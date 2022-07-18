(KMAland) -- We are into Week 48 of the 2021-22 sports calendar year. Let’s run through Seven Points with a look at the games on the slate across the state for today.
Point 1: Class 1A state baseball quarterfinals
All four of these games are in Carroll at Merchants Park.
CAM (27-2) vs. New London (28-1): This is the 3/6 matchup, and it’s my matchup, which you can hear on the KMAX-Stream at 4:30. It is the first time the two programs have ever played, not surprisingly. Both teams have combined great offense (10.2 runs per game for CAM, 10.3 for New London) with great pitching (2.8 allowed by CAM, 1.7 by New London. Dereck Santiago (0.47 ERA, 44 2/3 IP) and Lane Spieker (0.64 ERA, 43.2 IP) figures to make for a great pitching matchup. New London is here for a second straight season and third overall while CAM is at state for a second time.
North Linn (31-2) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (26-4): Terrific matchup to kick things off in Carroll at 11:00. The two have never played, and they also have some ridiculous average run differentials. North Linn has scored 11.5 per game and given up just 2.2 while Kingsley-Pierson has averages of 10.3 and 2.3. When North Linn plays, you know there’s a Hilmer on their side. Austin Hilmer had a .519 batting average and 60 stolen bases while also leading the pitching with a 1.56 ERA over 45 innings. North Linn is at state for the sixth time and fifth in a row. Kingsley-Pierson makes their fifth appearance and second in the last three years.
Remsen, St. Mary’s (33-0) vs. South Winneshiek (23-8): The clear favorite in the tournament, Remsen, St. Mary’s carries a flawless mark into the state tournament. They’re scoring 10.1 per game and giving up just 1.2. South Winn is a little tighter with 5.8 scored per game and 3.2 allowed. They won three straight 2-0 games to get here, including a win over Kee in the substate final. This is No. 15 for RSM and their seventh straight. It’s the fourth appearance for South Winn, which has now gone to state in three of the last four seasons. First pitch is 1:30.
Newman Catholic (32-3) vs. Lisbon (24-5): The classic 1A power that is Newman makes their 25th state appearance after sitting it out last year. They have eight state championship to their name, including a run of four since 2015. Lisbon is also making a return to state after appearing last season. They’ve qualified nine times in school history and won the 1994 state championship. Newman beat Lisbon at the state tournament in 2018 and are 3-0 during the Bound era.
Point 2: Class 3A state baseball quarterfinals
All four of these games are in Iowa City at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field.
Lewis Central (31-3) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30-11): This is a true KMAland conference matchup with the Hawkeye Ten’s Titans taking on the Missouri River’s Warriors. They’ve played eight times since 2012, and it’s dead even at 4-4. LC won the last matchup last June, 8-1. This is the fifth state appearance and first since 2005 for LC while SBL has been there six times now. They had the most recent appearance, though, in 2020. Check out Trevor on the call tonight on FM 99.1 at 5:00.
Assumption (30-6) vs. Pella (23-14): Assumption has been one of the best programs in the state, and that’s been especially true lately with state championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. This is their first appearance since 2019 and their 18th overall. Pella was the shocker of the 3A tournament, as they took down Grinnell, 2-0, in their substate final. The Dutch have now been four times, and it’s the first appearance at state since 2016. First pitch is 11:30.
West Delaware (32-10) vs. Independence (29-11): Two teams that know each other quite well. This is the 29th meeting during the Bound era, and it’s the third time they’ve played this year, although it’s the first time they’ve seen one another since May 23rd. They split a doubleheader on that day with West Delaware winning 5-1 and Independence taking a 5-4 victory. West Delaware does hold the all-time series advantage on Bound, 23-5, although Independence has won four of the last five. The 2007 champions, West Delaware is at state for the eighth time and first since 2008. Independence is there for the third time and first since 2010.
Western Dubuque (29-11) vs. Winterset (16-14): Another 3A shocker, Winterset rolled to a 19-5 win over Webster City to advance back to state for the fourth time in program history and second consecutive year. Western Dubuque makes a state appearance for the sixth time and third time in the last five years.
Point 3: Class 5A state softball quarterfinals
These games get rolling at 11, 11:30, 1 and 1:30.
Fort Dodge (35-6) vs. Waukee (25-14): The defending state champion and host of the tournament, Fort Dodge is the top seed and at state for the 17th time. They’ve been every year since 2018 and meet Waukee for the 27th time during the Bound era. Waukee leads the series, 22-4, but the Dodgers beat them in last year’s state semifinal round. The Warriors have been to state now 13 times and each of the last four years.
WDM Valley (26-13) vs. Southeast Polk (25-12): This marks the 29th time the two programs have squared off during the Bound era. Valley has won 21 of the previous matchups, although the two split their four meetings this year. Southeast Polk has been to state 10 times while Valley has appeared 19 times after missing out on last year’s tournament.
Muscatine (35-4) vs. Pleasant Valley (26-12): This has been a tight series. During the Bound era, Pleasant Valley has 20 wins against Muscatine. However, Muscatine has 19, and they’ve won six straight in the series. That includes three games this year in which they won 3-0, 10-2 and 1-0. Muscatine is at state for the 16th time in program history while Pleasant Valley makes their 11th appearance.
Waukee Northwest (32-7) vs. Linn-Mar (36-4): Hey, finally an original matchup! The two programs have never met, which makes perfect sense since Waukee Northwest is in its first year as a school. So, this is their first state tournament while Linn-Mar makes their eighth appearance and first since 2015.
Point 4: Class 4A state softball quarterfinals
The Class 4A state quarterfinals are slated for 3, 3:30, 5 and 5:30.
Winterset (34-4) vs. Burlington (20-13): The softball power that is Winterset appears at state for the 12th time in school history. The Huskies have three state championships and have won 20 in a row. Burlington makes their seventh state appearance and first since 2011. The two actually have a game in the Bound series history, meeting in June 2007. Winterset won that one, 2-0.
Norwalk (29-7) vs. Carlisle (27-10): You might have guessed that there is some history between these two. Carlisle has dominated the series with nine wins in 11 tries. That includes an eight-game win streak, but they haven’t played since June 2019. Norwalk last beat them in June 2013. Carlisle makes their 20th state appearance and have five state championships. Norwalk is back at state for the first time since 2014 and have been 12 times. They are a one-state champ (2005).
ADM (31-4) vs. North Scott (28-10): These two schools met for the first time during the Bound era back in June. It was a 5-1 ADM win on that day, but now we get to see what’s what in Fort Dodge. North Scott is here for the 15th time and will chase their fourth state championship. ADM appears for the seventh time and have been a state runner-up twice.
Dallas Center-Grimes (33-6) vs. Indianola (27-12): Another matchup with plenty of history. DC-G holds the series advantage, 12-10, and they’re 3-0 win 7-3, 6-5 and 8-6 wins over the Indians this season. Dallas Center-Grimes is in Fort Dodge for the 11th time. That includes their three-year run as champs from 2013-2015 while Indianola is there for a 10th time. They won a 2012 title and are at state for the first time since 2019.
Point 5: Class 3A state softball quarterfinals
Remember the 3A quarterfinal that wouldn’t end last year? Great memories of Atlantic’s team from a year ago. These games are at 7:00 and 7:30.
Mount Vernon (33-4) vs. Wahlert Catholic (23-16): This marks the first time the two teams have met in the Bound era. It also represents the ninth state appearance for Mount Vernon and only the second for Wahlert (and first since 2009). The Mustangs were last year’s state runner-up and led Assumption 5-1 into the fifth of that game. They’re hungry.
Saydel (31-4) vs. Davis County (23-8): This is the first time the two have met during the Bound era, although I’m sure they’re at least a little bit familiar with one another. Davis County makes their first state softball appearance while Saydel is in Fort Dodge for a second time and first since 2007. So, this is the Cinderella matchup, and I love it.
Point 6: Coverage this week
We are going to be all over the place with plenty of coverage all week. I can only tell you about the next couple days, though. Here’s how it looks:
Monday, July 18th
The Barrett Auto Center Tournament Trail continues...
X: Class 1A State Quarterfinal Baseball at Carroll — CAM vs. New London, 4:30 PM (Derek Martin)
FM: Class 3A State Quarterfinal Baseball at Iowa City — Lewis Central vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
Tuesday, July 19th
The Barrett Auto Center Tournament Trail continues...
FM: Class 2A State Quarterfinal Softball at Fort Dodge — Logan-Magnolia vs. Wilton, 1:30 PM (Derek Martin)
FM: Class 2A State Quarterfinal Softball at Fort Dodge — Mount Ayr vs. Central Springs, 3:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
We will also have reporting from Kuemper baseball and Southeast Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys and Twin Cedars softball this week. Should be fun!
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage that counts. –Winston Churchill
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.