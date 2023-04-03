(KMAland) -- Get up!
I sure could use a professional wake-up artist on this Monday after the Final Four, WrestleMania and a trip to Minneapolis. Usually, my kids are the best at that, and it’s usually a good 1-2 hours earlier than I would like. But even they can’t pull their heads up off that pillow. Well, here we are. We made it. Not a moment too soon. It’s time for….
Seven Points.
Point 1: You blew it
You out-and-out blew it, Mr. Triple H. You had the greatest WrestleMania moniker within your grasp, and you just didn’t land the plane.
Night one was better than anyone could have expected. From bell to bell, Saturday was pure entertainment for about four hours. With a fun-filled and stacked night two ahead there was just no way that our guy Triple H could book something that would ruin the whole weekend, right? No, no, no. It’s just way more likely that he would give us another great night, and WrestleMania 39 could then argue with WrestleMania X-7 as the GOATiest of all manias. And then, you blew it.
Point 2: Land the dang plane
Just land the dang plane. It circled and circled and circled the runway over the final three matches. Just let Asuka, Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes go over. They need it, and the story calls for it. Make them stars right here and now at WrestleMania 39, Triple H. Please, do it!
Up first, Asuka! The Empress of Tomorrow. You remade her into the bad a-word that could not be stopped. Nobody is ready for Asuka. She’s back after Vince and company turned her from the undefeated and unbeatable to just another wrestler. That was you, Triple H, that made her the Empress of Tomorrow and had her go unbeaten in NXT. It was Vince that had her unbeaten streak end in 13 minutes at WrestleMania 34. And then she lost her tag titles at WrestleMania 36 and the Raw Title at 37 and then she wasn’t even at 38. Only Triple H can rebuild what was torn down. And then, Jane Cena—I mean Bianca Belair went over….again.
OK, OK, OK, I get that you want to continue the EST story even further. It’s fine. I’m fine. Belair can keep the strap, especially after that heartwarming entrance with the Divas of Compton — a youth organization — clearing the path for Belair. But The Demon Finn Balor is back, and it’s time for him to win in Hell in a Cell against the ageless wonder that is Edge. It’s great timing, too. The last time The Demon was around, he lost to Roman because the…well, the top rope broke. Or something. Triple H, you didn’t book that crap. You can book The Demon to a win here, though.
You know what would make the story of The Demon even better. It’d be getting that WrestleMania moment for The Demon. Beating Edge in the Hell in a Cell and then moving on to bigger, better things. Maybe even a championship story with Cody Rhodes. After all, Balor has been battling Cody for the last month at live shows. Give The Demon his moment and restore the mystique to what has always been a really cool gimmick. Or, I guess, don’t. Kill it instead.
But fine, whatever. You can’t get them all right. It’s not that Edge needed the win or anything, but I can see why the end of that story would have him going over and getting revenge for what Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day did to his wife, Beth Phoenix. Yeah, that’s just fine. No worries. I’m doing just fine as long as…well, as long as you get this next one right.
Finish the story. Cody Rhodes had long used that line to describe what needed to be done at WrestleMania 39. The story of a Rhodes family member finally capturing the world championship in the WWE. It made absolute perfect sense. To be fair, so did Drew McIntyre winning in Cardiff at The Clash at the Castle. And so did Sami Zayn taking the strap at Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Those made sense. But they didn’t happen because an even better story — an even better moment — was right there. Cody winning the undisputed championship from Roman at WrestleMania 39 after everything over the last five years. Now, THAT would be one of the great wrestling moments in history! Just land the damn plane, Triple H. Please. Land it.
Point 3: The plane is still circling
For some reason, we sit here on Day 946 of Roman Reigns’ stranglehold on the world championship belt/belts. I can’t think of a real reason for doing this. Triple H, in his post-WrestleMania press conference, said that they think they have a compelling story on the other side of this result. Maybe they do, but I can’t possibly think of anything that would have been better than Cody taking those titles in that moment last night.
You had the crowd WHITE hot for Cody to finish history and win the world championship that has long eluded his historical wrestling family. Of course, there’s more to this story with Cody previously leaving the WWE, barnstorming all over the world and then helping to create his own company that competed with WWE. His shocking return last year at WrestleMania 38 set this up to be just an outstanding moment. And you passed it on to somebody else — again.
Roman has now beat the entire company. There’s nobody left. I suppose you can run it back with Cody at some point down the line, but it won’t be able to equal what could have been last night. Maybe The Bloodline story — the greatest storyline in the history of professional wrestling — goes back to the beginning with Roman vs. his cousin Jey. That would be plenty awesome, but you could do that without the belts. You should do that without the belts. I can’t think of a single reason why the plane is still circling, why the belts aren’t in Cody’s possession, why the story isn’t finished. Triple H also said at the press conference that in the WWE the story is never finished. Yes, Triple H. That’s the problem.
Point 4: From all-time great to disappointment
I guess this goes back to my blog on Friday about how Triple H made us all care about nearly every single match on that card this weekend. That is why I sat there in a daze with work still piling up on me, and I was just unable to do it. Triple H’s booking and creative made me care about the result of almost all of those matches, and one by one, he did the right thing.
From Theory to Rollins to Mysterio to Ripley to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on night one, he nailed it. Absolutely nailed it. The story called for those results. It is what the fans wanted and needed to see, but it was also all about the storyline. Frankly, night two got off to a fine enough start with the spectacle of Brock Lesnar and Omos, a decent women’s four-way and then the unbelievable brawl between Gunther, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Everything seemed to be going swimmingly. Just boost or finish the storylines of Asuka, The Demon and Cody, and I would probably be arguing this is the greatest WrestleMania of all-time.
It didn’t happen. I even slept on it for a few hours before writing this. I wanted to let it breathe. See if I felt any different in the morning. It’s something I normally do when I feel strongly about something, and there are times when the tone settles down or changes completely. This morning, that isn’t the case. It was a huge missed opportunity that won’t come back around. If it does, I’ll be shocked, and I’ll admit it. But again, I can’t even fathom how it possibly could equal the peak of last night. What a thud.
Point 5: Stop clutching your pearls over Angel Reese
All right, enough about WrestleMania. A hot ticket item from the NCAA Women’s Championship game yesterday has emerged, and everybody and their long lost cousin has a take on it. As LSU was finishing up their demolition of Iowa, Angel Reese dropped a little “You Can’t See Me” taunt directly at Caitlin Clark.
Iowa fans and many others are up in arms about it. Just how could Angel Reese taunt poor, sweet, innocent Caitlin Clark! C’mon, people. If you’ve watched Caitlin Clark play over the years, you know taunting opponents is not outside of her repertoire. You know that she’s even done the “You Can’t See Me” John Cena taunt. Maybe not directly at a player, but taunting is taunting.
And you want to know something else? I haven’t given two Bo Diddley’s about Caitlin Clark’s taunting or some of the other things that make me people so emotional about her. I think she’s a fantastic player that is great for the game of basketball. Many see her as controversial, but that’s only because she’s a female doing a lot of things some ding-dongs believe is unbecoming of a female.
Would I ever tell me kids to act like Reese or Clark? Actually, I would preach against it, but I’ve also preached plenty of other things that they haven’t listened to me about. We’re still working on it. I’m sure Reese has heard the same from the people around her. This should not be the sole representation of Reese. It should not define her. Crazy things can happen in the heat of competition, and if you listen to what Reese said afterwards, it was something she wanted to do after Clark waved off a South Carolina player (a friend) at the 3-point line in a dismissive, taunting sort of way.
Once again, I would rather you not come back at me with a comparison on how what Reese did and what Clark did/does/has done dozens of times, because I don’t care. I’ve seen men’s college basketball players do worse for many years, and it’s become accepted. You tell me why this is so different.
Point 6: The men’s championship
It appears UConn and San Diego State will play for all the men’s marbles later tonight. I wonder if we will be having a discussion on sportsmanship for 24 hours after the game concludes? I suspect we won’t!
My prediction: UConn finishes the championship run with another somewhat dominant performance, 68-54.
Extra Point: The baseball is good
I was never a proponent of the potential of the pitch clock coming to Major League Baseball until last summer. That’s when I hit about four or five minor league baseball games, as I am known to do, and saw the impact the pitch clock was having on the games. They were swift, they were tight and they were way more watchable and entertaining. Games didn’t last four to five hours because of monotonous crap. It was just baseball. That’s why I was all for Major League Baseball adopting the rules, and I can’t imagine there are too many people disagreeing with it after the first four days of the season.
I’ll have more on that as the season progresses, but until then, enjoy your week.
