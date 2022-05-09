(KMAland) -- We are moving into the 38th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and it’s time for another run of Seven Points.
Point 1: KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaderboard
One final check on the leaderboard before we roll into districts week, although it’s worth noting Missouri held their Class 1 district meets this past Saturday and sectionals are on the way this weekend. In any event, the sixth edition of the KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaderboard is, again, led by Glenwood’s 12 top-five times, jumps or throws.
Underwood is right behind them with nine while Atlantic, Harlan, Logan-Magnolia, Mount Ayr and Syracuse have six apiece. Riverside and Nodaway Valley (IA) have five each, and Clarinda, Sterling, Auburn, Conestoga and Falls City all tout four each. Treynor, Maryville, Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood have three each, and Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central, Audubon, Martensdale-St. Marys, Abraham Lincoln, Rock Port, Stanberry and Platte Valley landed two each.
Here’s the full leaderboard this week (those in bold are new top-five performances from the past week):
Point 2: KMAland Boys Track & Field Leaderboard
It’s round six of the KMAland Boys Track & Field Leaderboard, too. Lewis Central and Underwood are joined by Maryville with eight top-fives each. Harlan and Mount Ayr are next with six apiece, and Treynor now has five.
Clarinda, Red Oak, St. Albert, Nodaway Valley (MO), Auburn and Louisville all have four each, and Glenwood, Audubon, Worth County and Elmwood-Murdock have three apiece. Atlantic, Kuemper Catholic, Riverside, Central Decatur, Ar-We-Va, CAM, Mound City, Stanberry, Plattsmouth, Sacred Heart, Lourdes Central Catholic, Ashland-Greenwood and Sterling also have multiples.
Here’s the full leaderboard (those in bold are new top-five performances from the past week):
Point 3: A look at last year’s Girls Track & Field leaderboard
Since we are moving right up on the state qualifying track meets Thursday, I thought it might be a fun exercise to look back at last year’s leaderboard at this time to see how the times, jumps and throws compare.
Girls 100: 12.15 last year vs. 12.44 this year (both RaeAnn Thompson of Falls City)
Girls 200: 25.60 last year by Brooklynn Holtman of Maryville vs. 25.98 this year by Thompson
Girls 400: 1:00.24 last year by Addy Reynolds of Mount Ayr vs. 57.96 this year by Reynolds
Girls 800: 2:21.56 last year by Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center vs. 2:14.21 this year by Kaia Bieker of Harlan
Girls 1500: 4:55.79 last year by Pogge vs. 5:08.24 this year by Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia
Girls 1600: 5:35.70 last year by Ellie Wilkinson of Syracuse vs. 5:43.29 this year by Sporrer
Girls 3000: 10:55.37 last year by Pogge vs. 10:54.40 this year by Mayson Hartley of Clarinda
Girls 3200: 11:53.00 last year by Danie Parriott of Conestoga vs. 12:21.64 this year by Hartley
Girls 100h: 15.71 last year by Macy Richardson of Sterling vs. 14.90 this year by Maddax DeVault of Nodaway Valley
Girls 300h: 47.49 last year by Richardson vs. 47.13 this year by Richardson
Girls 400h: 1:07.17 last year by Abby Hughes of Glenwood vs. 1:05.35 this year by Abby LaSale of Abraham Lincoln
Girls 4x100: 51.15 last year by Nodaway Valley vs. 50.47 this year by Underwood
Girls 4x200: 1:48.16 last year by Lewis Central vs. 1:48.19 this year by Underwood
Girls 4x400: 4:06.29 last year by Harlan vs. 4:06.34 this year by Atlantic
Girls 4x800: 10:08.03 last year by Harlan vs. 10:11.43 this year by Logan-Magnolia
Girls SHR: 1:09.32 last year by Nodaway Valley vs. 1:08.61 this year by Underwood
Girls SMR: 1:53.72 last year by Glenwood vs. 1:53.74 this year by Harlan
Girls DMR: 4:21.80 last year by Harlan vs. 4:26.00 this year by Audubon
Discus throw: 136-08 last year by Kelsey Fields of Creston vs. 136-07 this year by Lauren Harms of Sterling
Shot put: 43-11.50 last year by Fields vs. 43-00.00 this year by Lily Vollertsen of Syracuse
High jump: 5-08.00 last year by Jessie Moss of Syracuse vs. 5-04.00 this year by Alizabeth Jacobsen of Underwood
Long jump: 17-10.00 last year by Liz Carbaugh of Red Oak vs. 17-06.00 this year by Charley Hernandez of Red Oak
Triple jump: 35-03.50 last year by Richardson vs. 36-03.00 this year by Richardson
Pole vault: 11-00.00 last year by Keelin Engel of Worth County vs. 11-00.00 this year by Kennedy Stanley of Syracuse
Javelin throw: 121-00 last year by Lexi Craig of Stanberry vs. 143-06 this year by Craig
For the girls, that’s a 14-10-1 edge for the 2021 season.
Point 4: A look at last year’s Boys Track & Field leaderboard
Same exercise here.
Boys 100: 10.85 last year by Brayden Wollan of Underwood vs. 10.91 this year by Brendan Monahan of St. Albert
Boys 200: 21.99 last year by Wollan vs. 22.23 this year by Monahan
Boys 400: 48.94 last year by Wollan vs. 49.72 this year by Ryce Reynolds of Mount Ayr
Boys 800: 1:56.51 last year by Craig Alan Becker of Atlantic vs. 2:00.03 this year by Riley Blay of Nodaway Valley (MO)
Boys 1600: 4:27.40 last year by Becker vs. 4:30.71 this year by Blay
Boys 3200: 9:33.20 last year by Tyler Blay of West Nodaway vs. 9:21.90 this year by Riley Blay
Boys 110h: 14.63 last year by Sid Schaaf of Treynor vs. 14.70 this year by Cooper Kock of Ar-We-Va
Boys 300h: 41.29 last year by Burton Brandt of Syracuse vs. 41.24 this year by Evan Shepard of Ashland-Greenwood
Boys 400h: 54.84 last year by Schaaf vs. 53.50 this year by Reynolds
Boys 4x100: 44.02 last year by Treynor vs. 43.30 this year by Harlan
Boys 4x200: 1:31.60 last year by Treynor vs. 1:31.34 this year by Harlan
Boys 4x400: 3:26.92 last year by Treynor vs. 3:28.56 this year by Mount Ayr
Boys 4x800: 8:27.42 last year by Treynor vs. 8:22.91 this year by Underwood
SHR: 1:02.41 last year by CAM vs. 1:01.33 this year by Underwood
SMR: 1:34.79 last year by Treynor vs. 1:35.71 this year by Treynor
DMR: 3:38.13 last year by Atlantic vs. 3:36.21 this year by Mount Ayr
Discus throw: 185-00 last year by Layne Pryor of Woodbine vs. 167-07 this year by Andrew Richardson of Sterling
Shot put: 55-10.50 last year by Pryor vs. 53-09.00 this year by Thomas Huneke of Underwood
High jump: 6-09.00 last year by Noah James of Treynor vs. 6-08.00 this year by Isaac Jones of Clarinda
Long jump: 22-00.50 last year by Lane Spieker of CAM vs. 22-06.50 this year by Tadyn Brown of Clarinda
Triple jump: 46-08.50 last year by Dan Frary of Auburn vs. 43-09.25 this year by Keaton Stone of Maryville
Pole vault: 14-06.50 last year by Nathan Adwell of Worth County vs. 13-00.00 this year by Tony Osburn of Mound City
Javelin throw: 173-10.00 last year by James Herr of South Holt/Nodaway-Holt vs. 160-01.50 this year by James Herr of Nodaway Valley (MO)
That’s a 14-9 edge for the 2021 tracksters in KMAland, but this was kind of fun, right?
Point 5: The Big Board of Conference Champs
Just in case you missed it in the last week, there have been a number of conference championships decided. Here is a look at what’s been decided and what soon will be decided.
GOLF
Hawkeye Ten: Today!
Corner: Sidney girls & Sidney boys + Avery Dowling & Owen Thornton
Western Iowa: Treynor girls & Treynor boys + Kylie Powers & Ethan Konz
Pride of Iowa: Southwest Valley girls & Wayne boys + Kaylin Lack & Jake Oathoudt
Rolling Valley: Today!
Missouri River: Tomorrow!
TENNIS
Hawkeye Ten: Kuemper Catholic girls & Denison-Schleswig boys + Jessica Sun (No. 1 singles), Allison Narmi (No. 2 singles), Mayson Hartley & Taylor Cole (No. 1 doubles), Avery Walter & Brooke Brown (No. 2 doubles) + Colin Reis (No. 1 singles), Harrison Dahm (No. 2 singles), Carson Seuntjens & Wyatt Johnson (No. 1 doubles), Paul Schlachter & Dylan Gray (No. 2 doubles)
Missouri River: Abraham Lincoln girls & LeMars boys + Jeena Carle (Singles), Kylie Hansen & Savannah Maisel (Doubles), Michael Meis (Singles), Ty James & Chris Wailes (Doubles)
TRACK & FIELD
Hawkeye Ten: Glenwood girls & Lewis Central boys
Corner: Fremont-Mills girls & East Mills boy
Western Iowa: Treynor girls & Underwood boys
Pride of Iowa: Wayne girls & Central Decatur boys
Rolling Valley: Woodbine girls & CAM boys
Missouri River: Sioux City East girls & LeMars boys
Bluegrass: Lamoni girls & Lamoni boys
Point 6: Other thoughts on other things (OTOOTs)
It’s time for enough rousing rendition of Other Thoughts on Other Things or OTOOTs.
-I watched a lot of combat sports this weekend. It started at roughly 3:00 on Friday afternoon and continued until about 12:15 Sunday morning. From Bellator to PFL to UFC, I got it all in. There were great fights, there were great finishes and there was Rose Namajunas against Carla Esparza. What in the heck was that?
Here’s what I remember from a fun weekend of fights:
-Yoel Romero/Alex Polizzi (Bellator 280): Romero beat the pants off Polizzi throughout the fight, but Polizzi would not go to sleep. His knees were wobbling almost the entire third round, and the official finally called it a TKO after the final bell sounded.
-Ryan Bader/Cheick Kongo (Bellator 280): This was not great. Bader found out he could easily take down Kongo, and then just lay on him the rest of the round. He did it five times and won 50-45 on all three scorecards.
-Martin Jindrova/Vanessa Melo (PFL 3): Jindrova won by unanimous decision and might be an interesting one to watch as the PFL season continues along.
-Genah Fabian/Julia Budd (PFL 3): Fabian didn’t make weight, but she still took care of business. This might end up being a theme for the weekend.
-Larissa Pacheco/Zamzagulu Fayzallanova (PFL 3): Pacheco is scary. She’s seen Kayla Harrison twice already in her career, but I’m not sure she’s ever looked more ready to take a run at her.
-Rory MacDonald/Brett Cooper (PFL 3): Good to see MacDonald again and even better to see him get a win (rear-naked choke).
-Anthony Pettis/Myles Price (PFL 3): Another blast from the past, Pettis made quick work of Price here, finishing him with a triangle choke.
-Kayla Harrison/Marina Mokhnatkina (PFL 3): Hey, if you can go the full three rounds with Harrison at this point you’re doing pretty well. It was never a worry for Harrison, though, who was a -5000 favorite and moved to 13-0.
-Lupita Godinez/Ariane Carnelossi (UFC 274): Look out for Loopy! She’s won three of her last four fights, including the last two by unanimous decision.
-C.J. Vergara/Kleydson Rodrigues (UFC 274): One of five split decisions on the card, Rodrigues is the up-and-coming fighter that had that ruined for the night with a strong performance from Vergara.
-Tracy Cortez/Melissa Gatto (UFC 274): Seemed like a pretty important win for Cortez, who has won 10 straight fights, including the last four in the UFC. Time for a step up?
-Andre Fialho/Cameron VanCamp (UFC 274): Fialho got a second Performance of the Night and a second finish in the last three weeks.
-Brandon Royval/Matt Schnell (UFC 274): Everybody’s pick to steal the show on the preliminary card, Royval won with guillotine choke and was then awarded with Fight of the Night.
-Francisco Trinaldo/Danny Roberts (UFC 274): Trinaldo is one of the oldest fighters on the UFC roster — and one of the scariest. The dude doesn’t age one bit, and he’s won five of his last six fights.
-Randy Brown/Khaos Williams (UFC 274): Moved to the main card after Cowboy ate some bad tacos, this ruled. Both landed some big shots, and I figured it would be the Fight of the Night. Brown won by split decision.
-Ovince Saint Preux/Mauricio Rua (UFC 274): Shogun has entertained fans for years and years and years and for fights and fights and fights. This fight was not one of them. Almost put me to sleep.
-Michael Chandler/Tony Ferguson (UFC 274): My goodness. If you can handle it, find this video and see the nastiest front kick knockout you’ll ever see.
-Carla Esparza/Rose Namajunas (UFC 274): Truly one of the worst fights in the history of the sport. Even worse was that the corner kept telling her she was doing great.
-Charles Oliveira/Justin Gaethje (UFC 274): From on his back (twice), Oliveira battled back to win by rear-naked choke in some of the most action-packed three minutes and twenty-two seconds you’ll see. As bad as Esparza/Namajunas was right before it, this was a lifesaver. What a performance by the greatest lightweight in the world.
-Now, what you’ve all been waiting for: My ranking of the Wrestlemania Backlash matches from Sunday:
6. Mad Cap Moss over Baron Corbin: Nope, not good. Not bad, either, but not good.
5. Omos over Bobby Lashley: Like Moss/Corbin, but just a little bit more watchable. This was as good as it could be.
4. Edge over AJ Styles: Kind of the same match as Wrestlemania. That means it was good, but we’d seen it before. And actually, the finish and reveal of Rhea Ripley as a new member of Judgment Day probably made this one better.
3. Ronda Rousey over Charlotte Flair: Way, way, way better than their Wrestlemania match. They beat the snot out of each other.
2. The Bloodline over RK-McBro: Amazing six-man tag match, although I probably would have gone with a different result. While the dudes worked hard, and it was awesome, it’s hard to see what any of this means.
1. Cody Rhodes over Seth Rollins: Outstanding stuff. There were about a half-dozen false finishes that had me believing the match was over. Rhodes gets the roll-up and pull of the tights to finish the match but to likely continue the feud. After that, I’m fine with it.
-MMA, fake wrestling, how about some Kentucky Derby talk on this Monday? I was home, a TV was available and the Derby was about to start, so I thought, ‘why the heck not?’ I am pretty glad I watched it because the race was highly entertaining and shocking. Think of UMBC over Virginia. This is what that was or maybe more. I don’t know. All I know is, I would be OK with more horse racing on my television if it means races like that.
-The NBA Playoffs has to be one of the best and most entertaining soap operas in all of the world. There are just so many storylines, twists and turns along the way that it just makes watching the best athletes in the world play even more compelling.
Suddenly, the Mavs/Suns and 76ers/Heat seem like they are going to be long and fun toss-up series just like the Bucks/Celtics. Too bad about the Ja Morant injury taking the Warriors/Grizzlies out of that category, but it’ll still be fun to see if Memphis can keep their incredible success up without Morant out there in Game 4. My guess is they will not.
-Remember when I was doing a Royals Optimism meter every Monday? Here’s my latest: 2.5/10. They stink, but Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez are fun.
-Let’s all have a great week, shall we?
Extra Point: One quote for the week
When an underdog wins, they win for everybody, because somebody gotta come through that door and break it open and make it possible. -Saint Jhn
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.