(KMAland) -- We have reached the 29th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar, and it’s time to get it rolling with Seven Points.
Point 1: Where the heck have I been?
I’ve been all over, man, but if you were wondering about Seven Points — and maybe you weren’t whatsoever — I just wanted to explain. Seven Points has been silent the last two weeks because I….well, I forgot that is a thing that I was supposed to do on a Monday. I also forgot when it was Monday. It’s hard to keep track of days when everything is just full of basketball over and over again. This time I remembered. It’s Monday.
Point 2: Taking a look at the six quarterfinals in Des Moines
Just because we are now back into our Seven Points Monday format doesn’t mean I’m going to quit doing my daily tournament trail blog. Actually, it’s still here. We have six games today in Des Moines with the beginning of the Iowa boys state basketball tournament. We rank them using the BCMoore Rankings spreads.
6. Class 1A State Quarterfinal — Bellevue (13-12) vs. Grand View Christian (24-0): Bellevue has made an incredible run with wins over Easton Valley (by 3), Springville (by 5) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck (by 4). They weren’t expected to win any of those. Grand View Christian, meanwhile, was expected to win them all by a lot, and they did that. It’s the first time the two programs have played in the Bound era. BCMoore line — Grand View Christian by 25.21.
5. Class 2A State Quarterfinal — Central Lyon (22-2) vs. Red Oak (18-7): What a run for the Tigers to the state tournament, making their first appearance in Des Moines since 1993. Dan Martinez has to be smiling to see his former program getting this opportunity again. They’ve been an underdog their last two games, and the one before that they had to avenge an earlier loss. This is no different. I’ll take the Tigers to cover in the first meeting between the two programs in the Bound era. You can hear it on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor. BCMoore line — Central Lyon by 24.90.
4. Class 1A State Quarterfinal — North Linn (24-1) vs. North Mahaska (20-5): North Linn is scoring 80.5 points per game, and that sure seems like a lot for a high school basketball team in the non-shot clock era. But here we are. They’ve not scored quite that many during their postseason run, showing they can do it both ways. This is also the first meeting between the two programs in the Bound era. BCMoore line — North Linn by 21.59.
3. Class 1A State Quarterfinal — Remsen, St. Mary’s (24-0) vs. West Harrison (22-3): This is another that will be on KMA-FM 99.1, and it is the first matchup of the slate that is not an original. They actually played February 15th, 2018, and it was an 83-50 win for the Hawks. Different world back then, certainly. I’m very excited and intrigued to see how the Hawkeyes handle the new atmosphere. BCMoore line — RSM by 12.05.
2. Class 1A State Quarterfinal — Danville (23-2) vs. Lake Mills (24-1): Here’s our first quarterfinal that is seen as a single-digit game by the BCMoore system. It’s also another original matchup during the Bound era. They’ll get this one going bright and early at 10:30 AM. BCMoore line — Lake Mills by 8.44.
1. Class 2A State Quarterfinal — Pella Christian (18-6) vs. Roland-Story (22-2): And finally, it’s another original matchup during the Bound era. If nothing else, we are getting to see some new matchups at this year’s state tournament. Between these two teams, there is one total loss to a 2A team. It was Pella Christian’s defeat at the hands of Des Moines Christian — a loss they avenged in a big way in a substate final. BCMoore line — Pella Christian by 7.81.
Point 3: A look back to Saturday
There were three state championships decided on Saturday. We did a short little preview of those during the early morning hours that day. Here’s a look at how it all went down.
-Bishop Garrigan 52 MMCRU 49: I now owe TJ Young two Mountain Dew Zeroes or whatever it is that he likes to drink. I gave him 15 points in the Newell-Fonda game, and MMCRU came out with a win. Then I went double or nothing with 8.5 points (the BCMoore line was 8.49). As it turns out, I lost again. No more betting for me. Heck of a game, though.
-Dike-New Hartford 59 Central Lyon 52: I would have taken Dike-New Hartford as a 2.96 favorite, and I would have won this bet. TJ didn’t care about my thoughts on the Dike-New Hartford/Central Lyon, though. Or at least I don’t think he did. Congrats to Treynor alum Craig Chapman — an assistant with Dike-New Hartford.
-Cedar Rapids Xavier 54 Bishop Heelan Catholic 40: I didn’t know what to think of this game, but it turns out Xavier had more than enough to come on back from a seven-point halftime deficit. Thus, the answer to the season-long question of who is the best between Dallas Center-Grimes, Glenwood and Heelan is….Xavier. By the way, this was an UPSET. Heelan was a very slight 0.85 favorite.
Overall Straight Up: 195-40
Overall ATS: 100-136
Point 4: Covering nine state tournament games in the next two days
Want to know a cool thing? Well, if you read the Point 4 headline, you already know it. We are going to cover nine state tournament games between Des Moines and Lincoln over the next two days. Watch this:
Monday/Today
9:00 AM — Lourdes Central Catholic Boys vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s (Follow @d2mart)
9:00 AM — Falls City Sacred Heart Girls vs. Wynot (Follow @HaileyRyerson)
10:45 AM — Sterling Girls vs. Anselmo-Merna (Follow @HaileyRyerson)
3:45 PM — West Harrison Boys vs. Remsen, St. Marys (On KMA-FM 99.1 & follow @TrevMaeder96)
5:30 PM — Red Oak Boys vs. Central Lyon (On KMA-FM 99.1 & follow @TrevMaeder96)
Tuesday/Tomorrow
10:45 AM — Auburn Boys vs. Omaha Concordia (Follow @MattMcMaster62)
1:30 PM — Elmwood-Murdock Girls vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Follow @TrevMaeder96)
1:30 PM — Ashland-Greenwood Boys vs. Ogallala (Follow @MattMcMaster62)
6:00 PM — Falls City Sacred Heart Boys vs. Mullen (Follow @TrevMaeder96)
Fun times ahead!
Point 5: Other thoughts on other things
It’s time for another rousing rendition of OTOOT aka Other Thoughts on Other Things.
-I don’t have a lot of OTOOTs today. I truly haven’t been thinking of anything other than youth wrestling and tournament trail basketball. However…
-I am pretty excited that Nebraska basketball was able to ruin Brad Davison’s fifth Senior Day in Madison. He’s not a nice fella.
-Speaking of ruining things, North Carolina went into Duke and beat Coach K in his final game at Cameron Indoor? How rude.
-I stole this from Sharp & Benning on 1620 The Zone, but the starting position-less five during Coach K’s time at Duke starts with Jason Williams and Christian Laettner. Then you have to have JJ Redick, and then you can go one of several different ways. I like the longer careers, so it’s hard to pick a one-and-done despite their obvious talent. Like, Jayson Tatum anyone? Zion Williamson? Kyrie Irving? Not for me. I’m going Shane Battier and….Trajan Langdon. Look him up, kids. Two steady four-year careers with big numbers and accolades.
-Congrats to all the kids the last couple weekends that went to Des Moines and/or Waterloo and left with medals at the AAU Kids and AAU Super Peewee state wrestling tournaments. My kids combined for 86 wins this year. None of them were at state. It’s not easy to win there, it appears. Maybe I’ll get over their two heartbreaking elimination matches by this time next year. Maybe.
Point 6: Coverage this week
See Point 4. And stay tuned for more throughout the week, hopefully. Also, I would start to look out for some spring sports previews in the coming days.
Extra Point: One quote for the week
The difference between a strong man and a weak one is that the former does not give up after a defeat. -Woodrow Wilson