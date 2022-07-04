(KMAland) -- Happy 4th of July! I hope everyone is having a wonderful American-styled celebration. Here are Seven Points to go with your fireworks.
Point 1: Another tip o’ the cap to the baseball & softball folks
Here at the Martin Blog, we love our baseball and softball, and I think it’s worth giving an ol’ tip o’ the cap to the folks that use their summers to hit, throw and field, even when it seems like the powers-that-be would like you to just hurry up and be done.
Personally, I think it takes a true competitor to play these sports while also juggling the many football, volleyball, basketball, weight training and speed and agility camps and workouts that are somehow allowed in season. You empty your gas tank every day to appease all of your coaches, and you do it because you love to compete.
Some of you might have baseball or softball as your No. 1, and that’s awesome, too, but it sure seems to me the biggest competitors are those that play baseball and softball in the summer. Even in a shotgun season, even with some of the actions and changes continually weakening the sport, you are out there in the summer heat competing. Big ups to all of you.
Point 2: #WhoHomered (Softball Edition)
Now for your weekly look at those that hit home runs. This is purely contingent on coaches/statisticians updating Bound in the last week.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Allison Koontz, FR, Glenwood 3 (9)
Jersey Foote, FR, Creston 2 (5)
Nevaeh Randall, JR, Creston 2 (9)
Kassidy Stephens, SO, Shenandoah 2 (2)
Madison Barrett, SR, Glenwood (3)
Morgan Driskell, SR, Creston (6)
Daile Keeler, JR, Creston (3)
Zoey Kirchhoff, 08, Atlantic (1)
Jaydin Lindsay, SO, Red Oak (1)
Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood (5)
Alexis Narmi, SO, St. Albert (2)
Hailey Ostrander, SR, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Claire Pellett, SO, Atlantic (1)
Hannah Slater, SR, Denison-Schleswig (2)
Kamryn Venner, SR, Kuemper Catholic (2)
Lila Wiederstein, 08, Atlantic (1)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Macy Mitchell, SO, Fremont-Mills (2)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Mikenzie Brewer, SO, Tri-Center (1)
Jadyn Huisman, SO, Treynor (2)
Kaitlin Kozeal, FR, Tri-Center (1)
Addi Redinbaugh, SO, Tri-Center (1)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Breanna Nolte, JR, Southeast Warren 3 (7)
Izzie Moore, FR, Wayne 2 (8)
Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne (5)
Lexi Clendenen, 08, Southeast Warren (1)
Sadie Cox, FR, Lenox (4)
Isabelle Eisbach, 08, Nodaway Valley (1)
Allie Jo Fortune, FR, Wayne (6)
Hallee Hamilton, SR, Central Decatur (3)
Jaycee Neer, FR, Southeast Warren (3)
Jordan Proctor, SR, Central Decatur (1)
Mallory Raney, SR, East Union (2)
Addy Reynolds, SR, Mount Ayr (6)
Alivia Ruble, JR, Southeast Warren (8)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Marissa Spieker, SR, CAM 2 (4)
Vanessa Koehler, JR, Glidden-Ralston (3)
Jess O’Day, SO, Boyer Valley (1)
Elise Olson, FR, Woodbine (1)
Maggie Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va (1)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Kenley Meis, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (3)
Lauren Clark, JR, Sioux City North (1)
Elise Evans-Murphy, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7)
Marin Frazee, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2)
Cori Griebel, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
Brylee Hempey, SR, Sioux City East (2)
Angelica Rivera, SO, Sioux City West (1)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Paetyn Anderson, SO, Melcher-Dallas (4)
Grace Bailey, SR, Twin Cedars (6)
Keirsten Klein, 08, Murray (3)
Cameron Martin, SR, Lamoni (5)
Ali Mockenhaupt, SR, Twin Cedars (1)
Lauren Olsen, FR, Lamoni (1)
Carter Osborne, FR, Orient-Macksburg (1)
Point 3: #WhoHomered (Baseball Edition)
On to the baseball home run hitters from the week….
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kayden Anderson, SO, Glenwood (6)
Landon Couse, JR, Red Oak (1)
Aron Harrington, SR, Lewis Central (6)
Stephen Leinen, JR, Harlan (4)
Daniel McGrath, SR, St. Albert (2)
Devin Nailor, SR, Lewis Central (3)
Wyatt Redinbaugh, SR, Atlantic (1)
Matthew Sorfonden, SO, Harlan (1)
DJ Weilage, SR, St. Albert (2)
Braden Woods, JR, Red Oak (1)
CORNER CONFERENCE
JT Mahaney, JR, Fremont-Mills (1)
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Ryker Adair, 08, Underwood (1)
Jaxon Johnson, SR, Tri-Center (3)
Clayton Luett, SR, Underwood (1)
Max Nielsen, SR, IKM-Manning (3)
Cooper Perdew, JR, IKM-Manning (1)
AJ Schiltz, SR, Treynor (1)
Justice Weers, SR, Tri-Center (5)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Tyler Martin, FR, Mount Ayr (2)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Lane Spieker, SR, CAM 4 (11)
Colby Rich, SR, CAM 2 (6)
Gavin Kelley, SO, Woodbine (3)
Mason King, JR, West Harrison (3)
Tanner Oswald, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2)
Cade Ticknor, SR, CAM (2)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Ian Gill, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (10)
Jacob Brienzo, JR, Sioux City East (1)
Bryce Click, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5)
Lincoln Colling, JR, Sioux City East (2)
Cole Conlon, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2)
Gaven Goldsberry, SO, Abraham Lincoln (2)
Ayden Hoag, SO, LeMars (3)
Cole Johnson, SR, Sioux City East (1)
Drake Van Meter, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4)
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Gage Hanes, JR, Moravia (1)
Brycen Wookey, SR, Murray (4)
Point 4: One more update on the conference races/champs
For the third straight week, I’m taking a look at each of the conferences in KMAland. Some of it was not quite finished last week, so I think it’s perfect to see this thing through.
Hawkeye Ten: Creston softball (19-1) and Lewis Central baseball (19-0) are the conference champs. The Titans go for 20-0 tomorrow against Glenwood.
Corner: Griswold softball (10-0) and Fremont-Mills baseball (9-1) are the regular season champs. The Tigers and Stanton baseball won the conference tournaments.
Western Iowa: Logan-Magnolia softball (16-0) and Underwood baseball (15-1) are still the regular season champs.
Pride of Iowa: Martensdale-St. Marys softball (12-1) and Mount Ayr baseball (12-1) claimed this year’s POI championships.
Rolling Valley: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton softball (15-0) and CAM baseball (15-1) won this year’s Rolling Valley championships. The Cougars claimed the RVC last Monday with a doubleheader sweep of Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Missouri River: Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball (24-4) clinched the outright championship with their doubleheader split against LeMars on Friday. Meanwhile, Abraham Lincoln baseball (21-5) has clinched at least a share of the Missouri River title and would win it outright if they can nab one win at Sioux City East tomorrow. If not, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21-7) would also have a share of the title.
Bluegrass: This is not new information, but Twin Cedars softball (16-0) and Ankeny Christian baseball (15-0) were fairly dominant league champs this year.
Point 5: All hail the unbeatable bags duo
Just a quick aside from the high school sports: Two true professionals in the game of bags dominated the competition on Sunday at Maeder Manor. Derek Martin (me) and Ryan “The Mouth” Matheny were undefeated throughout the afternoon and evening. Teams changed and combined with hopes of knocking off the dominant duo, but they just couldn’t get it done. There was even a 19-0 deficit that was overcome simply by flipping a switch. I would also like to take this time to announce our retirement as undefeated champions of the world.
Point 6: Coverage this week
You won’t be hurting for chances to hear baseball and softball tournament trail games this week.
Tuesday, July 5th
AM: Class 1A District 2 District Semifinal Baseball — Fremont-Mills at Woodbine, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
FM: Class 2A District 15 District Semifinal Baseball at Clarinda — Underwood vs. Treynor, 5:00 PM & Clarinda vs. Red Oak, 7:00 PM (Derek Martin)
X: Class 1A District 2 District Semifinal Baseball — West Harrison at St. Albert, 7:00 PM (Ryan Matheny)
X: Class 1A District 14 District Semifinal Baseball — Lenox at CAM, 7:00 PM (Nick Stavas)
Wednesday, July 6th
AM: Class 3A Region 4 First Round Softball — Shenandoah at Atlantic, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
FM: Class 3A Region 4 First Round Softball — Red Oak at Clarinda, 7:00 PM (Derek Martin)
X: Class 1A Region 3 Second Round Softball — CAM at Fremont-Mills, 7:00 PM (Nick Stavas)
X: Class 2A Region 3 Second Round Softball — Treynor at AHSTW (Adam Kiesel)
Thursday, July 7th
AM: Class 4A Region 2 First Round Softball — Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:00 PM (Ryan Matheny & Brian Bertini)
Friday, July 8th
AM: Class 1A or 2A Regional Semifinal Softball or Class 3A or 4A Substate Baseball, 7:00 PM
FM: Class 1A or 2A Regional Semifinal Softball or Class 3A or 4A Substate Baseball, 7:00 PM
X: Class 3A Substate 8 First Round Baseball — Atlantic at Glenwood, 7:00 PM (Nick Stavas)
X: Class 1A or 2A Regional Semifinal Softball or Class 3A or 4A Substate Baseball, 7:00 PM
Saturday, July 9th
AM: Class 3A Region 4 Semifinal Softball at Atlantic — Shenandoah/Atlantic vs. Red Oak/Clarinda, 7:00 PM (Adam Kiesel)
FM: Class 2A District 15 Final Baseball at Clarinda, 7:00 PM (Trevor Maeder)
X: Class 1A District 2 Final Baseball at Woodbine, 7:00 PM (Nick Stavas)
Keep your eyes on the KMA Sports Broadcast Calendar for the latest and greatest for our coverage linked here.
Extra Point: One quote for the week
Whatever you are, be a good one. -Abraham Lincoln
