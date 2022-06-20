(KMAland) -- I had zero wave-backs on my drive to work today. Must be a tough Monday for some. For me, I’m back and in the KMA Sports chair after a week “off.” This is the 44th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and let’s open it with Seven Points.
Point 1: I’ve got some thoughts on this baseball/softball season
I have some thoughts, and I’ll see if I can coherently put them on this page. I think it’s just a…weird season.
For those of that don’t know, teams were able to practice a week earlier than normal this year. That’s because the season – at least the baseball season – is ending a week earlier than usual in order to have a “dead” week in the last week of July. Good idea that dead week. However, it sure has put a cramp – and I do mean cramp – on the baseball and softball season.
Believe it or not, we are 10 days away from the beginning of the baseball postseason and 11 from the softball postseason. We are less than a month away from the softball and baseball state tournaments. Yes, they are in the same week again.
I’m curious: What’s the rush? What was wrong with the dead week being the first week of August? Football coaches getting a little itchy to get another week of their kids out in 100 degree heat or something? Can’t win in November if you’re not risking heat stroke, I suppose!
Look, I think the thought is good. The week off is awesome for kids (and families) that have been full-go since last August, but the baseball and softball season really feels rushed. That’s especially true when you consider not many baseball teams were playing games the week of the state track meet. Coaches and ADs are pretty lucky the weather has (so far) been pretty good, at least in terms of getting games in. Otherwise, it would feel even more cramped, although it is worth noting Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East played a tripleheader – a tripleheader! – last week.
Anyway, I just wanted to throw it out there that I still love baseball/softball season. I love everything about those sports. It’s been my favorite since I was a wee-young lad. It might not be the highest on the priority of list of some, but I sure wish they had more than 30-some days to play.
Point 2: #WhoHomered (Softball Edition)
Now, for all that you have been waiting for. The latest home run hitters in KMAland. Here’s a look at those that have been logged in Bound, and maybe some that haven’t that I somehow remembered:
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Ava Adamson, FR, Creston 4 (5)
Morgan Driskell, SR, Creston 3 (5)
Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood 2 (5)
Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston 2 (7)
Kylie Wesack, SO, St. Albert 2 (2)
Kira Langenfeld, SR, Denison-Schleswig (1)
Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood (4)
Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert (1)
Hailey Ostrander, SR, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Kenzie Schon, SR, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Hannah Slater, SR, Denison-Schleswig (1)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Makenna Askeland, JR, Griswold (1)
Karly Millikan, SO, Griswold (1)
Fallon Sheldon, SO, Sidney (2)
Emily Williams, JR, East Mills (1)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia 2 (4)
Marki Bertelsen, SO, Logan-Magnolia (2)
Kylee Hartl, JR, Audubon (1)
Abby Hiatt, SO, Logan-Magnolia (1)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Allie Jo Fortune, FR, Wayne 2 (4)
Emily Jones, SR, Wayne 2 (3)
Izzie Moore, FR, Wayne 2 (4)
Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr 2 (2)
Ava Whitney, FR, Wayne 2 (3)
Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (3)
Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox (2)
Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Hallee Hamilton, SR, Central Decatur (2)
Emma King, SR, Southeast Warren (5)
Jaycee Neer, FR, Southeast Warren (2)
Anna Parrott, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Kylee Rockhold, SR, Central Decatur (2)
Hayden Ruggles, SO, Mount Ayr (1)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Emma Follmann, SO, CAM (1)
Anna Hart, 08, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston (2)
Alisa Partridge, SR, Exira/EHK (1)
Makenzie Riley, JR, Exira/EHK (1)
Nicole Sherer, JR, Woodbine (2)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Elise Evans-Murphy, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (5)
Grace Nelson, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (2)
Angel Shaw, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (4)
Ataviah Van Buren, JR, Sioux City North 2 (4)
Maggie Allen, SR, LeMars (1)
Mariah Augustine, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Ella Fitzpatrick, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (4)
Charlie Grosenheider, FR, LeMars (1)
Alexy Jones, JR, Sioux City East (1)
Sophia Kuntz, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Averie Morgan, SR, LeMars (3)
Addy Mosier, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Brooklyn Ocker, FR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Natalie Rassmussen, SO, Sioux City North (1)
Nora Sealey, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Jessica Vrenick, SR, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Lauren Woods, JR, Sioux City North (1)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni 3 (4)
Malori Leonard, SR, Lamoni 2 (2)
Destiny Nathaniel, JR, Moravia 2 (3)
Christa Cass, JR, Orient-Macksburg (2)
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (4)
Jillian French, SO, Twin Cedars (2)
Jetta Sterner, SR, Twin Cedars (1)
If there are any from the last week that need to be added hit me at dmartin@kmamail.com or on Twitter @d2mart.
Point 3: #WhoHomered (Baseball Edition)
On to the baseball side of things. Here are the round trippers from the last week....
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central 3 (4)
Carter Pellett, JR, Atlantic 3 (3)
Jayme Fritts, SR, Glenwood 2 (2)
Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (4)
Lance Arkfeld, SO, Denison-Schleswig (1)
Britton Bond, SR, Lewis Central (2)
Trey Brotherton, SR, Denison-Schleswig (1)
Tadyn Brown, JR, Clarinda (2)
Casey Clair, JR, Lewis Central (2)
Hunter Dukes, SO, Shenandoah (2)
Cael Hobbs, JR, St. Albert (2)
Stephen Leinen, JR, Harlan (2)
Joey Moser, SR, Harlan (1)
Devin Nailor, SR, Lewis Central (1)
Trent Patton, SO, Glenwood (2)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Joshua Martin, JR, Stanton (1)
Levi Martin, SR, Stanton (1)
Cole Stenzel, SR, Sidney (1)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Jaxon Johnson, SR, Tri-Center (1)
Max Nielsen, SR, IKM-Manning (2)
Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (3)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Jaxson Cornett, JR, Central Decatur 2 (2)
Samson Adams, JR, Lenox (1)
Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley (2)
Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (5)
Jace Grose, SR, Mount Ayr (1)
Strait Jacobsen, JR, Wayne (2)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM 3 (5)
Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine (2)
Lance Clayburg, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Jacob Estrada, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Koleson Evans, JR, West Harrison (1)
Sage Evans, JR, West Harrison (1)
Gabe Gilgen, SR, West Harrison (1)
Joe Kauffman, SR, CAM (1)
Colby Rich, SR, CAM (4)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Tylar Lutgen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (2)
Brecken Schossow, JR, Sioux City East 2 (3)
Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (4)
Carter Brown, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3)
Cole Conlon, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Sam Dattolico, SR, Sioux City West (2)
Jackson Freebern, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (8)
Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West (2)
Ayden Hoag, SO, LeMars (2)
Kelynn Jacobsen, JR, Sioux City East (2)
Drake Van Meter, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Carter Houser, JR, Seymour 2 (2)
Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian (2)
Jackson McDanel, SO, Moravia (1)
Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas (3)
Kace Patton, SO, Murray (1)
If there are any from the last week that need to be added hit me at dmartin@kmamail.com or on Twitter @d2mart.
Point 4: A look at the KMAland softball conference races
Like I said, we are 10-11 days away from beginning postseason play. So, let’s see how things look in the area conferences and compare them with “The Preseason Formula,” starting with softball.
Hawkeye Ten: Creston (11-1) is in good position right now, leading Atlantic (9-3) by two games in the loss column and Harlan (7-4) and Kuemper (7-4) by three. There’s still a long way to go, but the Panthers already swept Atlantic and Kuemper and split with Harlan. This thing is rolling downhill. Preseason Pick: Creston.
Corner: Griswold (6-0) is handling business and are up one game on Fremont-Mills (5-1) at the moment. They beat the Knights, 7-2, on June 3rd and will travel to Tabor tonight with hopes of virtually putting it away. Preseason Pick: Griswold.
Western Iowa: It’s been Logan-Magnolia (11-0) all the way through. The Panthers are 20-0 overall, and they’re outscoring teams by nearly eight runs per game. AHSTW (9-3) is next, but the Panthers are well on their way to another WIC championship. Preseason Pick: Logan-Magnolia.
Pride of Iowa: Woooweee…this is a good one. Martensdale-St. Marys (9-1) and Southeast Warren (9-1) are dead even while Mount Ayr (7-1) is even in the loss column. Wayne (7-3) is two games back, but they’ve already been swept by the Blue Devils and lost once to the Warhawks. Southeast Warren, which split with MSTM, is at Mount Ayr tomorrow night and host Wayne on Thursday. MSTM also hosts Mount Ayr on Thursday. Preseason Pick: Southeast Warren & Wayne.
Rolling Valley: There’s a great showdown between Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (12-0) and Woodbine (10-2) tonight in Kimballton on the KMAX-Stream. The Spartans have the two-game edge, and they can put it away with a win tonight. This was a 3-1 Exira/EHK win back on May 31st. If Woodbine can eke out a win, they would need some help. Preseason Pick: Exira/EHK
Missouri River: There is a loooong way to go in this one, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-2), Bishop Heelan (10-3), LeMars (11-4) and Sioux City East (11-5) are the teams realistically chasing this thing. Here’s how the matchups have gone so far and what’s ahead…
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 2-0 vs. Heelan (DH 6/23), 1-0 vs. LeMars (1 game tonight, DH 7/1), 2-2 vs. Sioux City East
Bishop Heelan: 0-2 vs. SBL (DH 6/23), 2-0 vs. LeMars (DH 6/29), 2-0 vs. SC East (DH 6/30)
LeMars: 0-1 vs. SBL (1 game tonight, DH 7/1), 0-2 vs. Heelan (DH 6/29), 1-1 vs. SC East (DH 7/5)
Sioux City East: 2-2 vs. SBL, 0-2 vs. Heelan (DH 6/30), 1-1 vs. LeMars (DH 7/5)
Preseason Pick: Bishop Heelan Catholic
Bluegrass: Twin Cedars (14-0) is rolling along with a 17-1 overall record and are outscoring their opponents by over 10 runs per game. Heck, they aren’t even giving up one run per game (0.7 to be exact). Murray (8-2) is probably the only other realistic hope in the Bluegrass. Preseason Pick: Twin Cedars.
Point 5: A look at the KMAland baseball conference races
A look at baseball…
Hawkeye Ten: Lewis Central (10-0) has been perfect, but they have a matchup with Harlan (9-2) tomorrow night and a doubleheader at Clarinda (9-3) tonight. If someone other than the Titans are going to win this thing, it starts with the next two nights of matchups. In the same respect, LC can put this thing away with a trio of wins. Preseason Pick: Lewis Central.
Corner: Fremont-Mills (7-0) has been downright awesome and dominant. But it’s not quite over. Sidney (3-1) is still alive and have one more with the Knights. Stanton (5-2) has already played F-M twice, so they will need some help to get back in it. Preseason Pick: Sidney. Note that the formula had Fremont-Mills third (third!). Silly formula.
Western Iowa: Tri-Center (11-1) and Underwood (11-1) are locked in the top spot with four games each to go. Missouri Valley (7-3) is also within two games in the loss column. The Trojans beat Underwood, 13-2, back in the early part of this month. And what do you know? They’re playing again tonight at Underwood. This **might** decide the conference. Preseason Pick: Treynor. The Cardinals were a slight edge over Underwood and Tri-Center. They’re currently 8-4 and are coming off a very nice win over T-C on Friday, but it’s likely the formula is going to be wrong here, too.
Pride of Iowa: Mount Ayr (8-0) has handled the conference to this point, but they’ve barely played half their conference games. Nodaway Valley (8-2) and Martensdale-St. Marys (7-3) are hanging around, and they both have one more game left with the Raiders. So, they would need wins and maybe some help. Preseason Pick: Mount Ayr.
Rolling Valley: Coon Rapids-Bayard (9-0) is still unbeaten in the league while CAM (10-1) is right behind them. The two teams have not finished a game just yet, and they will finish a suspended game and play another at Coon Rapids on June 27th. That is likely where the RVC championship will be decided. It’d be tough to see CRB lose three times, but Woodbine (9-3) lingers if they do. Preseason Pick: CAM.
Missouri River: Teams have somewhere between 8-11 games left, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-3) is in a good spot at the moment. Abraham Lincoln (12-5) has been a pleasant surprise, and Sioux City East (13-7) and Bishop Heelan (10-8) are hanging around. Here’s a look at the matchups behind and ahead between these four:
Sergeant Bluff-Luton: 1-1 vs. AL (DH 6/28), 4-0 vs. Sioux City East, 1-1 vs. Heelan (DH 6/23)
Abraham Lincoln: 1-1 vs. SBL (DH 6/28), 0-2 vs. Sioux City East (DH 6/23), 3-1 vs. Heelan
Sioux City East: 0-4 vs. SBL, 2-0 vs. AL (DH 6/23), 3-1 vs. Heelan
Heelan: 1-1 vs. SBL (DH 6/23), 1-3 vs. AL, 1-3 vs. Sioux City East
Preseason Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Bluegrass: Ankeny Christian (12-0) has been rolling through teams in the Bluegrass and elsewhere, posting a 20-0 mark and a +8.2 run differential per game. They are three games up in the loss column on Lamoni (8-3) and Moravia (8-3). Preseason Pick: Ankeny Christian.
Point 6: Coverage this week
Here is our broadcast calendar for the week!
Monday, June 20th
X: High School Softball — Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 5:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Tuesday, June 21st
X: High School Baseball — Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:30 PM (Derek Martin)
Thursday, June 23rd
X: High School Softball — Shenandoah at Riverside, 6:00 PM (Nick Stavas)
Friday, June 24th
X: High School Baseball — Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 PM (Adam Kiesel)
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Wave at people. Even on Mondays. –Derek Martin
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.