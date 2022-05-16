(KMAland) -- The 39th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar is here, and have I got a story to tell you all. Normally, this is a story that would just fall by the wayside and only be told among a small group. Too bad for the people in this story, I've got a platform with 9,000 Twitter followers and a website with 2 million unique hits per month.
It’s coming in Seven Points.
Point 1: Setting the stage
I don’t always spin yarns about my personal and family life, but I feel like this is one that needs to be told. Maybe for lesson, maybe for determent in future situations and maybe for some folks that don’t understand what a designated hitter is.
It was another busy weekend of 10U baseball for my son and me and the entire family. We were in Central Iowa playing in a USSSA tournament. As a team full of small-town kids, we don’t get to hit a tournament every single weekend of the year, so we usually end up in a tough pool play grouping since these things are based purely on points accumulated.
This weekend was no different as we ended up playing the No. 2 and No. 7 seeded teams in the 16-team tournament. And as we usually do, we competed. We ended up in a tie with the No. 2 seed, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth. We also had what would have been the winning run called out at the plate when the catcher dropped the ball, but I digress. The game with the 7 seed was back and forth and back and forth. We ended up tying the game in the top half of the fifth, but the other side came back with four runs and the time limit ran out on us.
Unfortunately, that meant that we would be playing out of the Silver Bracket on Sunday, which was fine with us. All we want to do is get a chance to play, compete and develop our skills.
Point 2: What a Sunday!
We hit our stride on Sunday. While the first team we played had their own struggles after losing several of their players to “Majors” teams (we are AAA), the kids smacked the ball all over the yard, pitched and played defense tremendously. We had 12 hits in a dominant performance.
The Silver Bracket championship opponent was one we had seen before. We actually played them at the state tournament last season. It’s a solid team, and we knew that we had to play well in order to have a chance. Could the momentum from the opening game on Sunday continue into this one? You’re dang right. We scored seven in the first and seven in the second, compiling another 12 hits, and we led 14-2 into the fourth inning. With three outs, we could finish the game and get on home a little earlier than expected. Silly me for thinking that.
Point 3: Here’s how you ruin youth sports
The other team ended up scoring six runs in the top of the fourth to make it 14-8. Not ideal, but we had the top of the order due up and all we needed to do was score two more runs to end the game (eight-run rule). The likeliness of that happening? Pretty, pretty high. And the other team’s coaches knew that.
You see, these coaches are the kind that aren’t about development. They’re constantly trying to find loopholes or rules that can give them a win without ever earning it. Last year, in that state tournament game, they filed a protest in the middle of the game because they believed our catcher blocked the plate during a play at home. I wish I could describe the type of person you have to be to file a protest in a 9U baseball game, but it’s probably the type of person you have to be to file another one in a 10U game.
Point 4: Explaining the designed hitter quip
One thing we have done this year is bat a normal baseball lineup on Sundays. On Saturdays, all 11 of our players are in the lineup, hitting and subbing throughout the defense. We bat nine on Sundays, but we use a designated hitter so we can use 10 players for the entire game. (The 11th also subs in during the game and usually gets a chance to run, bat and field.)
Well, about that designed hitter. The USSSA rules state that you can use a designated hitter, so we did. This was a tournament run through USSSA, after all. Come to find out, the organization running this tournament — under USSSA rules mind you — is Central Iowa Sports. They do not allow for a designated hitter. A few things on that:
•Why?
•Huh?
•The designated hitter is an actual thing that you will see in a batting lineup from here all the way on up to Major League Baseball. In fact, high school baseball teams use it the same way we do. Why would you not allow for a designated hitter? It’s a great way to have 10 of your players — rather than just 9 — active in the entire game. And again, it’s a good way to get your kids to understand actual real life baseball.
As a quick aside, there was a coach from the other team that has me laughing to this very moment. He had the hat, shirt and shorts on to be a baseball coach, but he clearly has never played the game. He actually said to me, “You can’t have a fielder out there and not hitting. It’s designated hitter, not designated fielder.” I chuckled at the ridiculousness of that statement, and I told him to seek out his local high school baseball or softball coach and see what they have to say about that. He then pointed to their 10th player on the bench, and said: “That’s a designated hitter.” I had to correct him, “No, that is called an extra hitter.”
Anyway, I’m pretty sure the rest of his fellow coaches were taken aback to find out that a dude they allow in the dugout with them for every game (I’m assuming) does not know how a designated hitter works, but they quickly snapped back into it and……filed a protest.
We were entering the bottom of the fourth inning and our fourth time through the order while using a designated hitter. I gave them a lineup with that designated hitter (and designated fielder HAHA!) on it 30 minutes before first pitch. And after three and a half innings of our kids playing inspired, outstanding baseball and beating the pants off this other team, they were asking to be declared the winners. Then they were.
Point 5: dk;fjiq34pwteqiewpg
This is not how you lead a team. This is not how you teach life lessons. This is a bad, bad message to send impressionable 10-year-old kids. If you can’t beat them, see if you can find a loophole or rule that can give you a win without earning it.
Let me just say: Our coaching staff owns the mistake. When we went to a USSSA tournament, we should not have assumed we would be playing by USSSA rules. I’ve been through that USSSA rulebook multiple, multiple times, and I should have looked even deeper into the CIS rulebook. We messed up.
However, let me also say: There was no gained advantage. We had a really hard time figuring out who to DH for because the person that we did had a big hit in his last at bat on Saturday. He is the kind of kid that once he gets one hit, a whole lot more are on the way. We could have had the same or similar production with him in the lineup. Heck, we could have had the same or similar production with any of our 11 in the lineup. I truly believe that.
And finally, let me say: If the roles were reversed, if we were the team getting our doors blown off, and we found a little loophole in the rulebook of the organization within the organization that ran the tournament there is no way in you-know-where we would ever imagine trying to find a way to be declared the winning team. Not a single chance. Because that’s not how you win. That’s not how you lead. And that’s not how you get better. Also, the designated hitter is a real thing in real baseball. I understand it. I think it’s a great thing. And I would have no qualms with anyone using it. Loophole or not.
Point 6: I wish them the best
Here’s the deal. I want what’s best for baseball. I want this game to continue to grow, and I want to watch the best baseball I can possibly watch for as long as I live. So, I wish every single one of the players on the other team that played hard yesterday all the best.
I don't give this advice lightly. I have played and been around a lot of baseball in my life. If it helps, I am the all-time leading hitter for a highly successful 3A school in Iowa (humble brag), and I had great youth coaches to help me get to that point. I know what I'm saying when I say this: These aren't the guys. You should look for a new club with new coaches. The current coaches aren’t going to allow for your child to reach their optimum level when they’re being taught the path to a win is to protest.
Extra Point: We know
I’ve never competed in a game in my life that I didn’t have the sole goal of winning. However, my son and his teammates are at the age where you can learn all kinds of lessons in winning and in losing. You should be learning with every single pitch, and I know — with 100% certainty — that my kid is, and I hope the other 10 on my team are doing the same. So, was yesterday a win or a loss? In the grand scheme of life, I really don’t care. The USSSA website says it was a forfeit loss. The Ankeny Magic 10U (whoopsies!) GameChanger says it was a win for them. Ours says it was a 14-8 win for us. It’s not going to change in any of those spots. We played the game, they played the rulebook. We all know who won.
