(KMAland) -- We’re moving on to the 45th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year. Wow, not a lot of them left. Let’s hit Seven Points.
Point 1: Scratch one thing off
There are times where I feel like I’m drowning here in the summer. I know many of you have felt like me when you’re trying to balance work and home and….baseball, of course. Well, I can officially scratch one thing off with the end of my 7-year-old’s season this past weekend.
Hudson had Year 2 with the Clarinda Junior A’s finish up, and it’s always emotional to see something that you’ve put a lot of time and energy (and MOOONAAAAY) come to an end. He has always been all about hitting, hitting, hitting, and he has had a good bat for as long as I can remember. Defensively, though, he’s struggled. So, he put in a lot of work to get better.
Other than the times outside with me, his mom and his brothers, he would go out on his own and throw pop flies to himself. He wanted to strengthen his weakness, and this weekend was a good chance to showcase those improvements. He made a bunch of defensive plays and was voted the MVP by the other team’s coach. Pretty neat for him and a chance for me to tell him how all of his hard work paid off.
Anyway, we’re scratching one thing off of our weekly to-do list, but there’s still plenty left on it. It’s going to be weird when everything is scratched off, and we’re just sitting there staring at one another, isn’t it?
Point 2: #WhoHomered (Softball Edition)
Onward to another week of those that hit home runs. These are all pulled from Bound unless I magically remember one of the many that I wrote about this past week. Here we go:
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic 4 (5)
Alyssa Griffin, FR, Lewis Central 2 (2)
Kenzie Schon, SR, Kuemper Catholic 2 (3)
Halle Evans, SR, Creston (1)
Jersey Foote, FR, Creston (3)
Sophie Hagle, SO, Creston (1)
Gracie Hays, JR, Lewis Central (1)
Avery Heller, JR, Lewis Central (1)
Daile Keeler, JR, Creston (2)
Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood (6)
Lylly Merrill, SO, Clarinda (1)
Jordan Schwabe, SR, Kuemper Catholic (3)
Kamryn Venner, SR, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Haylee Wilcox, FR, Lewis Central (1)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Malea Moore, SR, Fremont-Mills (1)
Kaden Payne, JR, Sidney (1)
Jenna Stephens, JR, Stanton (1)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Michelle Brooks, SO, Audubon 2 (2)
Kylee Hartl, JR, Audubon (2)
Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley (4)
Mattie Nielsen, SO, Audubon (1)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Emily Jones, SR, Wayne 5 (8)
Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr 3 (5)
Zoey Larsen, JR, Mount Ayr 2 (5)
Izzie Moore, FR, Wayne 2 (6)
Clara O’Brien, SO, Wayne 2 (4)
Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (4)
Jadyn Bucher, SO, Bedford (1)
Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox (3)
Allie Jo Fortune, FR, Wayne (5)
Angelina Furness, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren (2)
Camryn Johnston, SR, Southwest Valley (1)
Emma King, SR, Southeast Warren (6)
Jackie Kleve, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Mackenzie Richards, FR, Southwest Valley (1)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Breeley Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Malia Clayburg, 08, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Anna Hart, 08, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Charlie Pryor, FR, Woodbine (1)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Lauren Woods, JR, Sioux City North 3 (4)
Shaeley Bose, SR, Thomas Jefferson (1)
Tessa Clifton, SO, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Elise Evans-Murphy, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6)
Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (1)
Mackenzie Kunkel, SR, LeMars (1)
Kenley Meis, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (3)
Bailey Moreau, 08, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Kelsi Nelson, SO, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Morgan Rasmussen, SO, Thomas Jefferson (1)
Angel Shaw, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (5)
Ataviah Van Buren, JR, Sioux City North (5)
Addison Wheeler, FR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Paetyn Anderson, SO, Melcher-Dallas 2 (3)
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (5)
Kisha Reed, JR, Twin Cedars (2)
If there are any home runs from the last week that we missed, please report to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Point 3: #WhoHomered (Baseball Edition)
Here’s a look at the weekly baseball home runs in KMAland.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Avery Fuller, SR, Creston 3 (3)
Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (5)
Trey Brotherton, SR, Denison-Schleswig (2)
Jason Colpitts, JR, Glenwood (3)
Payton Fort, JR, Lewis Central (1)
Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (5)
Brett Heese, FR, Harlan (1)
Sam Henry, SO, Creston (1)
Stephen Leinen, JR, Harlan (3)
Jarod McNeese, SR, Clarinda (2)
Devin Nailor, SR, Lewis Central (2)
Austin Patton, SR, Glenwood (1)
Logan Sibenaller, JR, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Ty Thomson, JR, Lewis Central (1)
Luke Woltmann, SO, Lewis Central (1)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Brydon Huntley, SR, Sidney (1)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon 2 (5)
Micahel Turner, JR, Tri-Center 2 (4)
Brady Coffman, SR, Treynor (1)
Cody Gilpin, SR, Missouri Valley (1)
Jaxon Johnson, SR, Tri-Center (2)
Carter Kunze, FR, Tri-Center (1)
Gavin Larsen, JR, Audubon (1)
Jaxon Schumacher, JR, Treynor (4)
Brady Wallace, Fr, Treynor (1)
Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (4)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley 2 (2)
Devin Adams, SR, Central Decatur (1)
Chase Boelling, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (2)
Matthew Boothe, SR, Central Decatur (1)
Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (6)
Terrian Islas, FR, East Union (1)
Strait Jacobsen, JR, Wayne (3)
Jaydon Knight, JR, Mount Ayr (3)
Kale Rockhold, SO, Central Decatur (1)
Kameron Wethington, FR, East Union (2)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Cory Bantam, SR, Woodbine 2 (4)
Gavin Kelley, SO, Woodbine 2 (2)
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM 2 (7)
Jaidan TenEyck, SR, Boyer Valley 2 (5)
Seth Hensley, JR, CAM (1)
Cooper Kock, SR, Ar-We-Va (1)
Cade Ticknor, SR, CAM (1)
Drew Volkmann, JR, Boyer Valley (1)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sean Schaefer, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (2)
Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (6)
Brady Baker, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4)
Garrett Denman, FR, Thomas Jefferson (2)
Brayden Kerr, FR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Scott Kroll, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Drake Van Meter, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas (4)
Matthew Seals, Jr, Moravia (2)
Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (3)
If there are any home runs from the last week that we missed, please report to dmartin@kmamail.com.
Point 4: Another look at the KMAland conference softball races
Hey, I’m going back to the well again, but I sure don’t want to leave you hanging and wondering if last week’s leaders finished it out. And actually, I’m a bit curious myself.
Hawkeye Ten: Creston (15-1) is rolling right into that championship. They are three games up in the loss column on Kuemper Catholic (11-4), and they have four games left – two with Lewis Central and two with Denison-Schleswig.
Corner: Griswold (8-0) is a win or a Fremont-Mills (5-2) loss away from clinching the regular season title to go along with their tournament championship. They’ve got Essex tonight and are at Sidney tomorrow.
Western Iowa: Logan-Magnolia (16-0) is your undefeated champion of the Western Iowa Conference.
Pride of Iowa: Martensdale-St. Marys (12-1) is this year’s Pride of Iowa Conference champion.
Rolling Valley: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (14-0) is the conference champion. They have one more game schedule in the league against Boyer Valley on Wednesday. Their 16th game would be against Ar-We-Va, but I’m not sure if it has been rescheduled at this point. They are the champs, regardless.
Missouri River: This is a big reason why I did this again. I wanted to check back in on this 28-game conference slate. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-3) continues to lead and are ahead by one game in the loss column over LeMars (16-4) and two over Sioux City East (15-5) and Bishop Heelan Catholic (13-5). Remaining schedule for all…
SBL (6): at AL (6/27), vs. SC North (6/29), at LeMars (7/1)
LeMars (8): at SC West (6/27), at Heelan (6/29), SBL (7/1), at SC East (7/5)
SC East (8): at SC North (6/27), at TJ (6/29), Heelan (6/30), LeMars (7/5)
Heelan (10): TJ (6/27), LeMars (6/29), at SC East (6/30), at SC West (7/2), at AL (7/5)
Bluegrass: Twin Cedars (16-0) is your undefeated Bluegrass champion.
Point 5: Another look at the KMAland conference baseball races
On to a look at baseball!
Hawkeye Ten: Another big week for Lewis Central (15-0), which has at least a share of the conference championship. They are a win over Creston, Shenandoah or Glenwood away from an outright title. They have doubleheaders with Creston (tonight) and Shenandoah (Thursday) this week.
Corner: Fremont-Mills (8-0) also has a share of conference championship while Stanton (7-2) and Sidney (5-2) also have an outside shot if the Knights don’t handle business. They have East Mills tonight at home and then a trip to Sidney on Wednesday. One win, and they will be the regular season champs.
Western Iowa: Underwood (15-1) clinched the league last week with wins over Treynor and Tri-Center.
Pride of Iowa: Mount Ayr (11-1) is the outright champion after a big week last week, including wins over Martensdale-St. Marys and Nodaway Valley. They still have one more conference game with East Union tomorrow.
Rolling Valley: Coon Rapids-Bayard (14-0) and CAM (13-1) will decide things tonight with a doubleheader in Coon Rapids. They first game at CAM was previously suspended with the Crusaders up 3-2 through 3.5 innings. If they can finish that out, they are the outright champs. If not, then the whole shebang is on the line in game two.
Missouri River: Both Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-5) and Abraham Lincoln (14-5) have the fewest losses. Sioux City East (15-7) and Bishop Heelan Catholic (14-8) have an outside shot. Here are the remaining games:
SBL (4): at AL (6/28), vs. SC North (6/30)
Abraham Lincoln (9): vs. SBL (6/28), at SC West (6/30), vs. TJ (3 games on 7/3), at SC East (7/5)
Heelan (6): at SC North (6/28), at TJ (6/30), AL (7/5)
Bluegrass: Ankeny Christian (13-0) has handled business in the league and wil finish their slate with Twin Cedars and Lamoni this week.
Point 6: Coverage this week
We are taking the rest of the regular season off in order to bring you some of the most full-scale postseason coverage we’ve ever had. Check out our schedule for just Friday and Saturday:
Friday, July 1st
AM: Class 1A Region 3 First Round Softball — Sidney at Riverside, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
FM: Class 1A Region 3 First Round Softball — East Mills at Fremont-Mills, 7:00 PM (Derek Martin)
X: Class 1A Region 3 First Round Softball — Essex at Orient-Macksburg, 7:00 PM (Adam Kiesel)
X: Class 1A Region 3 First Round Softball — Stanton at CAM, 7:00 PM (Nick Stavas)
Saturday, July 2nd
AM: Class 2A District 15 First Round Baseball at Treynor — Red Oak vs. Missouri Valley, 5:00 PM & Treynor vs. Shenandoah, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
FM: Class 1A District 2 First Round Baseball at St. Albert — Sidney vs. West Harrison, 5:00 PM & St. Albert vs. East Mills, 7:00 PM (Derek Martin)
X: Class 1A District 2 First Round Baseball at Woodbine — Fremont-Mills vs. Riverside, 5:00 PM & Woodbine vs. Essex, 7:00 PM (Adam Kiesel)
X: Class 1A District 14 First Round Baseball at CAM — Lenox vs. Mormon Trail, 5:00 PM & Bedford at CAM, 7:00 PM (Ethan Hewett)
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Busy is the new happy. –Unknown
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.