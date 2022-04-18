(KMAland) -- It’s the 35th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and we are all here for one thing. Maybe seven things. Seven Points.
Point 1: KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaderboard V3.0
The third version of the KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaderboard is live and updated with top five times, throws and jumps from all of KMAland (Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska).
Glenwood continues to lead the area, but they are now tied in the top spot with Logan-Magnolia. Each team has nine in the top five while Riverside jumped from five to eight over the last week. Clarinda, Nodaway Valley and Syracuse all have seven. Others with multiple:
Mount Ayr (6)
Harlan & Underwood (5)
Auburn, Lewis Central & Maryville (4)
Atlantic, Audubon, Conestoga, Falls City, Platte Valley, Sterling, Treynor & Wayne (3)
Abraham Lincoln, East Atchison, Palmyra, Stanberry & Worth County (2)
A few notes:
•Harlan had just one top-five last week, so it was a good week for the Cyclones with four added to the list.
•Audubon and Palmyra are two other schools that weren’t on the multiples list last week.
Point 2: KMAland Boys Track & Field Leaderboard V3.0
Underwood continues to lead the charge in the KMAland Boys Track & Field Leaderboard. They did go from a ridiculous 13 last week to 10 this week. Maryville had 10 last week and nine this, and Glenwood dropped from eight to seven to round out the top three.
Mount Ayr still has six in fourth, and Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central and Worth County all have five in fifth. Kuemper had seven last week, Lewis Central had six and Worth County stayed with five. The rest of the multiples:
Auburn, CAM, Clarinda & Nodaway Valley MO (4)
Ashland-Greenwood, Audubon, Harlan, Sacred Heart, Shenandoah, St. Albert, Stanberry & Treynor (3)
Elmwood-Murdock, Lenox, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Mound City, Red Oak, Riverside & Woodbine (2)
A few notes:
•Auburn added one top-five from last week while CAM made a big showing and wasn’t on the list a week ago. Clarinda went from two to four, and Nodaway Valley (MO) jumped from three to four.
•Ashland-Greenwood, Shenandoah, St. Albert and Stanberry all went from two to three top-fives during the week.
•Lenox, Lourdes Central Catholic, Mound City and Red Oak are all new to the multiples list.
Point 3: Five Tennis Teams
Here’s a look at five tennis teams in the area that impressed this past week:
•Clarinda Girls: The Cardinals didn’t get a single dual in this past week, but there was no rust and no problems in Atlantic. Clarinda ended up with the Atlantic Tournament championship thanks to a pair of runner-up finishes and a championship. Brooke Brown took second at No. 1 singles while Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole were second in the No. 1 doubles draw. Riley Nothwehr won their lone championship in the No. 2 singles draw, and Taylor Wagoner and Ellison Lovett took fourth in the No. 2 doubles draw.
•Creston Girls: The Panthers had a 2-0 week with 6-3 wins over Atlantic and Southwest Valley. Both Morgan Driskell and Halle Evans went 4-0 for the week with wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and together at No. 1 doubles.
•Glenwood Boys: The Rams were plenty plenty dominant with wins over Thomas Jefferson (9-0) and Atlantic (6-3). Their depth was on full display this week with Kayden Anderson, Brody Taylor and Liam Hays all going 4-0. Anderson played both 4 and 5 singles and 3 doubles, Taylor was also 4 and 5 singles and played 2 doubles and Hays was at 6 singles and 3 doubles.
•Southwest Valley Boys: The Timberwolves had a pair of 8-1 wins over Hawkeye Ten Conference opponents, Creston and Red Oak, to move to 2-1 on the season. It was a great week all around, but Gabe Fuller, Evan Timmerman, Slate Goodvin and Logan Westlake were all 4-0. Fuller and Timmerman are in the top two in singles and then team up at No. 1 doubles, Goodvin plays No. 4 singles and 2 doubles and Logan Westlake is No. 6 singles and 3 doubles.
•St. Albert Girls & Boys: The Saintes and Falcons were also 2-0 this past week with wins over Audubon and Shenandoah. The Narmis were all over the success for the girls this past week with both Allison and Alexis going 4-0. Allison plays at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles with Landry Miller while Alexis plays No. 3 or 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.
On the boys side, Carter White, Daniel McGrath and Mason Myers were all 4-0 for the Falcons. White and McGrath play 1 and 2 in singles and then team up in doubles while Myers is the No. 6 singles player and plays No. 3 doubles with Reese Pekny.
These aren’t the only tennis teams in the area that were impressive, but they are five that pop out at the moment.
Point 4: Five Golf Teams
Here’s a look at five golf teams in the area that impressed this past week:
•Boyer Valley Girls: The Bulldogs were out on a course just once this past week, and once was enough to make this list. They shot a 197 to win the Rolling Valley meet by 20 strokes just one week after finishing second. Maci Miller led the way for the Bulldogs with a 44 while MaKenzie Dumbaugh, Jaci Petersen and Kylie Kepford tallied 51s.
•Lewis Central Boys: Keep a real close eye on this team. They are loaded from top to bottom, went 1-0 in a dual format and then took their home championship at Fox Run. The Titans shot a 169 in a three-stroke win over Harlan on Monday before the tournament win that saw them shoot a 338. The Greenwood boys are on their game early, carding 40s against Harlan then going first (Jordan) and second (Payton) with a 76 and 79, respectively, at the tournament.
•Maryville Boys: The Spoofhounds finished out a busy week by losing their first dual of the season, falling to Bishop Leblond (165-181). However, that hardly takes away from their success early in the week, which included a 164 in a 30-stroke win over Clarinda and a 165 to take the Large Division at the Shenandoah Tournament.
•St. Albert Girls: Sure seems like St. Albert is pretty good at spring sports again this year. The Saintes were the champions of the annual Fillie Invitational on Thursday, carding a 412 as a team to win by 16 strokes. Lainey Sheffield led the way with a 94 to finish as runner-up while Alexis Narmi and Ava Hughes also finished within the top nine to lead the win.
•Treynor Girls & Boys: Give it up to the KMAland No. 1 ranked Treynor golf teams for a strong week on the links. The girls had the lowest non-MRC score of the week (185) in a win over Underwood. Meanwhile, the boys shot a 152 in their own win over the Eagles before a solid 372 and a third-place finish at the Des Moines Christian Invitational. Ethan Konz shot a 35 to take medalist honors against Underwood and then had an 82 in tournament play, finishing as a runner-up.
These aren’t the only golf teams in the area that were impressive, but they are five that pop out at the moment.
Point 5: Five Soccer Teams
Here’s a look at five soccer teams in the area that impressed this past week:
•Abraham Lincoln Girls: The Lynx were a perfect 2-0 on the week, beating Sioux City North (6-0) and Treynor (5-0) by a combined 11-0. Hanna Schimmer was brilliant, as per usual, for the Lynx with a hat trick in each of the two wins.
•Logan-Magnolia Girls: It was just one game this week, but it was a big one. Not only did it get them in the win column for the first time this season, but it was also a bragging rights win over Harrison County rival Missouri Valley. Freshman Zoe Heim continued the strong start to her career with a hat trick in the win.
•Maryville Girls: Another sport, another winning week for Maryville. The Spoofhounds went 3-0 during the week and are now 5-1 on the season. They beat Mid-Buchanan (2-1), Bishop LeBlond (8-1) and Chillicothe (2-0). Kennedy Kurz led the way with five goals during the week while Arianne Skidmore had three and Jalea Price scored two. Cleo Johnson and Braelyn Hannigan also found the net once, and Abby Swink was terrific in goal.
•Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley Boys: Hard to overlook what this group has done so far this season. They went 4-0 during the week to move to 6-1 on the season. Their wins this past week were by a combined 31-1. They took down East Sac County (7-0), Tri-Center (9-0), Underwood (5-1) and Logan-Magnolia (10-0). The last of those wins clinched the Atlantic Tournament championship.
•Sioux City North Boys: It was a 2-2 week for the Stars, but it’s hard to overlook their big wins from early in the week. They took a 2-0 win over Abraham Lincoln before a really strong 1-0 shutout of Lewis Central. They did lose to Johnston and Norwalk at the WDM Valley Invitational, but there’s definitely something to build on from a big week.
These aren’t the only soccer teams in the area that were impressive, but they are five that pop out at the moment.
Point 6: Other Thoughts on Other Things (OTOOTs)
It’s time for some Other Thoughts on Other Things (or OTOOTs) from the rest of the world…
•All eight of the NBA Playoffs series are one games in, and I think we’re in store for some real fun over these next 11 months. That’s how long the postseason is in the NBA, right?
•The Jazz and Timberwolves were the only two road teams to win, although only one of those was unexpected. Anthony Edwards was downright sick in the opening-game win over Memphis. I don’t expect it to continue, and I’m sure the Grizzlies are fixing to bounce right back, but Edwards’ 36-point performance might be a sign of things to come for years and years. As for the Jazz, they sure are lucky Luka is hurt.
•The Sixers got a cool 38 from Tyrese Maxey (Tyrese Maxey?!?) in their win over the Raptors, which lost Scottie Barnes to an ankle sprain. Toronto likely doesn’t stand a chance without him.
•Jordan Poole got busy for the Warriors, dropping 30 in their win over the Nuggets. It’s just an extension of what he’s been doing for them all season.
•Duncan Robinson is yet another unsung hero that made sure their team took the opening game of the series. He put in 27 for the Heat in a wire-to-wire rout of the Hawks. Things don’t look promising there with Clint Capela fighting an injury of his own.
•The Celtics and Nets combined for 18 first-quarter fouls, or the most in a single opening quarter all season. Then the refs swallowed their whistles the rest of the way, especially late in the game when KD and Kyrie were getting flat out mugged out top. Great game and terrific finish, though.
•The Bucks got a bit of a push from the Bulls, which responded from a slow start. It feels like Milwaukee is still sleeping a little bit and waiting to kick things into high gear until they really need to.
•Phoenix has been nothing but high gear all season. While the Pels did give them a little bit of a scare with a late comeback attempt (Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 25 boards!), the Suns continued to be the NBA’s best team in the clutch.
•Congrats to the AL and NL MVPs on April 17th: Nolan Arenado and Jose Ramirez. Arenado gets it by a hair over Atlanta’s Matt Olson while Ramirez is seemingly getting a push from the rest of Cleveland’s infield.
•The Cy Young awards for now? Looks like Carlos Rodon (Giants) and Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays). Do the Giants have some sort of magical potion when it comes to pitchers? Or are they just that dang good?
•Did you get into the USFL this weekend? Football is football, right? I found myself rooting for Mike Riley’s New Jersey Generals, and then I suffered another heartbreaking defeat.
•Solid weekend for combat fans with Bellator, the UFC and the world of boxing all putting on cards. Bellator gave us a terrific round two meeting — complete with controversy — between AJ McKee and Patricio Pitbull. Of course, the non-finish of Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson was a black eye on the event. UFC’s card was the opposite of stacked, but it still had its moments, especially Belal Muhammad working over Vicente Luque in the main event. Finally, Errol Spence Jr. had no problem with Yordenis Ugas. And now it’s for Spence/Crawford, right? RIGHT??!?
•While Nebraska continues to fail miserably in another men’s sport (baseball), I have to give it up to the softball team for giving me life. My household has been all over this 18-game win streak, including yesterday’s seven-run comeback that was highlighted by a game-tying grand slam from Peyton Glatter and a go-ahead shot from Mya Ferrell. It’s good to see another women’s sport living up to the Big Red moniker.
•Weekly Royals optimism check-in: 2.9/10. Record last week: 1-4. This week: 3 vs. Twins, 3 at Mariners.
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Through every dark night, there’s a bright day after that. So no matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep ya head up….and handle it. -Tupac
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.