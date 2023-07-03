(KMAland) -- It’s a Seven Points Monday. We’ll call it a little bit of a clean-up Seven Points Monday. Putting the exclamation mark on some things Monday. Some of this is simply review, but here it is:
Point 1: Your KMAland softball conference champions
Hawkeye Ten: Creston (17-3) is your champion, winning the conference by at least one game over Atlantic (14-4), which has two games remaining. For Creston, this is their second straight conference title and eighth since 2009.
Corner: Griswold (10-0) is the conference champion with an undefeated run through the league. They also won the conference tournament title.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia (14-2) edged Missouri Valley (13-3) by a single game for the conference title this season.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys (12-1) wins the league by a single game over Southeast Warren (11-2) and by two games over Wayne (10-3).
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (14-0) went undefeated in the conference to win the league by three games over Woodbine (11-3).
Missouri River: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-4) closes it out with the conference championship, and it ends up by three games in the loss column over Sioux City East (19-7) and LeMars (19-7).
Bluegrass: Twin Cedars (16-0) rolls to the conference championship.
Point 2: Your KMAland baseball conference champions
Hawkeye Ten: Lewis Central (18-1) has one more game left (with Glenwood), but they are the conference champion with plenty of room to spare. They’ve won five league championships in a row and seven of the last nine.
Corner: Fremont-Mills (10-0) — like Griswold softball — went undefeated in the conference and won the league tournament title.
WIC: This one was all Underwood (15-1), which didn’t lose a conference game in the month of June.
POI: Central Decatur (13-0) finished off the undefeated conference run last week to win the league by four games.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-2) and West Harrison (12-2) share the conference championship by a single game over Woodbine (11-3).
MRC: One of the big surprises of the season, Sioux City North (20-8), took the conference title by one game over Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-9), Sioux City East (19-9) and Bishop Heelan Catholic (19-9).
Bluegrass: Moravia (12-0) ends up with an undefeated Bluegrass title and takes it by two games over Ankeny Christian (10-2).
Point 3: #WhoHomered (Baseball Version)
Here’s #WhoHomered in the past week. Reminder: These are home runs ONLY from the past week — whether that is hitting them in the last week or they were reported to Bound in the last week.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Brendan Monahan, St. Albert 2 (7)
Cade Sears, Harlan (3)
Trent Patton, Glenwood (3)
Casey Clair, Lewis Central (2)
Jozef Reisz, Harlan (1)
Logan Sibenaller, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Xavier Darrow, Atlantic (1)
Corner Conference
None
Western Iowa Conference
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor (5)
Cael Witt, Tri-Center (2)
Eli Fouts, Missouri Valley (1)
Holden Minahan, Treynor (1)
Lincoln Thomas, Tri-Center (1)
Pride of Iowa Conference
None
Rolling Valley Conference
None
Missouri River Conference
Ayden Hoag, LeMars (2)
Tylar Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Peyton Steinspring, Thomas Jefferson (1)
Braydon Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Clayton Smith, Abraham Lincoln (1)
Bluegrass Conference
Matthew Seals, Moravia (4)
Jackson McDanel, Moravia (2)
Holden Roberts, Twin Cedars (1)
Wyatt Throckmorton, Moravia (1)
Point 4: #WhoHomered (Softball Version)
Here’s #WhoHomered in the past week. Reminder: These are home runs ONLY from the past week — whether that is hitting them in the last week or they were reported to Bound in the last week.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Nevaeh Randall, Creston 4 (20)
Allison Koontz, Glenwood (8)
Annika Price, Clarinda 2 (6)
Jersey Foote, Creston (6)
Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (5)
Daile Keeler, Creston (4)
Ava Adamson, Creston 2 (4)
Lila Wiederstein, Atlantic (2)
Addison Wagoner, Clarinda (1)
Kaylah Degase, Clarinda (1)
Taryn Fredrickson, Creston (1)
Sara Kolle, Glenwood (1)
Taylor Heese, Harlan (1)
Alexis Diercksen, Kuemper Catholic (1)
Corner Conference
Makenna Askeland, Griswold (6)
Macy Mitchell, Fremont-Mills (2)
Fallon Sheldon, Sidney (1)
Western Iowa Conference
Audrie Kohl, Missouri Valley (5)
Mattie Nielsen, Audubon 2 (4)
Alexis Obermeier, Audubon (4)
Alexis Gruhn, IKM-Manning (2)
Jadyn Huisman, Treynor (2)
Jordan Porsch, Audubon (1)
Elly Henderson, Riverside (1)
Sophia Fenner, Riverside (1)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Izzie Moore, Wayne 2 (10)
Sturgis Fridley, Southeast Warren (9)
Noelle McKnight, East Union (6)
Jorja Holliday, Nodaway Valley 2 (6)
Breya Nickle, Mount Ayr (3)
Ava Whitney, Wayne (2)
Rolling Valley Conference
Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard (3)
Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston (2)
Gemini Goodwin, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1)
Missouri River Conference
Alexys Jones, Sioux City East 2 (10)
Elise Evans-Murphy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (9)
Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East 2 (5)
Bailey Moreau, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (4)
Natalie Rasmussen, Sioux City North (4)
Sophie Verzani, Sioux City North (3)
Ella Skinner, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Lauren Woods, Sioux City North (2)
Maddie Gengler, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1)
Chloe Buss, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Bluegrass Conference
Keirsten Klein, Murray 3 (9)
Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg (6)
Destiny Nathaniel, Moravia (5)
Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (5)
Cristen Durian, Twin Cedars (3)
Kasyn Reed, Melcher-Dallas (1)
Mendon Jellison, Seymour (1)
Morgan Robertson, Seymour (1)
Point 5: Class 1A District Tournament games tonight
Here’s the rundown of the 1A district games scheduled for tonight. These are a complete copy and paste from Saturday:
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 11 — FIRST ROUND
Melcher-Dallas (2-17) at Lynnville-Sully (24-1)
It’s quite the task here for Melcher-Dallas, which will play Lynnville-Sully for the second time during the Bound era. The last time they played was on July 11th, 2017, and it was L-S coming out with a 3-0 win. The Eagles are averaging over 10 runs per game while Melcher-Dallas gives up more than 10 runs per game.
Martensdale-St. Marys (8-18) vs. Southeast Warren (13-10) (at Lynnville-Sully)
The two POI rivals meet for a 34th time during the Bound era, and it’s the third meeting of this season. Southeast Warren snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Blue Devils on June 2nd in a 1-0 win. They also won by a football score, 24-7, on June 16th. It’s the only time during the Bound era that the Warhawks have won twice in a row against MSTM. It’s a 28-5 all-time advantage for MSTM, dating back to June 2009.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12 — FIRST ROUND
Panorama (3-21) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (24-4)
Another year, another fantastic season for Coon Rapids-Bayard, which shared the Rolling Valley Conference championship with West Harrison this summer. They’ve won their last four games heading into the postseason and will meet a Panorama team that they haven’t played since 2019. It’s also the 13th time they’ve played during the Bound era with the Crusaders leading the series, 9-3. The last time Panorama beat CR-B was July 2nd, 2012.
Mormon Trail (9-8) at Mount Ayr (8-7)
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the records of teams that have played a condensed season. Some programs just aren’t willing to fit a normal schedule into the 30-some days the IHSAA allows for baseball. Mount Ayr is one of those teams, too, that likes to keep their seasons separate and didn’t really start playing competitive games until the track season was finished. So, if you’re wondering how one can play 15 times and another can play 17, there’s your answer. Anyway, Mount Ayr and Mormon Trail play for the 11th time during the Bound era, and the Raiders have won each of the last four and 8 of the last 10. The last time Mormon Trail beat Mount Ayr, it was June 13th, 2016.
ACGC (7-17) at Lenox (17-7)
Lots of 7s involved in the records here. This game can be heard (audio only) with Taten Eighmy on the KMAX-Stream this evening. The Tigers and Chargers played each of the last two years with the two squads splitting those games. ACGC won a 4-2 battle last season while Lenox was an 11-6 winner back in 2021. This one means much more than those two, as you know.
Bedford (15-7) vs. East Union (10-12) (at Lenox)
Also tonight in Lenox, a very, very intriguing matchup of Pride of Iowa Conference teams that are both playing very well down the stretch. East Union has won five of their last six while Bedford has rolled off wins in 8 of their last 10. The two played a very tight game just about a month ago in early June with Bedford taking a 3-2 win. The Bulldogs also won 3-1 last year, 7-6 the year before and 4-1 in 2019. East Union’s last win came in 2018, and it was a 6-3 ballgame. It just seems like these two play close games lately. Maybe another is on the way tonight on the KMAX-Stream. Bedford, by the way, has won 20 of the 22 matchups since the Bound/QuikStats thing came along.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13 — FIRST ROUND
IKM-Manning (9-15) vs. Glidden-Ralston (6-14) (at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton)
IKM-Manning and Glidden-Ralston played for the first time during the Bound era earlier this year. And now they meet again. Back on June 12th, IKM-Manning was a 7-1 winner. Tonight, they play in a win-or-go-home contest at Exira/EHK.
Boyer Valley (6-14) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11-8)
If you ever want to see something you may have never seen before, check out the logo that Bound uses for Boyer Valley. It’s a pretty sweet bulldog standing on all fours next to a very large “BV.” I love bulldogs, and I love this logo. Anyway, Exira/EHK has a 17-2 advantage over Boyer Valley during the Bound era, but the two teams have split this year. BV won 11-6 back on June 7th before Exira/EHK took a 21-4 win on June 28th. I thought Trevor Maeder’s open on his Boyer Valley story was a little harsh: “Boyer Valley hopes to avenge a recent 17-run loss…” But you know what? Baseball is a strange sport, they did beat Exira/EHK earlier this year and you just never know.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14 — FIRST ROUND
CAM (9-12) vs. Earlham (14-11) (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
CAM gets a chance to play on that beautiful diamond in Coon Rapids tonight, but they will take on Earlham rather than the Crusaders. It’s the third time the two programs have met, but it’s the first time since 2011. Earlham won a 20-14 thriller in June 2011 and a 7-2 battle in July 2009.
Griswold (3-12) at Tri-Center (15-8)
The former Western Iowa Conference mates meet tonight in Neola. Griswold left the league for the Corner, and it’s a great fit for them. It’s great when schools can get into conferences that they fit in. For too long, we’ve been living in this age where conferences are just set because that’s the way it’s always been. It’d be nice if more schools could get into conferences they fit in. Anyway, the Trojans have won 18 of the 23 matchups between the two programs. Griswold last beat the Trojans in July 2015. Tri-Center, though, has won the last six and were winners last July, 13-0.
Stanton (12-10) vs. Southwest Valley (4-18) (at Tri-Center)
Southwest Valley and Stanton meet for the 20th time during the Bound era. It’s also the second time they’ve played this season with Southwest Valley taking a 12-6 win back on May 22nd. That stopped a five-game win streak for the Vikings, which was preceded by a five-game stretch of wins for the Timberwolves. What gives tonight? We’re fixin’ to find out.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15 — FIRST ROUND
Riverside (7-12) vs. East Mills (9-10) (at Fremont-Mills)
I’ve got this one tonight at 5:00 PM on KMA-FM 99.1 from beautiful Tabor, USA. It’s the fourth time the two programs have played during the Bound era, and I would like to see it more often. It’s a natural matchup. Riverside has won two of the previous meetings, but they have been trading off. Riverside won in 2017, East Mills won in 2020 and Riverside was a winner in 2021. All three of them were decided by three runs or less and two were decided by one run.
Sidney (5-15) at Fremont-Mills (15-5)
I’ve also got this one tonight on KMA-FM 99.1 from Tabor. The two Corner Conference teams have met four times already this year. Why not a fifth? F-M won the previous four games by scores of 7-0, 6-3, 7-1 and 12-2. It wasn’t until that fourth matchup that things got a little bit out of hand. Sidney knows it can hang around. They just have to get hits at the right time and avoid having the Knights do that. As for the Knights, they want it to stay status quo. Looking forward to this one tonight. By the way, the overall series advantage is in F-M’s favor, 21-15.
Point 6: Class 2A District Tournament games tonight
Here’s the rundown of the 2A district games scheduled for tonight. These are a complete copy and paste from Saturday:
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 11 — FIRST ROUND
Nodaway Valley (6-16) vs. Chariton (18-11) (at Interstate 35)
The first matchup in the history of the Bound era comes to Truro, USA tonight. Nodaway Valley and Chariton have not played during this era, but that ends tonight. The Wolverines have had a bit of a struggle down the stretch of the season, but if you have followed them at all this season you will note that they can be as good as anybody in a one-game scenario. I’m looking forward to seeing how they compete tonight.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 16 — FIRST ROUND
Shenandoah (7-17) vs. AHSTW (11-9) (at Treynor)
While this is the seventh time the two programs have played during the Bound era, I would love nothing more than to see this matchup two times a year. They play in all of the same youth leagues, but then when it comes to high school there are some that contend “Shenandoah is too big.” It’s an interesting concept. So is this game, because it reminds me of some of their previous July thrillers. Remember the 11-inning 1-0 win for Shenandoah in 2017? Or the 3-2 Shenandoah win in 2018? There have been some fantastic games between the two. The Mustangs have won four of six and three in a row. Hear this one on KMA 960 with Trevoooooorreeee Maaaaydooooor.
Missouri Valley (6-19) at Treynor (14-10)
This is the 39th(!) meeting between the two programs during the Bound era. The two met a couple times this year already with Treynor winning by 9-0 and 16-1 scores. But one of the strengths of Missouri Valley this year is their pitching, and do I have to say it again? Anything can happen in a one-game scenario! Missouri Valley’s last win over Treynor wasn’t too long ago (2021), and they also beat them twice in 2018. But Treynor has largely controlled this series with a 30-8 advantage. Trevor has this one, too, on AM 960.
Extra Point: Enjoy the….
…games!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.