(KMAland) -- We are moving into the 34th week of the 2022-23 sports season, and there’s only one way to start it. With Seven Points.
Point 1: Remembering what matters
I don’t know about you, loyal readers, but any time there is a holiday that brings family together it reminds me that all of the bickering and differences that seem to be present all over social media just isn’t worth it. It reminds me that being mad about something takes too much energy. It seems like there’s something new the social media mavens are mad about every week. Sometimes it’s a women’s basketball player taunting, other times it’s the color of a can or this and that political move. Is it really worth it? Getting mad seems to be the easy thing to do nowadays. Why not just use that energy to get happy?
Point 2: The baseball has begun
The baseball has begun, but it’s been going on for a bit. Over the last several weeks and through mid-July, I’m going to be entrenched in the wonderful, amazing, incredible world of youth baseball. With practices Monday through Friday and tournaments on the weekends, it makes it tough for me to physically cover KMAland events.
That’s why I need to give a big shoutout to those fellas — Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas — that have been and are going to continue to fill in for me to provide the boots-on-the-ground coverage that the area deserves. You will continue to see my name splashing all over these pages, working deep into the night to produce results and recaps from the 60-100 KMAland spring events on a nightly basis, but you may or may not see my face for a bit. Unless you’re at a youth baseball practice or tournament.
Point 3: Speaking of youth baseball
The 11U Clarinda Junior A’s had their first tournament of the season this past weekend. Generally, I might lend some thoughts on regional or national sports happenings, but the only thing I’m still thinking about is that tournament. The group ended up with a runner-up finish at a one-day tournament in West Des Moines that involved three Majors teams and three AAA teams, which includes my son’s team.
Frankly, going into the tournament, I wasn’t too sure what to expect. There hasn’t been ample time to get outside and get a whole lot done. We’ve done what we can with what we’re able, but I figured this was going to be a bit outside of their capabilities. Instead, they did a ton of a great things defensively, at the plate and on the bases. The walks were a bit higher than you would like, but more often than not the pitchers were able to work their way out of trouble and avoid the big inning. Well, until that seven-run last inning we gave up in the championship game to finish a looooong day. All in all, I was pretty impressed with the play in the first tournament of the year.
Point 4: UFC 287 fallout
Other than a little Major League Baseball and a gambling-related look at the end of the NASCAR race last night, the only national sports I really tuned into this weekend came by way of UFC 287. A few thoughts…
•As it turns out, Israel Adesanya’s demise was overblown. He is one of the greatest fighters of all-time, and I know many MMA analysts are racking their brain trying to remember a knockout like his. He appeared to be in some serious trouble against the fence as Alex Pereira attacked him with his significant power. A few big shots later, and it was Pereira on the ground. Issy and Dana White say Pereira will not get a rematch and will likely move to 205, respectively, but this would be a massive trilogy. As much as I hate holding a division up, a third look at these two in MMA would be awesome, plus most of the rest of the top middleweights have already had their shot to no avail.
•Jorge Masvidal says he is retiring from the sport following his loss to Gilbert Burns. He said some others things, too, that made me happy that we won’t see him in the octagon again.
•Gilbert Burns says if his next fight isn’t for the title in the welterweight division then the UFC should just release him. I don’t blame him for giving it a try, given he’s won a whole heck of a lot more than Colby Covington has in the last three years.
•Some people must have forgot about Rob Font. They won’t make that mistake again after he knocked out Adrian Yanez in what was supposed to be Yanez spring boarding to the top of the bantamweight division.
•Eighteen-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. overlooked Christian Rodriguez to open the main card, and it was not a good idea. Rodriguez, who nearly got choked out in the first round, showed his experience and calmness on his way to a unanimous decision. I think it’s safe to say the company rushed the teenager, even though I can understand why they might give it a try.
•Kelvin Gastelum/Chris Curtis earned Fight of the Night, and anybody who watched that thing knew it was coming the moment the fight came to an end. What a battle and what a career-saver for Gastelum.
•Be Joe Pyfer. That dude is scary good.
•Steve Garcia won me $40 with his second-round KO of Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, but then I proceeded to lose every other bet the rest of the way.
Point 5: The Rays are still on pace for 162-0
The Tampa Bay Rays are now 9-0 on the season, and they are just beating the you-know-what out of the teams they are playing. The 9-0 start gives me fond memories of the 2003 Royals, who I listened to on the radio every night during their incredible run. The Rays, in fact, are the first team to win their first nine games since that Royals team.
While the Rays are just bludgeoning teams while outscoring them 75-18, the Royals did it a bit with some smoke and mirrors. They most certainly had some offensive talent, but the pitching was led by guys named Runelvys Hernandez, Darrell May, Chris George, Kyle Snyder and eventually Jose Lima. My favorite memory of that season was seeing them live and in living color beat the Yankees in a key late August game. They broke the American League record for doubles in a game that night. I left the K that day with the Royals in first place by 1.5 games over the Twins, and they would stay in first as late as August 29th. Then they had a horrid September, finished 83-79 and lost the division by seven games.
I’ve had some better nights at the K since then, as you know, but that night against the Yankees is one I won’t ever forget. Anyway, good job, Rays.
Point 6: Coverage this week
All of this is pending weather, but our esteemed sports roamers will be out and about at a number of events this week:
Today — Treynor Girls Track Meet (Trevor Maeder)
Tuesday — Shenandoah Boys Golf Tournament (Nick Stavas) & Mustang Relays at Shenandoah (Trevor Maeder)
Thursday — Fillie Relays at Shenandoah (Trevor Maeder) & Shenandoah Girls Golf Tournament (Nick Stavas)
Extra Point: A look back
