(KMAland) -- Off we go to Week 43 of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and it’s time for our weekly fun that all of you knowingly and lovingly call the greatest Monday drop in American history. Or something like that.
Point 1: It’s “Where are our stats?” season
Quick story: Years and years ago, in the nascent stages of this here website, all we did was post the scores. Who won, who lost. That’s it. As I started to take some control of the sports department, I went back to my childhood.
When I was younger, the Omaha World-Herald (remember when they covered Southwest Iowa sports?) would post short summaries with statistics from some of the games. I never really thought about it at the time, but these weren’t stats from games they were actually covering. They were stats from teams that reported those stats to them.
Anyway, that was a feature that I wanted our website to have. One problem that the OWH folks probably also dealt with, though, is that they didn’t always get reports from every team. It’s nothing against coaches that don’t report on a given night. Sometimes life gets busy and sometimes people just forget. However, there are multiple ways to report nowadays. From reporting to Bound to running some sort of stats app to just firing off a quick text.
Regardless, one thing that I am proud of every single night during any specific sports season is all the names, numbers and scores we have on our website. It’s not every team, but it is pretty close. And that’s why I’m here today. It is, in fact, right in the heart of “Where are our stats?” season. This is particularly prevalent when teams win and then see the losing team’s stats.
There were times during the growth of our website that I thought maybe I should just not post the losing team stats, but then I quickly slapped myself across the face. Win or lose, there are good performances all the way around, and I want to highlight as many kids’ achievements as possible. We will post what is reported by the coaches and/or statisticians. So, that also can make for another season within a season. It’s called “We won the game! Why do you hate us?” season.
Good news: We don’t hate any of the teams or schools within our listening area. Bad news: Stats from games we are not attending do not fall out of the sky. We report what we get. While I thought common sense would prevail in these situations, it does seem to be something we have to explain every season. My hope is that we can have stats from every area team that plays on a given night. It’s a realistic one, I think, but it doesn’t always happen that way. But let me just be clear one more time (until next season): We will report what is reported to us. In my opinion, there’s nothing “shameful” about it. Thank you and God Bless America.
Point 2: #WhoHomered (Softball Edition)
Things could get a little bit murky here, as I am relying almost completely on Bound this week for the home runs that happened this past week. Really, what this is, is a look at the home runs for KMAlanders that have been logged to Bound in the last week. Here they are!
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston 4 (5)
Jordan Schwabe, SR, Kuemper Catholic 2 (2)
Madison Barrett, SR, Glenwood (2)
Morgan Driskell, SR, Creston (2)
Teryn Fink, SR, Denison-Schleswig (1)
Taryn Frederickson, FR, Creston (1)
Sara Kolle, SO, Glenwood (1)
Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood (3)
Kira Langenfeld, SR, Denison-Schleswig (4)
Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood (3)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Kinley Blackburn, 08, Fremont-Mills (1)
Abby Gohlinghorst, FR, Griswold (1)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Ali Fletcher, JR, Underwood 2 (2)
Alexis Gruhn, SO, IKM-Manning (1)
Natalie Hagadon, SR, AHSTW (2)
Carly Nelson, 08, Underwood (2)
Graycen Partlow, SO, AHSTW (1)
Ruby Patomson, FR, Underwood (1)
Grace Pierce, JR, Underwood (2)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Brenna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren 4 (7)
Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren 2 (7)
Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox (1)
Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (1)
Hallee Hamilton, SR, Central Decatur (1)
Emma King, SR, Southeast Warren (4)
Payten Lambert, SR, Mount Ayr (1)
Zoey Larsen, JR, Mount Ayr (3)
Noelle McKnight, JR, East Union (1)
Jaycee Neer, FR, Southeast Warren (1)
Anna Parrott, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Mallory Raney, SR, East Union (1)
Kylee Rockhold, SR, Central Decatur (1)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine (1)
Marissa Spieker, SR, CAM (2)
Tylar Stirtz, FR, West Harrison (1)
Kinzie Theeler, JR, Whiting (1)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Elise Evans-Murphy, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (3)
Ella Fitzpatrick, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (3)
Maddie Gengler, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (2)
Addison Wheeler, FR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (2)
Alysa Arthur, SR, Thomas Jefferson (1)
Emma Crooks, FR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Marin Frazee, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Maddie LaFleur, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (2)
Averie Morgan, SR, LeMars (2)
Angel Shaw, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg 2 (4)
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (3)
Christa Cass, JR, Orient-Macksburg (1)
Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni (1)
Keirsten Klein, 08, Murray (2)
Kisha Reed, JR, Twin Cedars (1)
Point 3: #WhoHomered (Baseball Edition)
Same story from softball, except on the baseball side of things.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Casey Clair, JR, Lewis Central (1)
Jaxson Lehnen, SO, St. Albert (1)
Stephen Leinen, JR, Harlan (1)
DJ Weilage, SR, St. Albert (1)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center 2 (3)
Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (2)
Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (3)
Michael Turner, JR, Tri-Center (2)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr 3 (4)
Trey Fisher, FR, Southeast Warren 2 (2)
Jaydon Knight, JR, Mount Ayr 2 (2)
Tate Dierking, SO, Southeast Warren (2)
Matt Hughes, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Cody Larson, SR, Mount Ayr (1)
Brock Manser, SR, Southeast Warren (1)
Adler Shay, SR, Mount Ayr (1)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine (1)
Tyler Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston (1)
Kolby Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Jacob Estrada, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Bobby Gross, JR, Boyer Valley (1)
Cal Heydon, 08, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Mason King, JR, West Harrison (2)
Will Ragaller, SR, Ar-We-Va (1)
Colby Rich, SR, CAM (3)
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (2)
Jaidan TenEyck, SR, Boyer Valley (3)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (7)
Brady Larson, SR, Sioux City West 2 (3)
Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Garrett Denman, FR, Thomas Jefferson (1)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas (2)
Johnny Milburn, FR, Melcher-Dallas (2)
Matthew Seals, JR, Moravia (1)
Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (2)
Point 4: KMAland Statistical Softball Leaders
Here are the leaders, as of June 13th, in KMAland softball. Let’s go top five in each listed category:
Hits — 1. Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (35); 2. Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (30); 3. Ella Fitzpatrick, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (24); 4. Maggie Allen, SR, LeMars & Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (23)
Doubles — 1. Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (11); 2. Gracie Bruening, SO, Sioux City East & Jessica McMartin, JR, St. Albert (9); 4. Ella Fitzpatrick, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Kaylin Lack, SR, East Union (8)
Triples — 1. Noelle McKnight, JR, East Union & Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (4); 3. Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood & Alyssa Griffin, FR, Lewis Central & Rylee Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars (3)
Home runs — 1. Brenna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren & Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (7); 3. Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston (5); 4. Kira Langenfeld, SR, Denison-Schleswig & Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg & Emma King, SR, Southeast Warren (4)
RBI — 1. Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (35); 2. Breanna Note, JR, Southeast Warren (28); 3. Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (22); 4. Brooklyn Ocker, FR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton & Gracie Bruening, SO Sioux City East (21)
Walks — 1. Bailey Divelbess, SR, Missouri Valley (16); 2. Payton Wright, JR, LeMars & Brooklen Black, SR, Shenandoah (14); 4. Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East & Kennedy Wineland, SR, Sioux City East (13)
HBP — 1. Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (9); 2. Madeline Tierney, SO, Thomas Jefferson (8); 3. Jamie Hausman, JR, Ar-We-Va & Marin Frazes, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (7); 5. Emma O’Neal, SR, Abraham Lincoln & Carter Osborne, FR, Orient-Macksburg & Kasyn Shinn, SO, Orient-Macksburg (6)
Total Bases — 1. Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (51); 2. Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (49); 3. Breanna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren (43); 4. Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (42); 5. Ella Fitzpatrick, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (41)
Batting average — 1. Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni (.727); 2. Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (.698); 3. Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (.650); 4. Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (.603); 5. Jetta Sterner, SR, Twin Cedars (.586)
On-base percentage — 1. Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni (.800); 2. Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (.750); 3. Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (.741); 4. Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (.725); 5. Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (.653)
Slugging percentage — 1. Breanna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren (1.344); 2. Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (1.235); 3. Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni (1.182); 4. Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (1.140); 5. Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (1.100)
Stolen Bases — 1. Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (21); 2. Ella Thornton, 08, Fremont-Mills (16); 3. Jerzee Knight, FR, Clarinda & Shaeley Bose, SR, Thomas Jefferson (15); 5. Emma O’Neal, SR, Abraham Lincoln & Ashlyn Herrig, JR, Denison-Schleswig & Noelle McKnight, JR, East Union & Kaitlyn Mitchell, SR, East Union & Elly Henderson, FR, Riverside (14)
ERA (min. 19 IP) — 1. Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (0.51); 2. Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (0.74); 3. Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (0.95); 4. Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (1.00); 5. Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (1.12)
WHIP (min. 19 IP) — 1. Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (0.50); 2. Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0.58); 3. Helen Riker, SR, CAM (0.62); 4. Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (0.71); 5. Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (0.73)
Strikeouts — 1. Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (124); 2. Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia & Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley (121); 4. Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert (94); 5. Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood (91)
IP — 1. Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley (88.0); 2. Norah Huebert, FR, Denison-Schleswig (85.1); 3. Tianna Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan (78.2); 4. Ayla Richardson, FR, Riverside (78.1); 5. Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (74.2)
Wins — 1. Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (10); 2. Mallory Raney, SR, East Union & Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton & Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley & Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren & Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (9)
Point 5: KMAland Statistical Baseball Leaders
Here are the leaders, as of June 13th, in KMAland baseball. Let’s go top five in each listed category:
Hits — 1. Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian Academy (27); 3. Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West (25); 4. Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23); 5. Aidan Martin, SO, Abraham Lincoln (21)
Doubles — 1. Brady Baker, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (11); 3. Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West (8); 4. Jackson Freebern, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Gabe Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard & Aidan Martin, SO, Abraham Lincoln & Cal Eckstaine, SR, LeMars & Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7)
Triples — 1. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (5); 2. Cade Sears, SO, Harlan (4); 3. Evan Alt, SO, Audubon (3); 4. Brayden Lund, JR, AHSTW & Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian & Carter Pellett, JR, Atlantic & Bobby Gross, JR, Boyer Valley & Drew Volkman, JR, Boyer Valley & Jake Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills & Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood & Carter Putney, SO, Kuemper Catholic & Kalvin Brown, JR, Lamoni & Luke Woltmann, SO, Lewis Central & Kadin Bonham, SR, Missouri Valley & Hunter Dukes, SO, Shenandoah & Brecken Schossow, JR, Sioux City East & Brady Larson, SR, Sioux City West & Brock Manser, SR, Southeast Warren &. Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert & Mason Boothby, SO, Underwood (2)
Home Runs — 1. Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (7); 2. Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (4); 3. Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon & Jaidan TenEyck, SR, Boyer Valley & Colby Rich, SR, CAM & Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood & Evan Jalas, SO, LeMars & Brady Larson, SR, Sioux City West & Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (3)
RBI — 1. Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (24); 2. Colby Rich, SR, CAM (21); 3. Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West (20); 4. Jackson Freebern, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic & Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central & Owen Suntken, JR, Melcher-Dallas & Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19)
Walks — 1. Drake Van Meter, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton & Brock Manser, SR, Southeast Warren & Mathew Holiday, SO, St. Albert (18); 4. Aidan Haukap, SR, Sioux City East (17); 5. JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (16)
HBP — 1. Logan Wearmouth, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (15); 2. Tyler Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston & Luke Musich, SR, Harlan (9); 4. Cole Johnson, SR, Sioux City East & Cade Nelson, SR, Southeast Warren (8)
Total Bases — 1. Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (59); 2. Malachi Johnson, SR, Anekny Christian (46); 3. Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton & Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West (38); 5. Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (36)
Batting average — 1. Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (.800); 2. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (.675); 3. Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (.619); 4. Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (.615); 5. Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (.588)
On-base percentage — 1. Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (.756); 2. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (.745); 3. Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (.733); 4. Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert (.700); 5. Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (.696)
Slugging percentage — 1. Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (1.192); 2. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (1.150); 3. Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills (1.100); 4. Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (1.030); 5. Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (1.000)
Stolen bases — 1. JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central (23); 2. Logan Sibenaller, JR, Kuemper Catholic (21); 3. Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian & Logan Wearmouth, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (20); 5. Wyatt Mairet, SR, East Union & Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert (19)
ERA (min. 7 IP) — 1. Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian & Tyler Mahoney, SO, Ankeny Christian & Teagon Kasperbauer, JR, Harlan & Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni & Trenton Johnette, SR, Lewis Central & Devin Nailor, SR, Lewis Central & Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr & Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley & Caden Carruthers, FR, Southeast Warren & Isaac Wohlhuter, SO, Tri-Center & Carter Gruver, FR, Woodbine (0.00)
WHIP (min. 7 IP) — 1. Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christiain (0.33); 2. Travis White, 08, Martensdale-St. Marys (0.44); 3. Devin Nailor, SR, Lewis Central (0.46); 4. Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (0.50); 5. Sean McGee, JR, Tri-Center (0.54)
Strikeouts — 1. Kaleb Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (54); 2. Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley (47); 3. Kolby Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard & Ayden Hoag, SO, LeMars (41); 5. JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central & Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray & Ayden Schrunk, SO, Sioux City North & Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West & Carter Johnson, SR, Stanton (39)
IP — 1. Kaleb Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (30); 2. Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26.2); 3. Zach Lincoln, SO, Abraham Lincoln & Cole Johnson, SR, Sioux City East (26.1); 5. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (26)
Wins — 1. Malachi Johnson, SR, Ankeny Christian (5); 2. Easton Hays, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard & Braydon Ernst, SO, Harlan & JC Dermody, SR, Lewis Central & Aidan Haukap, SR, Sioux City East & Cole Johnson, SR, Sioux City East & Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (4)
Point 6: Coverage this week
I’m taking a week of vacation time this week, although you’ll still see my name around these pages from time to time. Here’s what we’ve got lined up for high school video streams:
Tuesday, June 14th
X: High School Softball — Red Oak at Shenandoah, 7:30 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Wednesday, June 15th
X: High School Baseball — Glenwood at Underwood, 7:15 PM (Adam Kiesel)
Thursday, June 16th
X: High School Baseball — Clarinda at Shenandoah, 7:30 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Friday, June 17th
X: High School Baseball — Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Extra Point: Quote for the week
Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get. -W.P. Kinsella
