate to go back to the turnover numbers, but this is a big one. Duke ranks 24th in offensive turnover percentage (15.3%). North Carolina’s defensive turnover percentage is 349th (13.9%). Duke, much like, Villanova is going to get a lot of shots up. But! There is a but…North Carolina doesn’t turn it over (54th), either, and Duke doesn’t turn teams over (315th), either. Shots are going to happen in this game! Don’t take a shot every time there’s a shot. You will die.
All right, enough about turnovers. One thing I always looked at during Roy Williams’ years coaching the Tar Heels is UNC’s opponent’s numbers in keeping teams off the offensive glass. North Carolina was always among one of the best offensive rebounding teams. This year, they’re not nearly as good as their time with Roy, but they are still 77th (pretty good). Duke’s defense, meanwhile, only ranks 215th in defensive rebounding percentage. This didn’t seem to play too big of a role when they met in the final game of the regular season, but it could here.
Duke, though, has been relying on their offensive rebounding this season quite heavily. They rank 63rd in offensive rebounding percentage, and North Carolina is second in defensive rebounding percentage. So, that’s strength on strength. The offensive glass, as it does a large percentage of games, might be a key factor in this one. Or Duke might just continue to be one of the most effective and efficient offenses in the country, and UNC will have nothing to say about that.
Point 5: Five names from the past week
Here are five standout names from the past week of spring sports in KMAland.
-Alex Erickson, East Atchison — Erickson helped East Atchison to a 20-0 win over North Andrew on Friday, finishing the win with three hits, three runs and two RBI.
-Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic — I love what the Pioneer Conference does in track. Not only do they have an outdoor meet at the end of the year, but they also go ahead and put together an indoor meet at Doane. Beau Lee claimed two championships last week at the Pioneer indoor in the triple jump and long jump.
-Macy Richardson, Sterling — I already mentioned what the Pioneer Conference does, and so I don’t have to do that again. I just have to mention that Macy Richardson is doing awesome things already this year with a trio of wins in the triple jump, 60 meter hurdles and 200 meter dash at the Pioneer indoor.
-Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City — Nebraska City goalkeeper Mikah Ruiz is off to an outstanding start to the season, and that means the Pioneers are also doing quite well. Ruiz nabbed his second shutout of the season during a 2-0 win over Elkhorn on Thursday.
-Clara Teigland, Treynor — Teigland is running track this spring, and she’s already sprinting over hurdles faster than a lot of people. She went through three 60 meter hurdle races and won the championship with a 9.62 time at the USD Indoor on Tuesday.
Point 6: Planning your week
I’ll hope to do this every week. If you’re a fan of fun then I’ve got a week planned out just for you. Here is where you need to go each day of this week.
MONDAY: East Atchison at South Holt Baseball — Two teams that figure to be among the top three or four teams in the 275 Conference this year meet in Oregon.
TUESDAY: Southwest Valley at Glenwood Boys Tennis — Can Southwest Valley continue the success that they saw last season? What does Glenwood look like under new head coach Chris Kroll? Questions that might start to get answered at this dual.
WEDNESDAY: Syracuse Boys Golf Invitational — Hey, it’s a tournament. Tournaments are fun.
THURSDAY: Hawkeye Ten South Track at Glenwood — If nothing else, Trevor Maeder will be there. You could hang out with him. Also, a track meet with all the Hawkeye Ten South Division teams in attendance is fun.
FRIDAY: Glenwood at Tri-Center Girls Soccer — This could be pretty, pretty good. Glenwood and Tri-Center both figure to have teams that win a lot of matches this spring.
SATURDAY: Abraham Lincoln Girls Soccer at Ankeny Centennial Tournament — Get a look at the most talented girls soccer team in KMAland as they face some of the best competition in the state.
Extra Point: One quote for the week
If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you. -Unknown
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.