(KMAland) -- We’ve reached Week 4 of the 2023-24 sports calendar year, and that means we must start it with Seven Points.
Point 1: Words on every KMAland Iowa Football winner in Week 3
Due to youth football and baseball, I was unable to get a blog out this weekend on things I learned during Week 3 of the high school football season. Consider this my apology.
•Abraham Lincoln (2-1): A slow start for Abraham Lincoln, but they were able to overcome it with a 26-point second period in a 40-20 win over Des Moines East. Etienne Higgins is someone you need to know, as he rushed for 103 yards, threw for 119 and had three offensive touchdowns. Andre Rogers posted a breakout of his own with 175 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
•Ar-We-Va (3-0): The Rockets actually trailed Siouxland Christian at halftime, but they came out of the locker room in the second half and didn’t allow another point in a 30-8 win. Blayne Smith was outstanding at quarterback again with 221 yards passing and three touchdowns while Wyatt Ragaller had 139 of those yards and two of those scores.
•Audubon (2-1): What a night for Evan Alt. The senior back scored seven touchdowns on 20 carries, finishing the night with 281 yards rushing, and the Wheelers beat Exira/EHK, 62-34.
•Bedford (3-0): The Back Forty Battle belonged to Bedford. The Bulldogs jumped out to a hot start, lost their big lead and then responded like champions. You can quibble about words that you misunderstand in headlines, or you can just celebrate a fantastic 3-0 start. Two players — Garrison Motsinger (118 yards, 2 TD) and Silas Walston (104 yards, 2 TD) — rushed for 100 yards as the ‘Dogs showed their mettle, their toughness and their physicality in a huge win.
•Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-0): Heelan moved to 3-0 with another solid win on Friday evening, continuing their resurrection with a 29-21 win over Sioux City East. Quinn Olson (173 yards passing, TD) and Ricky Feauto (105 yards rushing, 2 TD) led the offense in the victory.
•Boyer Valley (2-2): The Bulldogs scored 41 points between the second and third periods on their way to a 56-14 win over West Harrison. They had three 100-yard rushers with Luke Cripps (130 yards, 3 TD), Owen Garside (115 yards, 3 TD) and Jacob Berens (100 yards, 1 TD).
•CAM (3-0): The Cougars are a perfect 3-0 with three dominant wins after a 76-14 victory over East Mills on Friday. Chase Spieker was unstoppable on Friday with 207 yards rushing, 81 yards passing and seven offensive touchdowns.
•Central Decatur (2-1): Sheer dominance through about two and a half quarters helped Central Decatur to a 35-16 win over North Mahaska. Kale Rockhold had a huge night with 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns and had two interceptions (with one returned for a touchdown).
•Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-2): Dominance for the Crusaders, which beat Collins-Maxwell by a 47-6 final. Wyatt Oswald had 100 in both passing (118, 2 TD) and rushing (104 yards) in leading them to their first win of the year after two tough, tight defeats.
•Creston (3-0): Creston had a couple AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night candidates in quarterback Cael Turner and running back Brennan Hayes. Both helped the Panthers to a 48-28 win over Ballard. Turner threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns while Hayes had 102 yards rushing, 210 yards receiving and five offensive scores.
•Denison-Schleswig (2-1): The Monarchs defense got plenty stiff in the second half of their 31-7 win over Carroll. While Luke Wiebers threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns including 135 and two to Jake Fink, the defense didn’t allow a point after the first quarter. Wiebers and Fink both had interceptions to lead that unit.
•Fremont-Mills (1-2): A big 21-point second quarter helped Fremont-Mills break away from Stanton-Essex for a 47-24 win. Braxton Blackburn was big on both sides of the ball with 180 yards rushing and two touchdowns on offense and 9.5 tackles, 3.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks on defense. Shoutout, too, to JW Linkenhoker, who scored three receiving touchdowns on four receptions from quarterback Sawyer Forney.
•Glidden-Ralston (22-18): A strong start to the game for the Wildcats was the difference, as they were up 22-6 at half and held on for a 22-18 win over Colo-Nesco. Emmett Snyder led the ground game with 103 yards while Alex Daniel finished with 11.5 tackles to top the defense.
•Harlan (2-1): Undone by Lewis Central’s kicker — Jimmy Scott — in Week 1, Harlan’s Nolan Schwery took his turn in hitting a walk-off field goal to lead the Cyclones to a 17-14 win over Glenwood. Harlan scored 10 of those 17 points in the fourth quarter, but the defense deserves some special mention here with Matthew Sorfonden going for a team-high 11 tackles on Friday.
•Kuemper Catholic (1-2): Another overtime winner, Kuemper Catholic edged past AHSTW for a 21-14 win. Brock Badding had 174 yards and three touchdowns passing to lead the offense while Kent Sanders posted a team-best 14 tackles on the night.
•Lamoni (2-1): The Demons used their ground game to win in Week 1. On Friday night, in a 50-22 victory over Mormon Trail, they used balance. Junior quarterback Ambrose Savage had 149 yards passing, 127 yards rushing and five offensive touchdowns to lead the win.
•LeMars (3-0): A high-scoring 49-42 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley has LeMars at 3-0. Teagen Kasel had another big game at quarterback for the ‘Dogs with 102 yards passing, 165 yards rushing and four offensive touchdowns.
•Lewis Central (2-1): The Lewis Central offense was unlocked on Friday in their big 38-31 road victory over ADM. Brady Hetzel threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns, Brody Patlan added 144 on the ground and Curtis Witte was outstanding with 138 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Senior Owen Thomas led the defense with 10.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
•Moravia (3-1): Moravia won another wild one this week, coming back from down 11 early and by nine at halftime. They outscored Belle Plaine 24-8 in the second half to take a 53-46 win. Shane Helmick had 219 yards passing, including 96 of them to Jackson McDanel. He also rushed for 95 yards and accounted for five offensive touchdowns.
•Murray (2-2): Murry had 22 points in the first and 29 points in the second on their way to a nice 69-6 win over Twin Cedars. Caden Page had 154 yards passing and six touchdowns, including 135 of those yards and five of those touchdowns to receiver Kace Patton, who also had an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.
•Red Oak (1-2): Red Oak picked up their first win of the season, staging a nine-point comeback from and holding West Central Valley out of the end zone on a potential game-tying two-point conversion late. Adam Baier was a monster on the ground with 277 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way.
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-2): Hamburg alum Justin Smith led the Warriors to their first win of the season, rolling to a 48-14 win over Sioux City West. Junior running back Zayvion Ellington continued an outstanding start to the year with 244 yards and five touchdowns.
•Shenandoah (1-2): Shenandoah grabbed their first win of the season in dominant fashion over Nodaway Valley, 45-8, and Jade Spangler continued his big-play ability at quarterback with 232 yards passing and 48 yards rushing with four offensive touchdowns. Brody Cullin had nine grabs for 149 of those yards and two touchdowns.
•Sidney (2-1): That’s two in a row for Sidney, as they rolled to a 52-14 win over Griswold on Friday. The Cowboys jumped out early with 20 in the first and 24 in the second quarter, getting 173 yards passing and two touchdowns from Grant Whitehead and 122 yards rushing and two scores from Michael Hensley.
•Southeast Warren (2-1): A massive 26-point second quarter helped Southeast Warren pull away for a 52-14 win over East Union. They outscored the Eagles 38-0 after the first period, and it was the ground game that proved to be plenty proficient with 152 yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Jamison Ewing, who also threw for two scores to brother Brogan.
•Southwest Valley (2-1): Another thriller from Friday night, as Southwest Valley went down the field in the final minutes to take a 32-28 win over Grand View Christian. Both Evan Timmrman (150 yards passing, 86 yards rushing, 3 TD) and Isaac Currin (91 yards rushing, 80 yards receiving, 3 TD) had the ball in their hands plenty.
•Thomas Jefferson (2-1): A second straight win for TJ, which took a 26-24 victory over Storm Lake. Jayden Fujii quarterbacked the Jackets to the win with 216 yards on 20 of 26 throwing, finishing with three touchdowns. His top target was another sophomore in Mayson Kramer, who pulled in 11 receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
•Treynor (3-0): From down 14 to a six-point win in overtime. Treynor knocked off Clarinda in the battle of the Cardinals, 34-28 in OT, and senior Karson Elwood showed exactly why he is one of the more sought after receivers in the area. He finished with 10 grabs for 124 yards and two touchdowns, including the big corner-of-the-end-zone game-tying score with just seconds left in the game. Big ups, too, to junior QB Ben Casey on his 294-yard, 4-touchdown output.
•Tri-Center (1-2): All Tri-Center, all the time in a 49-0 win over West Monona. Isaac Wohlhuter threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for two scores, and Carter Kunze finished with 106 yards rushing, 110 yards receiving and one touchdown catch. The defense also had four interceptions — AJ Harder, Rylan Ring, Zach Nelson and Kunze all had one each.
•Underwood (2-1): Underwood also posted a shutout in a 45-0 triumph over St. Albert. Garrett Luett had 230 yards passing and four touchdowns with 91 yards and two touchdowns going to Mason Boothby. Maddox Nelson also rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles. Graham Jensen led the defense with 10 tackles and 3.0 TFL.
•Wayne (2-1): And finally, Wayne was a 30-26 winner over Martensdale-St. Marys on Friday evening. Boudyn White had 106 yards passing, 59 yards rushing and three offensive scores while Fischer Buckingham went for 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Point 2: Your KMAland Missouri winners in Week 3
•Albany (3-0): It wasn’t easy, but Albany held off St. Joseph Christian for a 58-48 win to remain undefeated. Chase Cline threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns and also had a rushing touchdown in the win. Kyle Emerson continued his success, too, with three touchdowns on four receptions, finishing with 109 yards.
•Maryville (2-1): The Hounds open up their Midland Empire Conference season with a 50-0 win over Chillicothe. Derek Quinlin was outstanding at QB with 257 yards and four touchdowns, leaning on Don Allen, who had 127 yards and two touchdowns.
•Nodaway Valley (3-0): It’s time to believe in Nodaway Valley, which took a 44-22 win over East Atchison. Michael Cook had three rushing scores and one passing touchdown to lead the Thunder.
•Platte Valley (3-0): Platte Valley remained perfect with a 60-36 rout of Mound City.
•Rock Port (1-2): The Blue Jays picked up their first win of the season on Friday, rolling to a 70-18 win over Stewartsville/Osborn.
•Savannah (2-1): Savannah was impressive in another win on Friday, dominating Kirksville in a 42-0 triumph. Cade Chappell posted 100 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead the way.
•South Holt (3-0): South Holt has now scored 209 points in three games after a 69-6 win over DeKalb.
•Stanberry (3-0): The Bulldogs also moved to 3-0 on Friday with their 38-16 win over King City.
•Worth County (2-1): And we close out this point with another win for Worth County, which beat the defending state champion North Andrew, 54-16. Tyler New had another big night with 96 yards passing, 147 yards rushing and five offensive touchdowns.
Point 3: Your KMAland Nebraska winners in Week 3
•Ashland-Greenwood (2-1): One week after a tough loss at home to Wahoo, Ashland-Greenwood went on the road to win at Aurora, 42-24. Dane Jacobsen (193 yards passing, TD) and Drake Zimmerman (140 yards rushing, 5 TD) were complete dogs again for the Bluejays.
•Elmwood-Murdock (3-0): The Knights moved to 3-0 with their 56-52 win over Palmyra. Lots of points means lots of yards, and quarterback Riley Wilson (110 yards passing, 135 yards rushing, 3 TD) was outstanding. He also had 11 tackles on defense.
•Falls City (2-1): Falls City has doubled their win total from last season and equaled their win total from the last two years combined. That comes after a 61-13 win over Omaha Concordia.
•Johnson-Brock (3-0): Following a 46-0 win over Mead on Friday night, Johnson-Brock has outscored opponents this season, 141-14. Sloan Pelican threw for another four touchdowns and 158 yards and rushed for 56 yards and another score on Friday.
•Lourdes Central Catholic(3-0): The Knights are now 3-0 after taking a 44-28 thriller over Johnson County Central at the Oak Bowl. Nolan Beccard was a star again on Friday with 211 yards passing, 92 yards rushing and five total touchdowns.
•Nebraska City (1-2): The first win of the Ben Fedoris era is a 34-31 thriller over Platteview. It came with a late touchdown pass while Markus Nelson had a huge 195-yard, three-touchdown rushing game.
•Plattsmouth (2-1): The Blue Devils have been solid all season, including on Friday in their 37-0 win over Gretna East. Gabe Villamonte had a very efficient game at quarterback with 215 yards and four touchdowns, finding five different receivers at least twice and four different receivers for a touchdown.
•Syracuse (3-0): Joe Pavlik has the Rockets at 3-0 after a 40-0 win over David City. Without Cy Petersen available in the backfield, Syracuse went to six different players including 10 carries for Tyler Sears (85 yards). The defense was led by Barrett Bischoff’s seven total tackles and 2.0 TFLs.
Point 4: KMAland volleyball from the weekend & a look at each conference
First of all, big shoutout to the teams that won tournaments this past week:
•Griswold: Griswold was a winner at their home tournament, finishing 4-1 and earning the tiebreaker over the other 4-1 team (Riverside).
•Johnson-Brock: Johnson-Brock won the championship of the Humboldt-TRS Tournament on Saturday, going a perfect 3-0, including a win over Humboldt-TRS in the championship.
•Kuemper Catholic: The Knights were a perfect 6-0 at South Central Calhoun, taking sweeps in five of them.
•Mount Ayr: It wasn’t a tournament, but it was a triangular that Mount Ayr came away from with a perfect mark. The Raiderettes beat both Maryville JV and North Nodaway on Saturday.
•Savannah: The Savages won the Fulton Tournament in Missouri, although the only results we’re aware of at this point was their championship win over California.
•Seymour: The Warriorettes also went 2-0 at a triangular, earning the 300th win in the coaching career of Jennifer Miller while sweeping both Twin Cedars and Murray.
•Shenandoah: The Fillies went 4-0 at their home tournament and were 8-0 in sets to win the championship.
Now, this is something that I wanted to start doing last week, but Bound did not have their standings, schedule, stats, etc. with the ability to sort by conference yet. After some Twitter badgering by me over the last several days, Bound now allows for that sorting tool! Here’s a look at each KMAland Iowa conference:
•Hawkeye Ten: Of course, it’s very early, but it appears Lewis Central (4-0), Kuemper Catholic (3-0) and Glenwood (2-0) are the major threats in this year’s league. The Titans/Knights matchup could be for the league ‘ship. Shenandoah (2-1) and Red Oak (1-1) both have one loss at this point.
•Corner: East Mills (3-0) and Stanton (2-0) are both flying high at the moment and should be the major leaders in this race, although Griswold (2-1) is also hanging right around. Sidney (1-1) is also worth keeping an eye on them.
•WIC: We’ve only gone through round one, but your 1-0 teams are Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Missouri Valley. Logan-Magnolia has not played a league game yet.
•POI: The two-division model shows Lenox (1-0), Southwest Valley (0-0), Wayne (0-0), Central Decatur (1-0), Martensdale-St. Marys (0-0) and Southeast Warren (0-0) have either not lost or not played.
•RVC: Boyer Valley, CAM and West Harrison are all 1-0 while Glidden-Ralston has yet to play in the league.
•MRC: Abraham Lincoln (2-0) had a great start to the conference season last week, handling business at their home court with wins over Heelan and Sioux City North. They have just one home match left this season. Sioux City East (1-0) and Sioux City West (1-0) are also off to winning starts.
•Bluegrass: The Bluegrass is also divided into two divisions, and their conference championship is played out in the tournament at the end of the year. Ankeny Christian (1-0), Seymour (2-0), Moravia (2-0) and Lamoni (1-0) are all unbeaten against Bluegrass foes.
Point 5: Your KMAland XC winners in the past week
Here’s the list!
GIRLS
•Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan (19:24.40 at Lewis Central)
•Mallory Robbins, Plattsmouth (19:44.6 at Platte River Rumble)
•Ava Bussey, Lewis Central (20:05.46 at LeMars)
•Hanna Johnson, Sioux City North (20:16.01 at Ridge View)
•Raenna Henke, Clarinda (20:21.73 at Clarinda)
•Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (21:14.03 at Treynor)
•Liston Crotty, Auburn (21:25.85 at Fairbury)
•Mya Wray, Platte Valley (21:44.40 at Chillicothe)
BOYS
•Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North (15:15.51 at Ridge View)
•Trace Obbink, LeMars (16:16.98 at LeMars)
•Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda (16:18.69 at Clarinda)
•Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (16:19.80 at Lewis Central)
•Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth (16:27.5 at Platte River Rumble)
•Connor Blackford, Maryville (16:41.10 at Raymore-Peculiar)
•Landon Bendgen, Woodbine (16:46.21 at Treynor)
•Brennan Boden, Tri-Center (17:57.1 at Audubon)
Point 6: Schedule this week
