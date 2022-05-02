(KMAland) -- Seven Points has the latest KMAland girls and boys track & field leaderboards and a look back and ahead at conference track, golf, tennis and soccer predictions and futures.
Here we go in the 37th week of the 2022-23 sports calendar year.
Point 1: KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaderboard
It’s the fifth edition of the KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaderboard, and the ‘Woods continue to lead the way. Glenwood has a KMAland-best 12 top-five times, jumps or throws while Underwood is next with 10.
Harlan, Logan-Magnolia and Nodaway Valley all have six each to round out the top five while Clarinda, Riverside and Syracuse have five apiece. Atlantic, Auburn, Conestoga, Sterling and Treynor have four each, and Audubon, Maryville and Plattsmouth have three. Others with multiple (2): Abraham Lincoln, Ashland-Greenwood, Denison-Schleswig, Falls City, Lewis Central, Martensdale-St. Marys, Platte Valley, Rock Port and Wayne.
Here’s the full leaderboard:
Point 2: KMAland Boys Track & Field Leaderboard
The fifth edition of the KMAland Boys Track & Field Leaderboard has Lewis Central and Underwood leading the way with eight top-fives each. Maryville and Mount Ayr tout seven apiece, and Treynor rounds out the top five with six.
Auburn, Harlan and St. Albert have five each, and Clarinda, Falls City Sacred Heart, Nodaway Valley (MO) and Red Oak all have four. Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Kuemper Catholic, Shenandoah, Stanberry and Worth County all have three. The rest of the multiples (2): Ashland-Greenwood, CAM, Central Decatur, Glenwood, Lenox, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Plattsmouth, Riverside and Sterling.
Here’s the full leaderboard:
Point 3: Looking back, looking forward (track version)
We are about to get after it with some pre-postseason fun with conferences coming together for their track and field championships. Prior to the spring, I previewed every area conference in Iowa, and I made some less-than-scientific predictions. Here’s how it went, and here’s how it looks right now.
Hawkeye Ten: On the girls side, the preseason prognostication said, “This is likely a showdown between Glenwood and Harlan with Lewis Central playing the dark horse role.” In the end, I decided it was Harlan’s time to win it.
A quick look at the leaderboard in the league shows Glenwood leads the way in eight different events, including five relays. Atlantic and Lewis Central lead in three each. Glenwood and Harlan both have outstanding depth across the board, but it sure would be a surprise if the Rams don’t bring home another conference title.
As for the boys, Lewis Central will look to defend their championship, which they won by a mere two points over Glenwood. The conference is so spread out with specialties from 10 of the 11 teams leading in at least one event. However, this is always a depth play, and LC and Glenwood definitely have that. The Titans have eight top two times, throws or jumps in the conference while Glenwood has six. This should be another Glenwood/LC battle to the final race. The pick: Let’s stick with Lewis Central finding a way.
Date: Thursday at Atlantic
Corner: The Essex girls were a somewhat shocking winner last year, so they won’t be sneaking up on anyone this time around. In the preseason, the call was that the Trojanettes would find enough to repeat, but Fremont-Mills and East Mills certainly seemed like possibilities. At this point, though, it sure seems like the Knights are a heavy favorite.
Fremont-Mills probably can’t use all of their favorite relays and individuals from the year, but they have 13 first-place times, throws or jumps in the conference. East Mills and Sidney have two, and Essex and Griswold have one apiece. The pick right now is Fremont-Mills.
The East Mills boys were also somewhat of a surprise winner last season, and they have put together a strong season this year with hopes of repeating. The Wolverines were the preseason pick, and it was a close call. Nothing that has happened this year has changed my thought on that, but it could be even closer than originally thought.
Date: Tuesday at Tabor
Western Iowa: The Treynor girls and boys swept the conference championships last year, and that could definitely be in play again this year. An Underwood sweep could also be a thing that happens. On the girl’s side, the Eagles have nine first-place times, jumps or throws in the league. They also have three that rank No. 2. Both Riverside and Treynor have seven in the top two. Can either of them keep up with Underwood? It could be close, but I’ll take the Eagles.
As for the boys, Underwood probably has a little bit of a fire under them to win this year’s WIC after taking second just prior to winning a state championship. Of course, they wouldn’t trade a state title for a WIC title, but as the meme says, “Why not both?” Underwood has 17(!) top two times, jumps or throws with the next-best coming from Treynor (7). The way things have gone this year, it would be a solidly momentous upset if Underwood doesn’t win the WIC.
Date: Tuesday at AHSTW
Pride of Iowa: Three teams scored 100+ points at last year’s POI girls meet, but nobody scored more than the Wayne Falcons. They had 165.5 to Mount Ayr’s 140.5 and Nodaway Valley’s 105. I think we can add one more contender to the mix this year with the emergence of Martensdale-St. Marys. Nodaway Valley has a league-high nine top-twos while MSTM has eight, Wayne has seven and Mount Ayr has five (all firsts).
Soooo….what the heck do we do with that? Well, meets aren’t won by first and second place finishes. They are won with depth. And Wayne probably has the most of anyone. They returned nearly every single piece of last year’s conference champion, so my pick is going to stick with the Falcons.
On the boy’s side, Central Decatur edged past Mount Ayr last season in a two-horse race. I think we can safely add Lenox to the mix of contenders for this year’s meet. The defending champion Cardinals do lead the POI this year with 11 in the top two while Mount Ayr and Lenox both have eight. My preseason pick was CD, and I’ve decided to stick to my guns.
Date: Monday at Lenox
Rolling Valley: Woodbine swept the Rolling Valley Conference championships last season, and they’ve got the players and the depth to do it again.
The Tiger girls have been doing work all season with 10 No. 1 times, jumps or throws in the conference. They also have five that rank No. 2 for a total of 15 top-twos. CAM is next with eight, and Boyer Valley has seven. However, it’s hard to believe the Tigers won’t be able to repeat.
The boys might be a little tougher. CAM has some of the elite track and field talent in the conference, including nine No. 1s. Woodbine does have seven, and they both have two that rank No. 2. Digging a little deeper, CAM has five more in the top three and Woodbine has four. It’s going to be close, my friends. Let’s flip a coin and go with the Cougars.
Date: Monday at Boyer Valley
Missouri River: The Sioux City East girls and Sioux City North boys were winners last season. In the preseason, I decided Sergeant Bluff-Luton would win “by a hair.” I’m a little less sure about that at the moment, and I actually think it might be an East back-to-back. Sioux City West does have the most top-twos (10), but they don’t have any others in the top four. This is going to come down to depth, and East might have the most.
It was a 10-point difference last year between SCN and second-place LeMars last year, and it sure seems to be battle between those two again this year. North has so much elite talent within the league that it’d be hard to pick against the Stars to repeat.
Date: Thursday at Council Bluffs
Bluegrass: Twin Cedars girls and Lamoni boys won conference championships last season with the former much, much higher than the latter. The Sabers and Demons were also my preseason choices. Twin Cedars’ girls have six that rank No. 1 in the conference this season, and that leads the way. Murray isn’t too far behind with five while Lamoni has three firsts and six seconds. Hmmm…could Lamoni be a serious threat? The answer is yes, but I’m sticking with Rylee Dunkin and Twin Cedars.
It sure seems to be adding up to a stroll for the Lamoni boys, which have eight No. 1s and seven No. 2s to easily lead the conference in both. The next-best is Seymour and Moravia with five total. The pick remains Lamoni.
Date: Tuesday at Graceland
Point 4: Looking back, looking forward (golf version)
Hawkeye Ten: The preseason choices were the Atlantic girls and the Kuemper Catholic boys. Both picks look decent right now. However, it is going to be an absolute battle on both sides. For the girls, there are no fewer than four or five teams that could win it. In a tight battle like this, though, I like to go with the home team — and that’s Creston. For the boys, Kuemper, Lewis Central, Glenwood and Atlantic are all between 172.92 and 176.96 in combined adjusted average. Given I picked Kuemper to start the year, I will stick with the Knights.
Date: Next Monday at Red Oak (boys) & Creston (girls)
Corner: In the Corner Conference, Sidney’s girls and boys were preseason choices, and they’ve both been fantastic this year. If the Cowgirls don’t win the tournament, it would be a pretty heavy surprise. The boy’s side, though, will be a really tight one between the Cowboys and Fremont-Mills. F-M just won a tournament on that very same course last weekend. In the end, I’m sticking with my preseason pick.
Date: Wednesday at Sidney
Western Iowa: The preseason choice was for a Treynor sweep, and that — while maybe not too difficult of a call — looks pretty good right now. Then girls are about 23+ strokes ahead of the rest of the league while the boys are just over eight strokes better. If there were to be an upset, it would most likely come on the boys side. That said, a Treynor sweep is the prediction.
Date: Wednesday at Atlantic
Pride of Iowa: The East Union girls and Bedford boys were the preseason choices, and the latter of those appears to be the best pick. The Bulldogs have been fantastic with a 186.78 CAAVG, which is about 12 strokes ahead of the rest of the league. The girls championship is going to be up for grabs with Southwest Valley and Nodaway Valley playing very, very tight this year. With Southwest Valley the host for the girls meet, I’ll take the Timberwolves to win it. And I’ll stick with the Bulldogs on the fella’s side.
Date: Tuesday at Corning (girls), Wednesday at Mount Ayr (boys)
Rolling Valley: The CAM girls and Boyer Valley boys were the preseason choices. CAM will not be able to post a team score in the girl’s tournament, so that pick is going to be wrong. Boyer Valley and Coon Rapids-Bayard have played tight at different points this season, but the Bulldogs should be the favorite. The boy’s tournament is going to come down to Boyer Valley and CAM with the two playing within five strokes of one another throughout the course of the season (per CAAVG). Again, I’m no flip-flopper, and I’ll stick with my preseason pick of the Bulldogs. However, if CAM wins, I will just say that’s what I meant when I picked them to win the girls championship.
Date: Wednesday at Atlantic
Missouri River: The Heelan girls were the pick in the preseason, and they currently lead the conference with a 209.16 CAAVG. However, Sioux City North is not even a stroke behind them at 210.05. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (214.04) and Sioux City East (219.30) are in the mix, too, and LeMars (222.96) could be considered a dark horse. All of that said, I’ll stick with Heelan since they will be playing on their home course, and they have the most experience this year in an 18-hole event.
Date: Next Tuesday at Sioux City
Bluegrass: There does not appear to be a conference meet, but I picked the best team anyway. I went with the Mormon Trail girls and Moravia boys to open the year, but Moravia is the only girls team that is able to post a score this season. The boys pick, though, was pretty solid, given their 220.00 CAAVG, which leads the conference.
Point 5: Looking back, looking ahead (tennis version)
Hawkeye Ten: Prior to the season, I made some fearless choices — the Clarinda girls and Denison-Schleswig boys. And, to be honest, the picks were pretty good. There’s no doubt that I’m sticking with the Monarchs and their impressive depth to win the boys tournament. On the girl’s side, Clarinda is still unbeaten, but this is not a dual tournament. The Hawkeye Ten format can lead to some different results, and it’s all a matter of how coaches decide to go about things. Kuemper and Lewis Central are among the other threats, but I’m going to stick with my gut. Clarinda is still the pick.
Date: Monday/Tuesday at Red Oak (boys), Wednesday at Atlantic (girls)
Missouri River: The Sioux City East girls and boys were the favorites to win the league (per me) to open up the year. That has stood the test of time with the girls still undefeated in dual action. The boys have only lost to Denison-Schleswig and MRC rival Abraham Lincoln. Does that make the Lynx the favorite to win the league? I think it does. The picks: Sioux City East girls & Abraham Lincoln boys.
Date: Tuesday at Omaha’s Tranquility Park
Point 6: Looking back, looking ahead (soccer version)
There is no conference soccer tournament (but there should be!). However, we can still take a look back at what was said or predicted in the preseason and how it has played out.
Hawkeye Ten: A Lewis Central sweep is what was called in the preseason, and it appears that the Titans are on their way to just that. Glenwood, which I picked third, is the other clear contender. Those two will meet next Tuesday at Glenwood.
On the boy’s side, the choice went Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig and Glenwood in the top three. The Rams haven’t played Denison-Schleswig yet, but they definitely look like the No. 2 team in the league. Note: They aren’t that far from No. 1 given their 1-0 loss to LC on April 11th.
Western Iowa: The call here was for a Treynor sweep, and that looks to be materializing itself on the boy’s side. My No. 2 and 3 picks — AHSTW and Underwood — are a combined 7-1. It’s not over just yet with AHSTW going to Treynor a little later this week.
On the girl’s side, though, Underwood has clearly been the top of the conference for most of the season. They never did get to finish their early season game with Treynor, but Tri-Center beat the Cardinals and then Underwood beat the Trojans, 7-1. Right now, the Eagles — my No. 3 pick in the league — looks like a scary bunch.
Missouri River: The Abraham Lincoln girls and Sioux City East boys were the preseason picks. The Lynx are a perfect 4-0 in the conference and have a 1-0 win over their biggest threat, Heelan, which I picked second.
The boys pick was a little out-on-the-limb, but the Black Raiders have been the best team in the conference this year. They are 4-0 with wins in hand against Sioux City North, Sioux City West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. North and SBL were my No. 2 and 3 picks, and they are right in the mix, too. There’s a bit to go, but East is riding high at the moment.
Extra Point: One quote for the week
It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future. -Yogi Berra (who else?)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.