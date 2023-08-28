(KMAland) -- Week two of the 2023-24 sports calendar year begins today. Let’s celebrate with Seven Points.
Point 1: Words on every KMAland Iowa football team that won in Week 1
•Atlantic: Start No. 1 for sophomore quarterback Zayden Parker was a smashing success. He threw for 192 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-33 win over Clarke.
•Clarinda: The Cardinals ran and ran and ran some more in a 46-7 win over Shenandoah, and they’re one of my 10 teams I learned something about.
•Creston: Creston had 22 fourth-quarter points in a 36-17 win over Winterset, and Cael Turner (206 yards passing) and Brennan Hayes (201 yards rushing) both went over 200 yards with their specialties.
•Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs had the first 38 points of a 38-14 win over Thomas Jefferson. Eight different players carried the ball for 179 yards while Jake Fink had a pick-six to lead the defense.
•Glenwood: Incredible game with Kayden Anderson throwing for 219 yards and a touchdown. The Rams beat Sioux City East, 28-24.
•Lewis Central: Jimmy Scott! The Titans were 21-20 winners over Harlan behind three field goal makes from Scott, who put through the go-ahead and game-winner with just minutes remaining in the game.
•East Mills: Zach Thornburg ran and threw the Wolverines to a 54-36 win over West Harrison. He had 252 yards passing, 53 yards rushing and five total offensive touchdowns. Shoutout also to Jackson Embree for 99 yards receiving, two offensive touchdowns and 15.0 tackles on defense.
•AHSTW: The Vikings rushed for 362 yards and needed just 17 carries to get there in what was a 64-27 win over Tri-Center. That’s an average of 21.3 yards per carry, by the way.
•IKM-Manning: The Wolves escaped with a 19-15 win over East Sac County behind 204 yard passing and a touchdown from quarterback Ben Ramsey.
•Logan-Magnolia: The ground game was popping for Logan-Magnolia in a 29-8 win over Missouri Valley. Evan Roden (103 yards, 2 TD), Calvin Collins (84 yards, 1 TD) and William Anderson (78 yards) were impressive.
•Riverside: A 40-0 shutout win for the Bulldogs on the road over West Monona came behind Grady Jeppesen (167 yards passing, 3 TD) and Jaxon Gordon (227 yards rushing, 56 yards receiving, 3 TD).
•Treynor: Coach Jeff Casey told his team to go out and be like the 2003 team that won a state championship (and famously didn’t give up a touchdown until the state semifinals). So, they did in a 41-0 shutout of St. Albert.
•Bedford: How about 50 first-half points from the Bulldogs? Bedford racked up 238 yards rushing, including 126 and a couple scores from Garrison Motsinger in a 63-20 win over Moravia.
•East Union: East Union scored the first 24 points and the final 13 points of the game in a 53-30 win over Sidney. Seth Hudson had 120 yards passing, 37 yards rushing and four offensive touchdowns.
•Lenox: How did Lenox handle life without last year’s great senior class? Pretty well, as they scored a combined 46 points between the second and third quarters to beat Stanton-Essex, 54-16. Gabe Funk had 108 yards rushing and three scores to lead the charge.
•Mount Ayr: The Battle for the Rock Trophy stayed with Mount Ayr in a 39-12 win over Nodaway Valley. Tyler Martin had a big offensive game with four touchdowns on the night.
•Southwest Valley: Wyatt Mendenhall had three picks and a receiving score in a 34-31 win over Red Oak.
•Wayne: Wayne had 267 yards on the ground in a 42-8 win over Colfax-Mingo. Sophomore Fischer Buckingham totaled 161 of those yards and rushed for two scores.
•Ar-We-Va: Blayne Smith had 285 yards and four touchdowns through the air while Wyatt Ragaller had 98 yards rushing, 117 yards receiving and three total offensive score in a 46-44 win for the Rockets over Exira/EHK.
•Boyer Valley: Luke Cripps carried the ball for 125 yards and scored a couple touchdowns on the ground while also throwing two scores for Boyer Valley in the first win of the Jeremy Christiansen era (56-12 over Griswold).
•CAM: The Cougars were mighty impressive in a 42-12 win over Audubon on Friday night, getting 164 yards passing, 119 yards rushing and four offensive scores from Chase Spieker.
•Glidden-Ralston: The Wildcats had one of the bigger upsets of the night on Friday, going to Woodbine for a 32-28 win. Colby Wallace was outstanding under center and went for 146 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
•Abraham Lincoln: Etienne Higgins was very impressive for the Lynx in their 28-13 win over Sioux City West, finishing with 240 yards passing, 87 yards rushing and four offensive scores. Cael Hanson was his top receiving target (114 yards, 2 TD).
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: With Kuemper leading Heelan by a 19-14 score at half, the defenses buckled down. Heelan scored eight points in the fourth quarter, and that proved to be the only points scored in the second half in their 22-19 win.
•LeMars: LeMars leaned on quarterback Teagen Kasel (117 yards rushing, 143 yards passing, 4 total TD) in their 41-13 rout of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
•Lamoni: The Demons racked up 468 yards rushing in a 74-22 win over Twin Cedars. Landon Lindgren (263 yards, 4 TD) and Ambrose Savage (215 yards, 5 TD) each went over 200 yards.
•Mormon Trail: Mormon Trail was a 50-14 victor over Melcher-Dallas to open up their season with a dominant win.
Point 2: The KMAland Missouri & Nebraska winners
Unfortunately, Missouri and Nebraska don’t have a really cool thing where I can swiftly and efficiently navigate each game and sort stats like Iowa does. Maybe they should get on that. That said, here are a few thoughts on the winners in KMAland Missouri and Nebraska:
•Albany: No Kemper Cline? No problem. The Warriors racked up 70 points in a 70-24 win over Stewartsville.
•Ashland-Greenwood: The Bluejays rolled to a 28-3 opening win over Columbus Lakeview. Drake Zimmerman had a couple rushing touchdowns and 87 yards in the victory.
•Auburn: One of the tightest games of the evening, Auburn took a 20-19 win over Boys Town.
•East Atchison: The Wolves didn’t allow a single touchdown on defense, and they had five different players rush for touchdowns in a 54-6 rout of King City.
•Elmwood-Murdock: What will Elmwood-Murdock do without Cade Hosier? Well, I guess they’ll put up 58 points in a win over Falls City Sacred Heart. Riley Wilson had 90 yards and touchdowns rushing, passing, via punt return and on a pick-six in the victory.
•Humboldt-TRS: The highest scoring game of the weekend involving a KMAland winner is here, as Humboldt-TRS took a 70-64 win over Brownell-Talbot. The Titans had 403 yards rushing, including 192 and four touchdowns from Hunter Bohling.
•Johnson-Brock: The Eagles rolled to a 40-8 win over Southern, getting 134 yards passing, 38 yards rushing and three offensive touchdowns from senior quarterback Sloan Pelican.
•Johnson County Central: The Thunderbirds are 1-0 after taking a 60-16 win over Mead.
•Lourdes Central Catholic: Nolan Beccard was outstanding with 135 rushing, 138 passing and six total offensive touchdowns for the Knights in a 40-8 win over Freeman.
•Nodaway Valley: One of the shockers of the night was Nodaway Valley housing defending state champion North Andrew, 32-8. Michael Cook was terrific with 77 yards rushing and a couple touchdowns.
•Platte Valley: Then-No. 4 Platte Valley went out and upset then-No. 1 Worth County, 38-34, in Grant City on Friday night. Aydan Blackford was outstanding with 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
•Plattsmouth: In terms of playing an extra period to decide things, Plattsmouth played the most entertaining game of the night Friday. The Blue Devils won 30-27 in overtime over Blair. Quarterback Gabe Villamonte was very efficient with 8 completions in 10 tries for 131 yards and a touchdown. No word on if he threw left and right-handed. (He is famously ambidextrous.)
•South Holt: Cade Kurtz had two interceptions, a kickoff return for a touchdown, two passing scores and a receiving touchdown for South Holt in a 58-50 shootout win at Princeton.
•Stanberry: The Bulldogs rolled to a 42-8 win over Mound City to open the 2023 year.
•Sterling: The Jets didn’t have much trouble in a 38-6 6-player win over Heartland Lutheran.
•Syracuse: Cy Petersen had a monster performance for Syracuse in their 44-26 win over Louisville. He went for 174 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
•Weeping Water: Sayler Rhodes had a huge performance for Weeping Water, rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Palmyra.
Point 3: Shouting out KMAland tournament champs from the volleyball weekend
On Saturday, there were four programs that brought home tournament championships:
•Lewis Central: The Titans went a perfect 4-0 and didn’t lose a set on their way to winning their home tournament. They swept past TJ, Omaha Bryan, Stanton and Tri-Center. Four players had at least 14 kills — Maddie Roenfeld (17), Ashlynne Havermann (15), Anna Strohmeier (14) and Brooke Larsen (14). Larsen also had 20 assists, 15 digs, five aces and three blocks.
•Treynor: The Cardinals were impressive at the Harlan Tournament in posting a 5-0 record. They swept Harlan, Carroll and Missouri Valley in pool play and St. Albert in the semifinals before winning in a three-set battle with Glenwood to claim the championship. Sophomore Nora Konz was outstanding with 42 kills and a .388 efficiency. Haley Swanson had 99 assists on the weekend, which also included big hitting performances from Aubree James (29 kills) and Ella Tiarks (20 kills).
•Riverside: The Bulldogs went to AHSTW and came home with a championship of their own in sweeping past AHSTW, CAM, Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Earlham and winning in three sets over East Mills. The ‘Dogs got a team-high 24 kills with 23 digs, eight aces and five assists from Elyssa Amdor. Ayla Richardson also had a nice performance with 69 assists, 19 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and two aces.
•Lenox: Finally, the cardiac kids of the weekend were the Lenox Tigers, which won their home championship but not without playing three three-set matches with Bedford, I-35 and Creston. They also swept Diagonal and Essex. No stats are in at the time of this writing, but I’m guessing Sadie Cox, Gabby Robles, Zoey Reed, Delaney Funk and company had their mitts all over it.
Here are some other teams that left the weekend with winning records:
•Kuemper Catholic (5-1 at Humboldt)
•Glenwood (4-1 at Harlan)
•Creston (4-1 at Lenox)
•East Mills (4-1 at AHSTW)
•Tri-Center (3-1 at LC)
•Ankeny Christian (3-1 at Meskwaki Settlement)
•Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-1 at Colfax-Mingo)
•Plattsmouth (2-1 at Plattsmouth)
•Red Oak (4-2 at Bondurant-Farrar)
•Atlantic (3-2 at AHSTW)
•Bedford (3-2 at Lenox)
Point 4: KMAland cross country winners for the week
Here’s who won cross country races in the past week:
•Dani Ahrens, Conestoga: Ahrens won the individual championship at Weeping Water on Thursday with at time of 22:01.85.
•Liston Crotty, Auburn: Crotty ran to a win at her home meet in 20:58.00.
•Elliot Gossin, Ashland-Glenwood: Gossin was the champion at Weeping Water with a winning time of 19:38.33.
•Hailey Hentgtgen, Palmyra: All kinds of Ts and Gs and a championship at East Butler with a time of 22:59.
•Hanna Johnson, Sioux City North: North’s Johnson ran in a shortened race at Heelan and won in 13:53.22.
•Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North: This was also at the shortened race hosted by Heelan and had a winning time of 10:37.22.
•Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda: Schaapherder was terrific in Glenwood, breaking the school record and winning the meet with a time of 15:43.30.
•Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan: The two-time Hawkeye Ten champion was a winner in Glenwood on Saturday with a time of 18:47.49.
Point 5: The combat spot
The fifth point every Monday in 2023-24 is going to be the combat spot. So, here we go…
•UFC Singapore started at 4:00 AM, and I saw about two to three minutes of it before I had to head out the door to coach some fall baseball. That said, I went 3-3 with my predictions on the main card.
•Max Holloway over The Korean Zombie was a pretty easy choice, considering Holloway was a -800 favorite. However, it was one of the top moments of the year for MMA with TKZ saying goodbye and God bless to the sport after getting slept.
•My futures bet for Erin Blanchfield holding the flyweight championship before the end of the year picked up a little steam with another terrific showing against Taila Santos. Now, Alexa Grasso must win the rematch with Valentina Schevchenko.
•I didn’t see any of AEW All-In, but I’ve done plenty of listening, reading and perusing, and all I have to say is: CM Punk is really the worst. (Yes, I know the whole story, but there comes a time when the problem is you.)
•Actually, I do have some more to say on All-In. MJF/Cole looked like a brilliant move, Saraya winning the title was a great moment for London but makes little sense, Jericho kept up with Ospreay(?), thank goodness FTR kept the tag straps and all the multi-person tag team matches just seemed irrelevant. That said, it does sound like the best AEW PPV ever, if only for the spectacle of selling the most tickets EVER for a professional wrestling event.
Point 6: A look at the week in KMA Sports coverage
Tuesday — Expect coverage from the Shenandoah Early Bird XC meet & check out Trevor Maeder’s call of Shenandoah at Glenwood volleyball on the KMAX-Stream.
Thursday — Also on the KMAX-Stream, Trevor heads to his home away from home with Stanton hosting Sidney.
Friday — Games of the week are Fremont-Mills at Lenox and Sidney at East Mills + we will have full-scale Week 2 coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight.
Extra Point: One quote to live by for the week
We learn from failure, not from success.
