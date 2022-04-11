(KMAland) -- We are moving right into the 34th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar, and I’ve got some things on my mind. Here are Seven Points.
Point 1: Ted Lasso
I’m very late to the party here, but I randomly decided to get an Apple TV subscription late Saturday night so I could watch Ted Lasso. Twenty episodes later, and I am in love with everything in this show.
I’m a big a television show watcher guy, and this one ranks right up there with some of the best I’ve ever seen. And this one has a new category. Usually, in watching a TV show like this, there are characters you find obnoxious or just don’t like as a whole. This show, though? Every single main character is likable. Even Jamie Tartt has some lovable qualities. Thank goodness Rupert Mannion isn’t a main character. He sucks.
Anyway, this is my seal of approval for Ted Lasso, as if it needed it.
Point 2: KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaderboard
Week two of the KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaderboard has arrived. There wasn’t much to add to it from Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but the peeps got after it early in the week.
This week, Glenwood holds the top spot with 11 top-fives. Logan-Magnolia has eight, Syracuse has seven and Falls City, Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley all have six. Others with multiple:
Clarinda, Falls City, Maryville, Riverside (5)
Platte Valley, Sterling, Underwood, Wayne (4)
Atlantic, Auburn, Conestoga, Lewis Central, Woodbine (3)
Abraham Lincoln, East Atchison, Kuemper Catholic, Lenox, Stanberry, Treynor, Worth County (2)
Point 3: KMAland Boys Track & Field Leaderboard
Another KMAland Boys Track & Field Leaderboard is here. Underwood continues to lead the way for the area with 13 top-fives. Maryville is not far behind with 10 while Glenwood has eight, Kuemper has seven and Lewis Central and Mount Ayr are tied in fifth with six each.
The rest of the schools with multiples:
Worth County (5)
Harlan, Treynor (4)
Auburn, Audubon, Falls City Sacred Heart, Louisville, Nodaway Valley MO, Woodbine (3)
Ashland-Greenwood, Atlantic, Clarinda, Elmwood-Murdock, Riverside, Shenandoah, St. Albert, Stanberry, Syracuse (2)
Point 4: Checking the Royals temperature
This is something I think I’m going to try to do each week, and it’ll be fun to follow this thing throughout the year given the ups and downs of a Major League Baseball season.
Before yesterday, I would have called my Royals optimism through the roof. They got great starting pitching, Bobby Witt made two incredible, game-winning plays and the bullpen was largely lights out. Then yesterday happened. Games like that are going to happen during the course of the season, but it stinks when it’s game three and right after a 2-0 start. And it stinks even more when it largely involves two of your young, homegrown pitchers.
Even still, it was a 2-1 start against an AL Central opponent (with one to go today). Royals optimism on April 11th: 6/10.
This week: 1 vs. Cleveland, 2 at St. Louis, 4 vs. Detroit
Point 5: Other thoughts on other things (OTOOTs)
Here are some other thoughts on other things in the world of sports. Or OTOOTs.
-Frank Vogel is out as the Lakers head coach, and where did we go wrong? Well, let’s start by saying the Lakers’ horrific season is not completely on Vogel. Not even 50% of it. I would probably say 30-40% of it. He was handed a roster that didn’t really fit in with his system or scheme, and there were far too many season-crippling injuries to count. However, some of the lineups he ran out there over and over and over again were mind-bending.
I hope somebody out there can find someone that loves them as much as Vogel loves Avery Bradley (an objectively bad NBA player). He kept starting and playing DeAndre Jordan. He often went with a Russell Westbrook/Rajon Rondo pairing in the backcourt (to massively horrendous results). It was just not very good.
All of that said, I will have good memories of Vogel’s time with the Lakers. In his first year, they won the NBA championship. In his second year, the NBA put them in a bad spot by having them play a long season not long after winning that NBA championship. Still, even after the roster was decimated by the front office, he was able to post the No. 1 defense in the league, and I think they win the Western Conference if Anthony Davis doesn’t go down in Game 4 against the Suns.
This year, the front office might have taken that No. 1 defensive distinction and either put too much faith in Vogel’s defensive coaching acumen or they were just trying to sabotage him. Or….and the more likely thing….the front office is just pretty bad. And that’s where I come down on the blame game. Just to be clear, here’s how I would place it:
Front office/Klutch: 60%
Coaching: 30%
Injuries: 5%
Bad luck: 5%
-Shout out to big Scottie Scheffler on winning The Masters yesterday. I can tell you with 100% honesty that I had never heard of this dude until this week when people were touting him as a potential winner. And let’s face it, I’m guessing most of the golf folks didn’t know much about him before February when he started this torrid run. Scheffler won his first professional tournament on February 13th and then won another on March 6th and another on March 27th and then the Masters yesterday. Seems like a good, solid run for this fella.
-The NBA Playoffs are here, and even though the Lakers aren’t going to be in it (thankfully for my eyes, body and soul), I will be tuning in to what figures to be a night-to-night bit of awesomeness. Quick thoughts on each play-in and series:
Cleveland at Brooklyn: The Nets can be one of the best teams in the NBA on their best day. Their big problem is that they don’t get a lot of stops….yet! But Cleveland is too young and too beat up to win this one. Pick: Brooklyn.
LA Clippers at Minnesota: Whispers are out there that Kawhi Leonard might make his return at some point in the playoffs. First, they have to win this game or the next one (should they lose here). I think they will lose. Pick: Minnesota.
Charlotte at Atlanta: This is going to be fun on Wednesday. Trae Young vs. LaMelo Ball. Miles Bridges dunking all over the Hawks faces. Give me Young to keep up his postseason success. Pick: Atlanta.
San Antonio at New Orleans: The Spurs don’t really care to be here all that much. Brandon Ingram was once my favorite Laker in the world. Pick: New Orleans.
Atlanta at Cleveland: The Cavs have had a nice story, but again, they are too beat up at this point. And Trae Young is the truth. Pick: Atlanta.
New Orleans at LA Clippers: Oh, boy. Would I love to take the Pels to oust the Clippers here or what? Too bad it won’t happen. Ty Lue is just too good of a coach. By the way, would you maybe reconsider a BETTER Lakers offer this time around, Ty? Birthday cake included. Pick: LA Clippers.
Utah at Dallas: Well, things kind of went up in the air a bit last night when Luka Doncic went down with a calf injury. There’s no word on the severity at this point, but I did read a tweet by some non-doctor that said it’s usually a 16-day recovery time. The good news is that there are shots for this, and I cannot personally ever pick Utah to win a playoff series against a good team. Pick: Dallas in 6.
Minnesota at Memphis: Is Ja Morant healthy? And does it matter? Memphis has about 13 players that you would have no problem throwing out there in a given game, and they have some sort of ridiculous record without Morant. With or without him, I like Memphis to advance. Pick: Memphis in 5.
Denver at Golden State: Who wants to pick an upset? Jordan Poole is the new Klay Thompson (with lesser defense), and Klay still thinks he’s the old Klay. Steph Curry isn’t completely healthy, and I don’t trust Draymond Green to handle the Joker for an entire series. I might be crazy, but give me the Nuggets! Pick: Denver in 7.
LA Clippers at Phoenix: Here is a series that I will try to avoid with all of my heart. Both of these teams are obnoxious. Devin Booker, he of zero championships, thinks he deserves flowers already. Pick: Phoenix in 5.
Toronto at Philadelphia: Matisse Thybulle will not be able to play on the road in this series. The James Harden/Joel Embiid pairing has not exactly been awesome. The Raptors are coached by a native Iowan and Kuemper alum that might very well be the best coach in the NBA. Plus, they have a seemingly unending group of wings that can run at Harden and make his life miserable, which it usually is in the playoffs. Pick: Toronto in 7.
Brooklyn at Boston: Whoops. Boston is the one that ended up with the No. 2 seed as the rest of the East tried to avoid this matchup. I don’t think Ben Simmons will be back this season, so that makes things easier for the Celtics here. They desperately need Robert Williams in a series like this, but it doesn’t seem like he will be available. Hmmm…do I pick another upset? I do! Pick: Brooklyn in 6.
Atlanta at Miami: I predict there will be some uncomfortable moments in this series for Miami. You just never really want to see a guy like Trae Young come in with a chip on his shoulder, and we saw what that looked like in last year’s postseason. Still, the Heat culture should help them just enough to advance here. Pick: Miami in 6.
Those are my OTOOTs for today.
Point 6: Coverage this week
There’s a lot going on this week, and we will have all kinds of recaps, results and coverage at our Local Sports News Page. If you’re looking to see our beautiful faces, this is where we will be this week…
Monday – Mustang Relays at Shenandoah (Trevor)
Tuesday – Shenandoah Boys Golf Tournament (Trevor)
Thursday – Fillie Relays at Shenandoah (Derek), Shenandoah Girls Golf Tournament (Trevor)
Extra Point: One quote
You know what the happiest animal in the world is? It’s a goldfish. It’s got a 10 second memory. Be a goldfish. –Ted Lasso
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.