(KMAland) -- We are into the 33rd week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and it’s time for Seven Points.
Point 1: This won’t be too long
Just a quick little heads up before you dive too deeply into the Seven Points this week. It’s not going to be the long Seven Points you’ve grown accustomed to. I am off today and just spent a good hour updating the KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard, which you’re about to see below. I’ve got another good hour ahead of me in reaching out to coaches and administrators for tonight’s KMAland Sports Schedule, and I’m not trying to work until the kids come home from school. My apologies for those of you impacted by this.
Point 2: KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaderboard
Syracuse leads the way on the girls side with 11 top-fives while Glenwood and Logan-Magnolia have eight apiece. Falls City has seven, Harlan, Maryville and Nodaway Valley all have six each and Conestoga and Riverside have five apiece. The others with more than one:
Audubon 4
Clarinda 4
Mount Ayr 4
Platte Valley 4
Ashland-Greenwood 3
Auburn 3
Kuemper Catholic 3
Plattsmouth 3
Stanberry 3
Underwood 3
Wayne 3
Woodbine 3
Atlantic 2
East Atchison 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 2
Sterling 2
Treynor 2
Tri-Center 2
Worth County 2
Check out the full leaderboard below.
Point 3: KMAland Boys Track & Field Leaderboard
Like the defending state champions that they are, Underwood leads the charge in the opening leaderboard on the boys side. The Eagles have 13 top-fives while Maryville has 11, Glenwood has eight and Mount Ayr touts seven. Lewis Central is another standout with six in the top five. Here are the others with more than one:
Auburn 4
Audubon 4
Falls City 4
Falls City Sacred Heart 4
Kuemper Catholic 4
Treynor 4
Woodbine 4
Worth County 4
Atlantic 3
Louisville 3
Nodaway Valley MO 3
Riverside 3
Syracuse 3
Ashland-Greenwood 2
CAM 2
Clarinda 2
Elmwood-Murdock 2
Plattsmouth 2
Shenandoah 2
Stanberry 2
Check out the full leaderboard below:
Point 4: Ranking the WrestleMania 38 matches (16-9)
Over the two-day WrestleMania 38 show, there were 16 matches. Here is my ranking of those 16 matches:
16. Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. The New Day — Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston wore gear to honor their friend Big E, who legitimately broke his neck a couple weeks earlier. And…..they got a minute and 40 seconds. Terrible.
15. Mr. McMahon def. Pat McAfee — This was not originally touted on the card, but it happened after McAfee beat Austin Theory. It was basically a joke and a setup to Stone Cold coming out and stunning the ever-loving crap out of everybody. So, it was actually pretty fun in the end, although not as a match on its own.
14. Pat McAfee def. Austin Theory — I actually didn’t watch this match (I was doing an interview at the time), but I can’t imagine it was worse than the other two.
13. Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin — Two years ago, Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar in one of the WrestleMania 36 main events. And now he’s wrestling Happy Corbin. Boooooo.
12. The Usos def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs — Unfortunate legitimate injury suffered by Boogs here that probably made it so the match didn’t quite get what it was planned to get.
11. Bobby Lashley def. Omos — Hey, it wasn’t too dang bad. Best I can say about this one.
Point 5: Ranking the WrestleMania 38 matches (8-1)
10. Charlotte Flair def. Ronda Rousey — Meh.
9. Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Queen Zelina & Carmell, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Natalya & Shayna Baszler — For a match that was basically just thrown together, it was fun. There were some great spots, and you could tell everyone was working hard.
8. The Mis & Logan Paul def. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio — Fast, fun and harmless. Logan Paul may have a future in this game.
7. RK-Bro def. The Street Profits and Alpha Academy — I would have been OK with another five or six minutes of this. These guys can all work.
6. Stone Cold Steve Austin def. Kevin Owens — A ‘90s style brawl with Stone Cold Steve Austin looking like (almost) the same guy from 19 years earlier. If you didn’t love this, you don’t love much.
5. Johnny Knoxville def. Sami Zayn — Incredible. Just downright awesome.
4. Roman Reigns def. Brock Lesnar — It was two of the biggest stars in wrestling history, and it felt like it. These two got after one another the way that they do, and it was about what was expected.
3. Edge def. AJ Styles — Once they really got going and into a rhythm, it was outstanding work. No surprise with these two. Edge and Damian Priest as The New Brood sounds good to me.
2. Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins — Cody Rhodes has never been a bigger star than he was on Saturday night.
1. Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch — Two of the best we will ever see in women’s wrestling or professional wrestling as a whole. Belair gets another WrestleMania moment, and I can’t wait to see where these two go next.
Point 6: One event for each day this week
If you love spring sports, this might be the week for you. Weather pending, here is one event per night for you to check out this week:
MONDAY: Platte Valley (MO) at East Atchison baseball — This could be a very important game in the 275 Conference. The Wolves had a nice win last week against South Holt while Platte Valley is off to a fine start of their own.
TUESDAY: Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln girls soccer — Might this decide the Missouri River Conference?
WEDNESDAY: Thomas Jefferson at Underwood girls soccer — Another girls soccer match that will help sort out my KMAland Power Rankings.
THURSDAY: AHSTW Co-Ed Track — You can’t go the week without checking out a track meet, and this is the area’s top co-ed meet on Thursday.
FRIDAY: Cardinal Relays at Clarinda — Another big night for track, and the Cardinals Relays in Clarinda are always full of talented performers.
SATURDAY: Shenandoah Tennis Tournament — Get a full day of tennis at Shenandoah’s annual girls tennis tournament.
Extra Point: One quote for the NCAA Championship tonight
Sadness flies away on the wings of time. — Jean de La Fontaine
