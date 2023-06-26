(KMAland) -- A Seven Points Monday has arrived, and I have just realized that I didn’t put my usual Sunday #WhoHomered blog out yesterday. Please forgive me and accept a super-sized Seven Points.
Point 1: #WhoHomered (Baseball)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Brendan Monahan, St. Albert 4 (5)
Trent Patton, Glenwood 2 (2)
Logan Manz, Lewis Central (2)
Cole Pekny, St. Albert (2)
Matthew Sorfonden, Harlan (1)
Risto Lappala, Glenwood (1)
Brady Hetzel, Lewis Central (1)
Eathan Achenbach, Lewis Central (1)
Casey Clair, Lewis Central (1)
Corner Conference
Dylan Reynolds, Stanton (1)
Western Iowa Conference
Evan Roden, Logan-Magnolia (1)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr 2 (6)
Cooper Oberbroeckling, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Kale Rockhold, Central Decatur (2)
Strait Jacobsen, Wayne (2)
Kameron Wethington, East Union (2)
Trey Fisher, Southeast Warren (2)
Caeden David, Lenox (1)
Tate Dierking, Southeast Warren (1)
Rolling Valley Conference
Mason King, West Harrison (3)
Mason McIntosh, West Harrison (1)
Missouri River Conference
Brecken Schossow, Sioux City East (3)
Garrett Denman, Thomas Jefferson (2)
Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East (1)
Bluegrass Conference
Logan Godfrey, Melcher-Dallas 2 (3)
Matthew Seals, Moravia (3)
Jackson McDanel, Ankeny Christian (1)
Gage Hanes, Moravia (1)
Point 2: #WhoHomered (Softball)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Nevaeh Randall, Creston 4 (16)
Brynn Isaacson, Clarinda (5)
Jersey Foote, Creston (5)
Zoey Kirchhoff, Atlantic (3)
Mila Kuhns, Creston (3)
Daile Keeler, Creston (3)
Haylee Wilcox, Lewis Central (3)
Claire Leinen, Denison-Schleswig (2)
Ava Rush, Atlantic (1)
Kaci Peter, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Corner Conference
Makenna Askeland, Griswold (5)
Brianne Johnson, Essex (3)
McKenna Wiechman, Griswold (1)
Western Iowa Conference
Brooke Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia 2 (5)
Alexis Obermeier, Audubon (3)
Mattie Nielsen, Audubon (2)
Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia 2 (2)
Sienna Christian, AHSTW (1)
Kendra Hansen, AHSTW (1)
Grace Carroll, IKM-Manning (1)
Markely Yanes, Riverside (1)
Natalie Ausdmore, Tri-Center (1)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Izzie Moore, Wayne 2 (8)
Sadie Cox, Lenox (5)
Jaycee Neer, Southeast Warren 2 (5)
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren (5)
Jorja Holliday, Nodaway Valley 3 (4)
Abigail Hughes, Martensdale-St. Marys (3)
Lexi Clendenen, Southeast Warren (3)
Sidney Staver, East Union (2)
Campbell German, Martensdale-St. Marys 2 (2)
Ava Oberender, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Aubree Clark, Mount Ayr 2 (2)
Breya Nickle, Mount Ayr 2 (2)
Breanna Nolte, Southeast Warren (2)
Aniston Jones, Central Decatur (1)
Sara Collins, East Union (1)
Sydney Bears, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
MaryAnn Hart, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Emily Hughes, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Linsie Barnes, Mount Ayr (1)
Taylor Lumbard, Mount Ayr (1)
Kalee Wise, Mount Ayr (1)
Grace Klobnak, Nodaway Valley (1)
Rolling Valley Conference
Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (4)
Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3)
Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Sierra Lantz, Woodbine (2)
Emma Follmann, CAM (1)
Hannah Nelson, Exira/EHK (1)
Missouri River Conference
Alexys Jones, Sioux City East (8)
Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (7)
Libby Leraas, LeMars (4)
Addison Wheeler, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4)
Kelsi Nelson, Abraham Lincoln (3)
Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East (3)
Natalie Rasmussen, Sioux City North 2 (3)
Cori Griebel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (2)
Brooklyn Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Sophia Verzani, Sioux City North 2 (2)
Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Ella Skinner, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Kaycie Boetger, Sioux City West (1)
Bluegrass Conference
Paetyn Anderson, Melcher-Dallas 4 (7)
Keirsten Klein, Murray 2 (6)
Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg (5)
Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (4)
Kasyn Shinn, Orient-Macksburg (3)
Cristen Durian, Twin Cedars (2)
Teryn Shields, Murray (1)
Point 3: Checking back in on the softball conference races
There’s one week left. What’s still up for grabs?
Hawkeye Ten: Creston (13-3), Atlantic (11-4) and maybe Glenwood (11-5) seem to be the realistic teams still in play here. Clarinda (10-6), Denison-Schleswig (8-6) and Lewis Central (9-7) would need major help to get involved, but they’ve all had nice seasons. The Panthers have two remaining doubleheaders — vs. Lewis Central and at Denison-Schleswig — while Atlantic still has two with Red Oak, one with Lewis Central and two with Denison-Schleswig (all at home).
Corner: Griswold is your tournament champion and your conference champion. They can finish an undefeated run through the league with win over Essex tonight.
Western Iowa: Logan-Magnolia (14-2) claims the conference championship thanks to a win over Missouri Valley (13-3) last week, along with the Treynor upset of the Big Reds.
Pride of Iowa: Martensdale-St. Marys (12-1) is the top team in the state of Class 1A, and they are also the Pride of Iowa champions. Southeast Warren (11-2) was a worth second while Wayne (10-3) was not far behind in third.
Rolling Valley: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (13-0) will be the conference champion, as they lead by there games with just one left to play.
Missouri River: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-3) has a slight edge in the loss column over Sioux City East (16-4) with six games left for the Warriors and eight more for the Black Raiders. SBL will be favored to sweep their last two doubleheaders with AL and LeMars.
Bluegrass: Give it up to Twin Cedars (14-0) for their continued success in the league!
Point 4: Checking back in on the baseball conference races
Hawkeye Ten: Lewis Central (15-1) finally lost a conference game — to Harlan (12-4) — but they are in great shape in leading the Cyclones by three games in the loss column. St. Albert (14-5) and Kuemper Catholic (10-5) are both mathematically still alive. LC can leave no doubt and clinch things tonight with a sweep of Creston.
Corner: Fremont-Mills (9-0) has clinched the outright championship and won the tournament title this past Friday.
Western Iowa: A dominant conference championship for Underwood (15-1), which hasn’t lost in the month of June.
Pride of Iowa: Central Decatur (12-0) is the outright conference champion. They were already considered to be very good, but then they added some dogs from Lamoni right before the season. It has worked out well. They will try to make it a perfect 13-0 through the league when they host Martensdale-St. Marys tomorrow night.
Rolling Valley: West Harrison (11-2), Coon Rapids-Bayard (10-2) and Woodbine (10-3) are all hanging around right now. CR-B has two with Ar-We-Va tomorrow night, West Harrison also has Ar-We-Va for one tonight and Woodbine is rooting for the Rockets to shock the world in back-to-back nights while hoping to take care of business against Boyer Valley tonight. The most realistic thing here is a split.
Missouri River: Sioux City North (18-6) is on top of the league with just four games left. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-7), Bishop Heelan Catholic (16-8) and Sioux City East (16-8) are all lingering and ready to pounce. North has a huge doubleheader at East tomorrow night and maybe an even bigger matchup at home against Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday. SBL’s other DH won’t be easy with AL coming to town for two tomorrow while Heelan is at TJ and at LeMars for their final four games. East has North tomorrow and TJ on Thursday.
Bluegrass: Moravia (12-0) finished off the season sweep of Ankeny Christian and are your Bluegrass Conference champion.
Point 5: These are the top offensive baseball performances of the year
Last week, I took a look at the leaders in each statistical category. Here are a select few performances from the season based off of sorting for “Best Game” Bound.
Hits: Nolan Clark, Glenwood; Adler Reed, Mount Ayr; Isaac Wohlhuter, Tri-Center (5)
Runs: Colby Wallace, Glidden-Ralston (6)
Singles: Nolan Clark, Glenwood & Isaac Wohlhuter, Tri-Center (5)
Doubles: Cade Behrens, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Robert Brasel, Boyer Valley; Nick Denning, AHSTW; Brecken Schossow, Sioux City East; Evan Roden, Logan-Magnolia; Colton Brennan, St. Albert (3)
Triples: Garrett Luett, Underwood; Koleson Evans, West Harrison; Mason King, West Harrison; Holden Roberts, Twin Cedars; Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central; Cal Jensen, Sioux City East (2)
Home Runs: Kayden Anderson, Glenwood (3)
RBI: Trent Patton, Glenwood; Risto Lappala, Glenwood (7)
Walks: John Whitver, Glidden-Ralston (5)
HBP: Kace Patton, Murray; Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Parker Hays, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Ethan Jacobs, Ankeny Christian; Cole Kastner, Denison-Schleswig; Brett Erickson, Red Oak; Logan Sibenaller, Kuemper Catholic; Cooper Nielsen, Audubon; Easton O’Brien, Atlantic; Dawson Evans, Lenox; Terrian Islas, East Union; Caden Carruthers, Southeast Warren; Karsten Beckel, Clarinda; Tadyn Brown, Clarinda; Ronnie Weidman, Clarinda; Revin Bruck, Tri-Center; Lincoln Thomas, Tri-Center; Cael Hobbs, St. Albert; Allen Pace, Moulton-Udell (3)
Total Bases: Kayden Anderson, Glenwood; Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (12)
Stolen Bases: Kyler Owen, Fremont-Mills; Brady Owen, Fremont-Mills (7)
Point 5: These are the top offensive softball performances of the year
Last week, I took a look at the leaders in each statistical category. Here are a select few performances from the season based off of sorting for “Best Game” Bound.
Hits: Maddie LaFleur, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Kaylie Beam, Boyer Valley; Marie Puck, Boyer Valley; Riley Miller, Exira/EHK; Kaylie Diercksen, Kuemper Catholic; Destiny Nathaniel, Moravia; Keirsten Klein, Murray; Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg; Cori Griebel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Charlie Pryor, Woodbine (5)
Runs: Ali Fletcher, Underwood (6)
Singles: Kaylie Beam, Boyer Valley; Riley Miller, Exira/EHK (5)
Doubles: Sidney Staver, East Union; Allyson Martin, Lamoni; Libby Leraas, LeMars; Alexa Bedford, Moravia; Gracie Bruening, Sioux City East (3)
Triples: Jamie Hausman, Ar-We-Va; Michelle Brooks, Audubon; Jadyn Bucher, Bedford; Maddie Gengler, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Ayden Ferguson, Abraham Lincoln; Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston; Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys; Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley; Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg; Lacie Peck, Seymour; Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (2)
Home Runs: Sturgis Fridley, Southeast Warren (3)
RBI: Allissa Fischer, Underwood (9)
Walks: Marki Bertelsen, Logan-Magnolia; Maili McKern, Treynor (5)
HBP: Allissa Fischer, Underwood (4)
Total Bases: Sturgis Fridley, Southeast Warren (13)
Stolen Bases: Maria Puck, Boyer Valley (9)
Extra Point: The postseason is coming!
The tournament trail is right around the corner, my friends. We begin our coverage of softball on Friday and baseball on Saturday. It’s going to be a short and laborious road. Stick with us throughout all of it. Find out where we’re broadcasting each night by visiting our KMA Sports Broadcast Calendar.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.