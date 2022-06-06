(KMAland) -- We’re on to Week No. 42 of the 2021-22 sports calendar, and it’s time to hit another Seven Points.
Point 1: I feel lost
I feel like I’ve been gone from these pages for a long, long time. It hasn’t actually been that long, but if you miss a day or two in this wide and crazy world of high school athletics then you’ve missed a lot. I was off in Dyersville, USA over the last three days with the 10U Junior A’s. It was a bit of a drainer of a weekend, but it was well worth it.
Between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the boys played five games and ended up finishing 3-1-1 and in the top eight of a 31-team tournament that included clubs from Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and maybe some others I didn’t know about. By the time we played our third game on Sunday, I was pretty zapped of any and all energy. And that was before we made the 5+ hour drive home. I think I got two nights worth of sleep (9ish hours) last night!
Anyway, the points says “I feel lost,” and the above is why I feel lost. The good news is that I am going to catch up over these next six points, and I’ve got the rest of the KMA Sports folks to thank for that. Trevor Maeder, Nick Stavas and Adam Kiesel held these pages down while I was “going the distance” in Dyersville. You might say they “eased my pain.” Good thing I built it so they could come and keep you all updated. What I’m saying is, these guys are awesome, and also thank you to those young fellas for being that way.
Point 2: Title Town = Council Bluffs
Maybe more specifically, Lewis Central. The Titans captured another state championship this past weekend, winning the Class 2A boys title for the second time in the past three seasons. That makes four championships for the Lewis Central athletics program during 2021-22. Count ‘em:
•4A Football
•2A Girls Bowling
•3A Boys 4x200 meter relay
•2A Boys Soccer
That’s a pretty impressive year of sporting for the Titans, and as you know, they are not done yet. They have a pretty loaded up baseball team that is now playing Class 3A and could be in line to make a solid run if they put it all together. So, big ups to another champ from Lewis Central, and also a shout out to the Abraham Lincoln girls that ran it all the way to the state final before coming up just short.
Point 3: #WhoHomered (softball edition)
Things could get a little bit murky here, as I am relying almost completely on Bound this week for the home runs that happened this past week. Really, what this is, is a look at the home runs for KMAlanders that have been logged to Bound in the last week. Here they are!
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Jersey Foote, FR, Creston 2 (2)
Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood 2 (2)
Kira Langenfeld, SR, Denison-Schleswig 2 (3)
Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood 2 (2)
Ava Adamson, FR, Creston (1)
Madison Barrett, SR, Glenwood (1)
Morgan Driskell, SR, Creston (1)
Jada Jensen, JR, Atlantic (1)
Daile Keeler, JR, Creston (1)
Ryplee Sunderman, SO, Clarinda (1)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Macy Mitchell, SO, Fremont-Mills (1)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley 3 (3)
Natalie Ausdemore, SO, Tri-Center (1)
Marki Bertelsen, SO, Logan-Magnolia (1)
Maya Contreraz, JR, Missouri Valley (1)
Macanna Guritz, JR, Logan-Magnolia (2)
Natalie Hagadon, SR, AHSTW (1)
Brooke Johnsen, SO, Logan-Magnolia (1)
Carly Nelson, 08, Underwood (1)
Grace Pierce, JR, Underwood (1)
Hayden Thomas, FR, Tri-Center (1)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren 5 (5)
Emma King, SR, Southeast Warren 3 (3)
Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne 2 (2)
Jorja Holliday, SO, Nodaway Valley 2 (2)
Zoey Larsen, JR, Mount Ayr 2 (2)
Izzie Moore, FR, Wayne 2 (2)
Clara O’Brien, SO, Wayne 2 (2)
Allie Jo Fortune, FR, Wayne (2)
Josie Hartman, SR, Southeast Warren (1)
Emily Jones, SR, Wayne (1)
Jackie Kleve, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Breanna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren (4)
Kaylee Tigner, JR, Southeast Warren (1)
Ava Whitney, FR, Wayne (1)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Nicole Hoefer, SO, Woodbine (1)
Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston (1)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Addison Wheeler, FR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (2)
Mariah Augustine, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Alyssa Erick, JR, Sioux City East (1)
Elise Evans-Murphy, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Ella Fitzpatrick, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East (2)
Addy Mosier, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Emma O’Neal, SR, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Angel Shaw, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Ataviah Van Buren, JR, Sioux City North (2)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars 2 (2)
Paetyn Anderson, SO, Melcher-Dallas (1)
Emma Boswell, 08, Orient-Macksburg (2)
Keirsten Klein, 08, Murray (1)
Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (1)
Destiny Nathaniel, JR, Moravia (1)
BrieAnna Remster, JR, Melcher-Dallas (1)
If there any from the last week that need to be added please email dmartin@kmamail.com.
Point 4: #WhoHomered (Baseball Edition)
Same story from softball, except on the baseball side of things.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Jason Colpitts, JR, Glenwood 2 (2)
Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (3)
Tadyn Brown, JR, Clarinda (1)
Hunter Dukes, SO, Shenandoah (1)
Cael Hobbs, JR, St. Albert (1)
Logan Manz, JR, Lewis Central (1)
Daniel McGrath, SR, St. Albert (1)
Jarod McNeese, SR, Clarinda (1)
Trent Patton, SO, Glenwood (1)
Western Iowa Conference
Kadin Bonham, SR, Missouri Valley 2 (2)
Mason Boothby, SO, Underwood (1)
Max Nielsen, SR, IKM-Manning (1)
Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon (2)
Michael Turner, JR, Tri-Center (1)
Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood (1)
Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (1)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Chase Boelling, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Tate Dierking, SO, Southeast Warren (1)
Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr (1)
Matt Hughes, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Logan Wearmouth, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys (1)
Kameron Wethington, FR, East Union (1)
Rolling Valley Conference
Gabe Obert, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Tanner Oswald, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1)
Colby Rich, SR, CAM (2)
Jackson Sklenar, JR, Glidden-Ralston (1)
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM (1)
Missouri River Conference
Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 (5)
Sean Schaefer, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (2)
Carter Brown, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Eli Cedillo, SO, Sioux City North (1)
Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Skylar Hansen, SR, Sioux City West (1)
Ayden Hoag, SO, LeMars (1)
Evan Jalas, SO, LeMars (3)
Aidan Martin, SO, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Joey Podraza, SR, Abraham Lincoln (2)
Brecken Schossow, JR, Sioux City East (1)
Aidan Sieperda, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Drake Van Meter, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Bluegrass Conference
Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian (1)
Logan Godfrey, JR, Melcher-Dallas (1)
Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas (1)
Johnny Milburn, FR, Melcher-Dallas (1)
Kade Nowlin, SR, Lamoni (1)
Point 5: Top single-game performances of the last week
Here’s a look at some of the top statistical performances of the last week…
SOFTBALL
•Emmy Allbaugh, JR, Clarinda — 2/4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, R vs. Red Oak (6/1)
•Mariah Augustine, SR, Bishop Heelan — 3/3, 2B, 3B, RBI, BB, 2 R vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (6/4)
•Natalie Ausdemore, SO, Tri-Center — 2/4, 2B, 4 RBI, R, BB vs. Riverside (5/31)
•Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars — 2/4, 3B, HR, 2 RBI, R vs. Wayne (6/4) & 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11K vs. Seymour (6/2)
•Linsie Barnes, Jr, Mount Ay r— 4/4, RBI, 2 R vs. Southwest Valley (6/2)
•Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne — 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 18 K + 4/4, HR, RBI, 4 R vs. Central Decatur (5/31)
•Hailey Bieker, FR, Exira/EHK — 3/3, 3 RBI, 3 R vs. Whiting (6/3)
•Shay Burmeister, JR, Exira/EHK — 3/4, 4 RBI, R vs. Whiting (6/3)
•Chloe Church, SR, Murray — 3/4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R vs. Lenox (6/1)
•Maddax DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley — 4/4, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI vs. Bedford (6/2)
•Kaylie Diercksen, So, Kuemper Catholic — 2/4, 2B, 5 RBI, R, BB vs. Carroll (5/31)
•Macy Emgarten, SR, Exira/EHK — 6.2 IP, 4 R, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB 15 K vs. Creston (6/4)
•Alyssa Erick, JR, Sioux City East — 2/3, HR, 5 RBI, R vs. Abraham Lincoln (5/31)
•Jersey Foote, FR, Creston — 4/4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R vs. Glenwood (6/2)
•Campbell German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 13 K vs. Des Moines Christian (6/1)
•Madi Green, JR, Sioux City North — 4/5, 2B, RBI vs. Sioux City West (5/31)
•Natalie Hagadon, SR, AHSTW — 3/3, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R vs. Clarinda (6/3)
•Holly Hansen, JR, Abraham Lincoln — 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 12 K vs. Lewis Central (6/3)
•Taylor Henson, FR, Lamoni — 3/3, 2B, 3 R, BB vs. Orient-Macksburg (6/1)
•Jorja Holliday, SO, Nodaway Valley — 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 HBP, 11 K vs. Lenox (6/3)
•Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor — 7 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K vs. Tri-Center (6/2)
•Presley Jobe, SO, Clarinda — 2/3, 2 2B, R vs. Carroll (6/4)
•Tianna Kasperbauer, SR, Harlan — 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 HB, 14 K
•Emma King, SR, Southeast Warren — 4/4, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 R vs. Earlham (6/1)
•Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 3/3, 2B, HR, RBI, 4 R, BB vs. West Harrison (5/31) & 9 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 HB, 14 K vs. CAM (6/3)
•Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood — 2/4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R vs. Perry (6/4)
•Audrie Kohl, FR, Missouri Valley — 3/4, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 R vs. Fremont-Mills (6/4) & 8 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K vs. Audubon (6/3)
•Sierra Lantz, JR, Woodbine — 6 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 10 K vs. Essex (6/4)
•Jaydin Lindsay, SO, Red Oak — 3/5, 4 RBI, R vs. Clarinda (6/1)
•Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood — 3/4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R vs. Perry (6/4)
•Miranda McClellan, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2/4, 4 RBI, 2 R vs. Whiting (6/1)
•Noelle McKnight, JR, East Union — 4/4, 2 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, R vs. Moravia (6/4)
•Olivia Mentzer, SO, Sioux City East — 3/4, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 3 R vs. Sioux City North (6/2)
•Ryanne Mullen, JR, Southwest Valley — 4/4, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R vs. Bedford (5/31)
•Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert — 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 K vs. Shenandoah (5/31)
•Breanna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren — 2/3, 2B, HR, 2 R, 6 RBI vs. Lenox (6/2)
•Clara O’Brien, SO, Wayne — 2/2, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 R, BB vs. Southwest Valley (6/3)
•Graycen Partlow, SO, AHSTW — 2/2, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, HBP vs. Harris-Lake Park (6/4)
•Grace Pierce, JR, Underwood — 2/4, HR, 4 RBI, R vs. AHSTW (6/2)
•BrieAnna Remster, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, BB, HB, 13 K
•Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren — 3/4, 3 HR, 3 R, 6 RBI vs. Earlham (6/1)
•Reese Spiegel, SR, Shenandoah — 2/3, 2B, 4 RBI, R, BB vs. Red Oak (6/2)
•Hannah Thygesen, SR, Audubon — 3/3, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 2 R, BB vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6/2)
•Haidyn Top, SO, Southwest Valley — 3/4, 4 RBI, R vs. Bedford 5/31)
•Joslyn Vogt, 08, Sioux City North — 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 HB, 10 K vs. Sioux City West (5/31)
•Emily Williams, JR, East Mills — 3/5, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB vs. Stanton (6/3)
•Lauren Woods, JR, Sioux City North — 7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 13 K vs. Sioux City West (5/31)
•Malena Woodward, SR, Atlantic — 4/4, 3 2B, 3 RBI, R vs. Denison-Schleswig (6/1)
BASEBALL
•Devin Arkema, SR, Twin Cedars — 4/4, 2B, 3 RBi, 4 R, BB vs. Seymour (6/2)
•Brady Baker, SO, Bishop Heelan — 3/3, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R vs. Thomas Jefferson (6/2)
•Cole Baumgart, SO, Clarinda — 3/3, 2 2B, RBI, 2 BB, 2 R vs. Atlantic (5/31) & 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 HB, 6 K vs. Red Oak (6/1)
•Kadin Bonham, SR, Missouri Valley — 2/3, 3B, Hr, 2 RBI, 2 R vs. Clarinda (6/4)
•Matthew Boothe, SR, Central Decatur — 3/4, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, SF vs. Wayne (5/31)
•Tadyn Brown, JR, Clarinda — 3/4, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, BB vs. Atlantic (5/31)
•Eli Christensen, SO, Ankeny Christian — 2/3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R vs. Murray (5/31)
•Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3/3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R vs. Abraham Lincoln (6/2)
•Brody Crow, FR, Southeast Warren — 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K vs. Lenox (6/2)
•Kolby Culbertson, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 HB, 14 K (6/3)
•Mason Delong, SO, Melcher-Dallas — 3/4, RBI, R vs. Moulton-Udell (6/2)
•Nick Denning, SO, AHSTW — 4/4, 3B, R vs. Treynor (5/31) & 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 10 K vs. East Mills (6/1)
•Boston DeVault, JR, Nodaway Valley — 7.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 9 K vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (5/31)
•Caelen DeVault, SR, Nodaway Valley — 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 14 K vs. Lenox (6/3)
•Koleson Evans, JR, West Harrison — 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 HB, 11 K vs. Boyer Valley (6/3)
•Jake Fink, SO, Denison-Schleswig — 3/4, 2 B, 4 RBI, 2 R vs. Glenwood (5/31)
•Ethan Follmann, SR, CAM — 2/2, 4 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB + 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K vs. Whiting (5/31)
•Jackson Freebern, SR, Bishop Heelan — 3/3, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, BB vs. Thomas Jefferson (6/2)
•Jaixen Frost, JR, Mount Ayr — 4/4, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, 3R, HBP vs. Bedford (6/3)
•Kaleb Gengler, SR, Bishop Heelan — 8.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 HB, 15 K vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (6/3)
•Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan — 3/4, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R vs. St. Albert (6/4)
•Logan Godfrey, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 3/5, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R vs. Seymour (5/30)
•Reed Hinners, JR, IKM-Manning — 4/5, 4 RBI, R vs. Riverside (6/2)
•Seth Hudson, SO, East Union — 3/4, 2B, RBI, 2 R vs. Southeast Warren (5/31)
•Matt Hughes, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K vs. Nodaway Valley (5/31)
•Gabe Johnson, SO, Sidney — 6.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 12 K vs. Griswold (5/31)
•Joe Kauffman, SR, CAM — 3/4, 3 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R vs. Glidden-Ralston (6/3)
•Brody King, FR, Bedford — 3/4, RBI vs. Mount Ayr (6/3)
•Cooper Kock, SR, Ar-We-Va — 3/4, 2B, RBI, R vs. IKM-Manning (6/4)
•Josh Lopez, SO, East Union — 3/4, 3 RBI, R vs. Southeast Warren (5/31)
•Brayden Lund, JR, AHSTW — 3/4, 2 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R vs. East Mills (6/1)
•Tyler Mahoney, SO, Ankeny Christian — 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, BB, 9 K vs. Seymour (6/3)
•Jake Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills — 3/3, 2 3B, 4 RBI, 5 R, BB vs. Griswold (6/3)
•Brock Manser, SR, Southeast Warren — 2/3, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R, SAC, HBP vs. Earlham (6/1)
•Logan Manz, JR, Lewis Central — 2/3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R vs. Sioux City West (6/4)
•Aidan Martin, SO, Abraham Lincoln — 3/5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6/2)
•Landon McKillip, SO, Lamoni — 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K vs. Des Moines Christian (6/4)
•Brady Melby, JR, West Harrison — 3/4, 5 RBI vs. Boyer Valley (6/3)
•Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 3/4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB vs. Seymour (5/30) & 1/3, RBI, 4 R, BB vs. Moulton-Udell (6/2)
•Holden Minahan, SO, Treynor — 4/4, 3 RBI, 2 R vs. Riverside (6/3)
•Brendan Monahan, JR, St. Albert — 4/5, 2B, RBI, 2 R vs. Shenandoah (5/31) & 2/4, 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R, BB vs. Atlantic (6/2)
•Cooper Neal, SR, Clarinda — 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K vs. Atlantic (5/31)
•Max Nielsen, SR, IKM-Manning — 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 HB, 10 K vs. Logan-Magnolia (6/3)
•Tanner Oswald, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3/5, HR, RBI, 3 R vs. Audubon (6/2)
•Brady Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills — 5/5, 5 RBI, 3 R vs. Griswold (6/3)
•Kyler Owen, JR, Fremont-Mills — 6 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 3 HB, 10 K vs. Sidney (6/2) & 4/4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 4 R, HBP vs. Griswold (6/3)
•Trent Patton, SO, Glenwood — 2/4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R vs. Creston (6/2)
•Jayden Proehl, JR, Atlantic — 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 10 K vs. Denison-Schleswig (6/1)
•Kenton Prunty, SO, Wayne — 3/5, 2B, 5 RBI vs. Central Decatur (5/31)
•Colby Rich, SR, CAM — 3/3, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, 3 R, BB vs. Riverside (6/4) & 2/3, HR, 3 R, 5 RBI, SF vs. Boyer Valley (6/1)
•Cade Sears, SO, Harlan — 2/4, 2 3B, 4 RBI, R vs. Creston (5/31)
•Gavin Smith, SR, Audubon — 3/3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB vs. Missouri Valley (6/3)
•Lane Spieker, SR, CAM — 3/3, HR, 5 RBI, 3 R vs. Glidden-Ralston (6/3)
•Javin Stevenson, SR, Lamoni — 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K vs. Murray (6/2)
•Blake Thomas, SR, Southwest Valley — 6.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 11 K vs. Bedford (5/31)
•Ty Thomson, JR, Lewis Central — 3/4, 4 RBI vs. Red Oak (5/31)
•Wyatt Throckmorton, SO, Moravia — 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 16 K vs. Mormon Trail (6/2)
•Braden Turpin, JR, Fremont-Mills — 4/4, 2B, 4 RBI, 5 R, BB vs. Griswold (6/3)
•Creighton Tuzzio, SO, Clarinda — 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K vs. Atlantic (5/31)
•Jack Vanfossan, SO, Underwood — 4/4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R vs. AHSTW (6/2) & 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K vs. Audubon (5/31)
•Logan Wearmouth, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 2/3, HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, HBP vs. Madrid (6/1)
•Carter White, SR, St. Albert — 2/3, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R vs. Logan-Magnolia (6/1)
Point 6: This week in coverage
The man, the myth, the Maydoor (and friends) keep it rolling this week with plenty of KMAland coverage. Here’s how it looks with a little Royals and Cardinals mixed in on our sports calendar.
Monday, June 6th
AM: Major League Baseball — Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals, 6:30 pre-game, 7:10 first pitch
X: High School Baseball — Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 PM (Trevor Maeder & Brian Bertini)
Tuesday, June 7th
AM: Major League Baseball — Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals, 6:30 pre-game, 7:10 first pitch
FM: Major League Baseball — St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:00 pre-game, 6:10 first pitch
X: High School Softball — Underwood at Treynor, 7:30 PM (Adam Kiesel & Brian Bertini)
Wednesday, June 8th
Major League Baseball — Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals, 1:10 first pitch (story at kmaland.com)
FM: Major League Baseball — St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:00 pre-game, 6:10 first pitch
X: High School Softball — Lenox at Riverside, 6:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Thursday, June 9th
Major League Baseball — St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays, 12:10 first pitch (story at kmaland.com)
AM: Major League Baseball — Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals, 6:30 pre-game, 7:10 first pitch
X: High School Softball — Clarinda at Glenwood, 7:30 PM (Adam Kiesel & Nick Stavas)
Friday, June 10th
AM: Major League Baseball — Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals, 6:30 pre-game, 7:10 first pitch
FM: Major League Baseball — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:05 pre-game, 7:15 first pitch
X: High School Baseball — Southwest Valley at Lenox, 7:30 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Sleep is the best meditation. -Dalai Lama.
Goodnight.
