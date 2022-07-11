(KMAland) -- Live from Coralville, USA! It’s the 47th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and I’m combining my daily tournament trail blog with Seven Points.
Point 1: Class 3A baseball substate semifinals
It’s semifinal night in Class 3A baseball. Here’s a look at the KMAland games…
Substate 1 — Sergeant Bluff-Luton (28-11) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (27-13): Pretty good matchup here between two Missouri River Conference teams that will battle for the fifth time this season. Heelan has won three of those games, including two by one run, while the Warriors have a two-run win in the series this year. Heelan leads the Bound-era series, 33-22, but it has been a pretty tight battle since 2018. Both teams have won 10 times in their last 20 meetings.
Substate 8 — Creston (14-15) at Lewis Central (29-3): Creston edged Denison-Schleswig while Lewis Central routed Clarke to get here. It’s the 25th time the two Hawkeye Ten schools have matched up during the Bound era, and the Titans have won 22 of the previous 24 meetings. Creston last beat LC when they swept a doubleheader on June 1st, 2013. This year, LC’s two wins came by a combined 25-1. Check this out on the KMAX-Stream tonight.
Substate 8 — Glenwood (18-9) at Harlan (24-7): Another Glenwood/Harlan matchup tonight on the KMAX-Stream. The Rams have won 10 straight games and are arguably the hottest team in KMAland. However, Harlan beat them in both games this year, 19-12 and 7-3, on June 13th. The Cyclones hold the Bound-era advantage in the series, winning 24 of the 37 matchups.
Point 2: Class 4A baseball substate semifinals
It’s also a substate semifinal night in Class 4A across the state. However, only one team remains from a KMAland conference.
Substate 1 — Sioux City East (24-14) at Southeast Polk (21-18): Sioux City East took a 9-3 win over Sioux City West while Southeast Polk downed Sioux City North, 15-2, in the opening round. These two actually played a doubleheader on June 3rd, and it was a split. East won 7-5 before Southeast Polk took a 10-0 win. That’s two of the five times the two programs have played during the Bound era. Southeast Polk has won three of those.
Point 3: Class 1A softball regional finals
It’s a big night in Class 1A with six KMAland conference schools playing for the right to go to Fort Dodge.
Woodbine (21-6) at Newell-Fonda (34-4): Woodbine meets the power that is Newell-Fonda for the second time during the Bound era. The Tigers lost that game back in July 2019, but Woodbine continues to grow by the year. They were supposed to play earlier this year, but there was a scheduling mishap that didn’t allow for it to happen.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (22-3) at Southeast Warren (22-4): Fun matchup here between the Rolling Valley Conference champion (Exira/EHK) and a team that finished third in 1A last season (SEW). They have never played during the Bound era, which means they have never played as the schools are currently constructed. The pitching matchup is as good as it gets with Macy Emgarten (0.98 ERA, 185 K) battling with Alivia Ruble (1.38 ERA, 106 K). Can the Spartans score enough to keep up with SEW’s high-powered offense?
Wayne (22-6) at Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3): Not a new matchup here. The two Pride of Iowa Conference rivals have played 29 times in the Bound era. That includes two wins for the Blue Devils this season. Tight wins (2-1 and 3-2), but wins nonetheless. Wayne did have a streak of four out of the last five int he series before this season, though. This should be fantastic.
Sigourney (23-5) at Twin Cedars (25-3): Twin Cedars is one win away from a state tournament trip, and they will have to beat Sigourney for the second time this season to get there. They were 11-2 victors back on June 4th of this year, and that remains the only Bound era meeting between the two. Until tonight.
Point 4: Class 2A softball regional finals
Two KMAland conference teams in Class 2A get a chance to host tonight for a trip to the state tournament.
West Monona (29-6) at Logan-Magnolia (27-0): What a year for Abby Hiatt and the undefeated Panthers. We knew they were going to be good, but did we have any idea they would be undefeated good? Well, here they are. Being that good. They are one win away from another trip to Fort Dodge, and they get a matchup with a West Monona team that they beat, 3-1, earlier this season. They also have a 15-1 edge during the Bound era in the series. Hear this one on KMA 960 tonight.
West Central Valley (28-8) at Mount Ayr (16-9): Who had Mount Ayr hosting a regional final on their Bingo card? It happened thanks to some inspired play from the Raiderettes down the stretch. That included a big 4-2 upset of I-35 in the regional semifinal. Meanwhile, West Central Valley is in a spot they’re not normally used to. Courtesy of Trevor Maeder, West Central Valley’s 28 wins this season is one more than they had from 2017 to 2021…combined. Mount Ayr met them one year before that statistic, winning 20-9 in a June 29th, 2016 matchup. That’s the only time the two programs have faced. Hear the second meeting tonight on KMA-FM.
Point 5: One more — hopefully two more — games for the Clarinda Junior A’s 10U
The 10U Junior A’s have played some inspired ball this weekend, finding a way to win three of their four games at the USSSA State Tournament in Coralville/Tiffin. After a 1-1 performance in pool play, they came back on Sunday to win a pair of heart-stopping contests. And when I say “came back,” I mean it. They/we were down 5-1 before a five-run rally in the final two innings in the opener, and then responded from a 4-0 hole in game two to win 12-10. Now, we are in the Final Four, hoping for some dry fields, two wins and a state title. Keep us in your hearts and minds today.
Point 6: Coverage this week!
Here it is in all of its glory:
Monday, July 11th
AM: Class 2A Regional Final Softball — West Monona at Logan-Magnolia, 7:00 PM (Ryan Matheny)
FM: Class 2A Regional Final Softball — West Central Valley at Mount Ayr, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
X: Class 3A Substate Semifinal Baseball — Glenwood at Harlan, 7:00 PM (Nick Stavas)
X: Class 3A Substate Semifinal Baseball — Creston at Lewis Central, 7:00 PM (Adam Kiesel)
Tuesday, July 12th
AM: Class 4A Regional Final Softball — Glenwood at Indianola, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
FM: Class 2A Substate Final Baseball at Thomas Jefferson — Clarinda vs. Kuemper Catholic, 7:00 PM (Derek Martin)
X: Class 1A Substate Final Baseball at Denison — Tri-Center vs. Kingsley-Pierson, 7:00 PM (Adam Kiesel)
X: Class 1A Substate Final Baseball at Bondurant-Farrar — CAM vs. Ogden, 7:00 PM (Nick Stavas)
Wednesday, July 13th
AM: Class 3A Substate 8 Final Baseball at Lewis Central — Glenwood or Harlan vs. Creston or Lewis Central, 7:00 PM
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Even the best-laid plans turn to hell when exposed to reality. -Michael Anthony
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.