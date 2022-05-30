(KMAalnd) -- It’s the beginning of the 41st week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and it’s time for another rousing rendition of Seven Points.
Point 1: Jessica Sun joins rare company
Shenandoah’s senior star Jessica (or Le Yuan) Sun joined rare company on Saturday in competing for a state tennis championship. There has been only one other non-foreign exchange student to play for a state singles championship from KMAland during my time covering tennis in the area.
Kate Walker of Red Oak did it in 2014 and 2015. Also, in 2003, Clarinda’s Kristin Kovar beat Red Oak’s Amy Pierson for the singles state championship. And now Sun joins that crew. It just doesn’t happen much from our corner of the state, and that’s why we need to celebrate and recognize it as much as we can. What Sun did this past weekend and this entire season is an incredible and rare achievement.
Point 2: #WhoHomered (Softball Edition)
Where has #WhoHomered been this season? Well, it’s going to be right here in Seven Points. Each Monday during the season, I’ll highlight those that hit home runs. But there is one caveat to that. The only home runs I will be able to highlight are those that are reported to Bound, to me and/or via the Twitter hashtag #WhoHomered. So, keep using the hashtag, keep tagging me and keep reporting to Bound. Here is your Week 1 #WhoHomered list for softball:
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Emmy Allbaugh, JR, Clarinda (1)
Brooklen Black, SR, Shenandoah (1)
Kaylah Degase, JR, Clarinda (1)
Lynnae Green, FR, Shenandoah (1)
Kira Langenfeld, SR, Denison-Schleswig (1)
Kenadee Loe, SR, Kuemper Catholic (1)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Kyla Hart, FR, Stanton (1)
Fallon Sheldon, SO, Sidney (1)
Lindze Smith, 08, Fremont-Mills (1)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor (1)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Breanna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren (3)
Sara Collins, JR, East Union (1)
Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Allie Jo Fortune, FR, Wayne (1)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Breeley Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Rylee Evans, 08, West Harrison (1)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Raelyn Angerman, JR, Sioux City East (1)
Gracie Bruening, SO, Sioux City East (1)
Libby Leraas, JR, LeMars (1)
Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (1)
Averie Morgan, Sr, LeMars (1)
Jazlynn Sanders, SR, Thomas Jefferson (1)
Ataviah Van Buren, JR, Sioux City North (1)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (1)
Cristen Durian, FR, Twin Cedars (1)
Jillian French, SO, Twin Cedars (1)
Calleigh Klein, SR, Murray (1)
Please email dmartin@kmamail.com to report any home runs missed this past week.
Point 3: #WhoHomered (Baseball Edition)
We are one week further along in baseball than we are softball, although some programs were unable to take advantage of that due to lack of numbers and spring sports athletes still doing their thing. So, here is the #WhoHomered baseball list from the first two weeks of the season:
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (2)
Cael Turner, SO, Creston (2)
Britton Bond, SR, Lewis Central (1)
Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (1)
Logan Sibenaller, JR, Kuemper Catholic (1)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Cael Corrin, FR, Tri-Center (1)
Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (1)
Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (1)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley (1)
Strait Jacobsen, JR, Wayne (1)
Tyler Martin, FR, Mount Ayr (1)
Cade Nelson, SR, Southeast Warren (1)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Jaidan Ten Eyck, SR, Boyer Valley (2)
Jacob Estrada, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Mason King, JR, West Harrison (1)
Ben Lantz, SO, Boyer Valley (1)
Gabe Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Colby Rich, SR, CAM (1)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Evan Jalas, SO, LeMars (2)
Bennett Olsen, JR, Abraham Lincoln (2)
Colin Casey, SR, Sioux City North (1)
Lincoln Colling, JR, Sioux City East (1)
Gabe Daniels, SR, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Sam Dattolico, SR, Sioux City West (1)
Gaven Goldsberry, SO, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Kelynn Jacobsen, JR, Sioux City East (1)
Brady Larson, SR, Sioux City West (1)
Joey Podraza, SR, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Peyton Steinspring, FR, Thomas Jefferson (1)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (1)
Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (1)
Please email dmartin@kmamail.com to report any home runs missed this past week.
Point 4: Best games of Week 1 in softball
There is more to life than home runs. We know that. We’ve always known that. Here are the top statistical softball single-game performances of the week (note that they must have been recorded in Bound):
•Runs: Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (5)
•Hits: Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg; Alexy Jones, JR, Sioux City East; Elizabeth Lloyd, SO, Glidden-Ralston; Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert (4)
•RBI: Lynnae Green, FR, Shenandoah; Alexy Jones, JR, Sioux City East; Rylie Knop, SO, AHSTW; Kira Langenfeld, SR, Denison-Schleswig; Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East; Kaitlyn Mitchell, SR, East Union (5)
•Total Bases: Breanna Note, JR, Southeast Warren (8)
•Stolen Bases: Danyelle Hikins, SO, Boyer Valley; Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine; Maria Puck, FR, Boyer Valley (4)
•Strikeouts (by a pitcher): Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (18)
Point 5: Best games of Weeks 1 & 2 in baseball
Same story, different chapter. Here’s a look at some of the best individual single-game performances of the first two weeks of the season in baseball:
•Runs: Caden Crow, FR, Southeast Warren (5)
•Hits: Jacob Hobbie, SR, Sidney (5)
•Triples: Drew Volkman, JR, Boyer Valley (2)
•RBI: Jacob Hobbie, SR, Sidney; Brady Larson, SR, Sioux City West (5)
•Walks: Tysn Fogle, SR, Wayne (4)
•HBP: Cade Nelson, SR, Southeast Warren (3)
•Total Bases: Lincoln Colling, JR, Sioux City East; Cael Turner, SO, Creston (9)
•Stolen Bases: Jacob Hobbie, SR, Sidney (7)
•Strikeouts (by a pitcher): Will Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va & Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (17)
Point 6: This week in KMA Sports coverage
Today is Memorial Day, so we won’t have much coverage of anything, but that’s only because there really isn’t anything going on. That said, we will be quite active the rest of the week.
Nick Stavas (@nickstavas) continues his tour across Iowa with coverage from the state soccer tournament. Follow him for all the latest on the Underwood, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln girls and Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley and Lewis Central boys.
We will also have video and play-by-play of the following games this week:
•Red Oak at Clarinda Baseball on Wednesday
•Shenandoah at Red Oak Baseball on Thursday
•Underwood at Tri-Center Baseball on Friday
You can always find those video streams and others through our partnership with Fuller Digital Solutions right here at kmaland.com
Extra Point: One quote for the week
I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism. —Bob Riley
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.