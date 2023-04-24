(KMAland) -- Another Monday has arrived, and the 36th week of the 2022-23 sports calendar comes with it. Let’s open the week with Seven Points.
Point 1: The weekend that was
Have you ever been expecting one thing and end up getting exactly the opposite? And it’s something that had only merely been a dream prior to it happening. What I’m talking about, my faithful readers, is a quiet house.
On Friday morning, my mom shot me a text and asked if the boys wanted to go with her to Cedar Rapids to attend my nephew’s birthday party. We had planned to stay home for it since the middle child was heading out of town for an overnight birthday party and wouldn’t be back until Saturday afternoon. And then came the text.
So, the other two hit the road on Friday after school, and suddenly there we were: My wife and I just staring at one another while the house was completely silent. We didn’t know what to do! It hadn’t been this way for….months. Maybe years! Regardless, it was a good 24 hours of silence that was not expected heading into the weekend.
Point 2: KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaders
Congratulations to all of the Drake Relays qualifiers, and we’re looking forward to covering those fine folks this upcoming weekend. With that said, here’s a look at the KMAland Iowa girls individual leaders in each event as we approach our first run around the blue oval of the season:
100 meter dash: 1. Elliana Harris, Sioux City East (12.26); 2. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda (12.53); 3. Leksi Gannon, Murray (12.57); 4. Carly McKeever, St. Albert (12.61); 5. Kellesse Heard, Sioux City West (12.63)
200 meter dash: 1. Elliana Harris, Sioux City East (25.41); 2. Leksi Gannon, Murray (26.07); 3. Carly McKeever, St. Albert (26.35); 4. Danika Arnold, Glenwood (26.56); 5. Madi Huls, LeMars (26.66)
400 meter dash: 1. Ava Rush, Atlantic (59.62); 2. Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood (1:00.27); 3. Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood (1:00.74); 4. Madeline Fidone, Lewis Central (1:01.01); 5. Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak (1:01.07)
800 meter run: 1. Lili Denton, St. Albert (2:18.15); 2. Ava Rush, Atlantic (2:23.05); 3. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (2:25.14); 4. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood (2:25.69); 5. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood (2:26.16)
1500 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (4:58.96); 2. Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan (5:00.10); 3. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood (5:08.76); 4. Lili Denton, St. Albert (5:10.86); 5. Raenna Henke, Clarinda (5:12.83)
3000 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (10:48.27); 2. Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan (10:51.44); 3. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood (10:53.82); 4. Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig (11:06.49); 5. Raenna Henke, Clarinda (11:19.12)
100 meter hurdles: 1. Emily Williams, East Mills (15.40); 2. Clara Teigland, Treynor (15.48); 3. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah (15.70); 4. Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (15.97); 5. Carlie Clemmer, Glenwood (16.03)
400 meter hurdles: 1. Clara Teigland, Treynor (1:05.20); 2. Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln (1:07.55); 3. Ariana Klein, Sioux City North (1:08.42); 4. Morgan Botos, Atlantic (1:09.24); 5. Carlie Clemmer, Glenwood (1:09.59)
Long jump: 1. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood (18-01.50); 2. Aubrey Sandbothe, Abraham Lincoln (17-05.00); 3. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda (17-04.00); 4. Maya Augustine, Sioux City West (17-01.25); 5. Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic (17-00.75)
High jump: 1. Avah Underwood, St. Albert & Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston (5-04.00); 3. Aubree Shields, Mount Ayr (5-02.25); 4. Kenya Harris, Sioux City West (5-02.00); 5. Cadence Douglas, Lenox & Emily Madison, Fremont-Mills (5-01.00)
Shot put: 1. Emily Baker, Bedford (38-08.00); 2. Payton Schermerhorn, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (38-06.25); 3. Jordyn Matiyow, Lewis Central (38-01.50); 4. Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic (37-06.75); 5. Elise Thramer, Lewis Central (37-05.25)
Discus: 1. Jorja Holliday, Nodaway Valley (116-03.50); 2. Elise Thramer, Lewis Central (115-04.00); 3. Abi Hiller, Glenwood (114-01.00); 4. Cameron Springman, Harlan (111-08.00); 5. Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic (110-02.00)
Point 3: KMAland Boys Track & Field Leaders
Here’s a look at the KMAland Iowa boys individual leaders in each event as we approach our first run around the blue oval of the season:
100 meter dash: 1. Wil Neuharth, Harlan (10.82); 2. Cade Sears, Harlan (10.95); 3. William Anderson, Logan-Magnolia (10.98); 4. Brody Patlan, Lewis Central (11.07); 5. Sione Fifita, LeMars (11.09)
200 meter dash: 1. Wil Neuharth, Harlan (21.83); 2. Aidan Hall, Harlan (22.55); 3. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (22.56); 4. Karson Elwood, Treynor (22.66); 5. Drew Uhl, Bishop Heelan Catholic (22.80)
400 meter dash: 1. Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (48.86); 2. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (49.83); 3. Jack Kling, Red Oak & Ayden Salais, Riverside (50.76); 5. Evan Janzen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (51.30)
800 meter run: 1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (1:53.90); 2. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North (1:59.88); 3. Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (2:00.38); 4. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (2:01.02); 5. Andrew Smith, Glenwood (2:01.27)
1600 meter run: 1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (4:18.42); 2. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North (4:23.40); 3. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (4:24.83); 4. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (4:25.00); 5. Bryant Keller, Glenwood (4:27.75)
3200 meter run: 1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North (9:16.68); 2. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North (9:21.90); 3. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (9:32.79); 4. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (9:36.39); 5. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda (9:36.52)
110 meter hurdles: 1. Sam Foreman, CAM (15.00); 2. Gabe Funk, Lenox (15.08); 3. Jack Follmann, CAM (15.20); 4. Mason Boothby, Underwood (15.30); 5. Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood (15.31)
400 meter hurdles: 1. Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (53.80); 2. Karson Elwood, Treynor (54.73); 3. Gabe Funk, Lenox (55.24); 4. Jack Follmann, CAM (55.28); 5. Quinn Olson, Bishop Heelan Catholic (56.49)
Long jump: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda (22-08.25); 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (22-03.25); 3. Mason Boothby, Underwood (21-08.00); 4. Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood & Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur (21-01.00)
High jump: 1. Sione Fifita, LeMars & Isaac Jones, Clarinda (6-07.00); 3. Marshall Knapp, Southwest Valley (6-06.50); 4. Wanding Hosnyang, LeMars (6-06.00); 5. Benjamin Gerken, Kuemper Catholic (6-05.00)
Shot put: 1. Thomas Huneke, Underwood (57-00.75); 2. Blake Hogancamp, Sioux City East (54-05.25); 3. Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central (52-02.00); 4. Reagan Skarnulis, Glenwood (52-01.00); 5. Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (51-02.75)
Discus: 1. Koleson Evans, West Harrison (177-07.00); 2. Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central & Evan Adams, Kuemper Catholic (171-08.00); 4. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah (167-00.00); 5. Aidan Perez, Abraham Lincoln (161-05.00)
Point 4: KMAland Girls & Boys Golf Leaders
Here’s a look at the top 10 girls and top 10 boys in KMAland Iowa golf by combined adjusted average:
Girls
1. Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (44.30)
2. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (45.13)
3. Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (45.42)
4. Avery Dowling, Sidney (45.73)
5. Belle Berg, Atlantic (45.90)
6. Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (46.33)
7. Brooklynn Currin, trey nor (46.86)
8. Addison Brink, Riverside (47.73)
9. Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (48.50)
10. Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (48.67)
Boys
1. Keith Thompson, Hamburg (37.80)
2. Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic (39.02)
3. Ethan Konz, Treynor (39.24)
4. Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (39.88)
5. Chase Jahde, CAM (40.00)
6. Easton Emery, Denison-Schleswig (40.89)
7. Tristan Hayes, Atlantic (40.94)
8. Braxton Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic (41.00)
9. Carter Putney, Kuemper Catholic (41.62)
10. Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central (41.71)
Point 5: KMAland Girls & Boys Tennis Leaders
Here’s a look at the top three individual players at each of the singles positions in KMAland Iowa girls and boys tennis, sorted by total wins:
Girls
No. 1 Singles: 1. Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln (9-0); 2. Tessa Rolenc, Red Oak (5-0) & Taylor Cole, Clarinda (5-0) & Lanee Olsen, Lewis Central (5-1)
No. 2 Singles: 1. Kylie Hansen, Abraham Lincoln (6-0); 2. Merced Ramirez, Red Oak (5-0) & Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (5-0)
No. 3 Singles: 1. Grace Wingfield, Red Oak (6-1) & Alexis Opheim, Lewis Central (6-0); 3. Ella Boes, Abraham Lincoln (5-1)
No. 4 Singles: 1. Kayden Wingfield, Red Oak (5-2) & Alayna Elgert, Sioux City North (5-0) & Mari Valdivia, St. Albert (5-0)
No. 5 Singles: 1. Auri Trowbridge, Shenandoah (6-0); 2. Brooke Brown, Clarinda (5-0) & Mallory Kjeldgaard, Lewis Central (5-1)
No. 6 Singles: 1. Gabi Jacobs, Shenandoah (7-1); 2. Lani Bergantzel, Lewis Central (5-1); 3. Emma Stogdill, Clarinda (4-1)
Boys
No. 1 Singles: 1. Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig (9-1); 2. Chris Wailes, Abraham Lincoln (8-2); 3. Christian Jensen, Lewis Central (6-0) & Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah (6-1)
No. 2 Singles: 1. Kayden Anderson, Glenwood (7-0); 2. Braden Curnyn, Denison-Schleswig (6-4) & Cole Ritchie, Sioux City East (6-0) & Payton Fort, Lewis Central (6-1)
No. 3 Singles: 1. Wyatt Johnson, Denison-Schleswig (9-1); 2. Tyler Powers, Abraham Lincoln (8-1); 3. Ben Batten, Glenwood (6-0)
No. 4 Singles: 1. Preston Dobbs, Sioux City East (6-0) & Broedy Johnson, Lewis Central (6-0) & Brody Taylor, Glenwood (6-0)
No. 5 Singles: 1. Luis Rodriguez, Abraham Lincoln (7-2); 2. Colby Souther, Lewis Central (6-0); 3. Jackson Johnson, Sioux City East (5-1) & Braxton Van Meter, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1)
No. 6 Singles: 1. Killian McMullen, Abraham Lincoln (10-1); 2. Drew Morelock, Shenandoah (6-1); 3. Bryson Jensen, Lewis Central (5-1)
Point 6: KMAland Girls & Boys Soccer Leaders
Here’s a look at the top 10 individual players in total points in KMAland Iowa girls and boys soccer:
Girls
1. Haylee Erickson, Lewis Central (42 points — 17 goals, 8 assists)
2. Jaida Douch, Sioux City West (28 points — 14 goals)
2. Gracie Hays, Lewis Central (28 points — 10 goals, 8 assists)
2. Ella Klusman, St. Albert (28 points — 11 goals, 6 assists)
5. Liberty Bates, Abraham Lincoln (27 points — 11 goals, 5 assists)
5. Jada Jensen, Atlantic (27 points — 13 goals, 1 assist)
5. Zoe Wittkop, LeMars (27 points — 13 goals, 1 assist)
8. Catherine Mayhall, Kuemper Catholic (24 points — 11 goals, 2 assists)
8. Ivy Stevens, Harlan (24 points — 11 goals, 2 assists)
10. Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan (23 points — 10 goals, 3 assists)
Boys
1. Caden Johnson, Glenwood (38 points — 16 goals, 6 assists)
2. Brayden Shepard, Lewis Central (27 points — 11 goals, 5 assists)
3. Sam Burmeister, Treynor (26 points — 10 goals, 6 assists)
4. Michael Avery, Sioux City North (23 points — 11 goals, 1 assist)
4. Kaden Ogle, underwood (23 points — 10 goals, 3 assists)
6. Jovany Kabongo, LeMars (22 points — 9 goals, 4 assists)
7. Cameron King, Glenwood (20 points — 9 goals, 2 assists)
8. Sergio Mijangos, Bishop Heelan Catholic (19 points — 9 goals, 1 assist)
9. Brandon Hoss, Lewis Central (16 points — 6 goals, 4 assists)
9. Danny Kinsella, Treynor (16 points — 5 goals, 6 assists)
9. Beni Puelele, Sioux City East (16 points — 7 goals, 2 assists)
